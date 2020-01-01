48th Annual Poplar Grove Airport Fly-In packed with guests

By Anne Eickstadt

EDITOR

The Poplar Grove Airport and the Poplar Grove Vintage Wings & Wheels Museum hosted a great many people who came out to enjoy the annual event. Breakfast was cancelled this year on Sunday, Aug. 16 due to the pandemic precautions taken but food trucks served burgers, tacos, ice cream and more. The Belvidere Bucs trailer was on site serving loaded potatoes as well. The airport grounds were host to an entire fleet of airplanes that brought joy to small children and ages on up to senior citizens. Everyone found plenty to admire and enjoy. Plane rides were offered at $25 per person. Near the hangers, the British Boots & Bonnets car show attracted plenty of admirers as well. The Belvidere Rotary Club held its Flour Bomber Bingo in the afternoon for the enjoyment of viewers and to raise money for the community work it performs throughout the year.

Volunteers drove tractors to transport a guest shuttle ride between the airport and the Vintage Wings and Wheels Museum. The museum offered free admission. The Jenny Project could be visited and guests could cheer on the Vintage Tractor Pull near the museum’s parking lot.

The museum also held a Garage Sale during the event. “Items have come out of the collections, from storage, or have been donated,” said Judi Zangs from behind the busy cash register. “All proceeds will go to the museum to support programs and exhibits.”

Pamela Lopez-Fettes was the chair of the sale. “The museum is an amazing resource,” she said. “It is not only a museum but it provides educational resources and programs for parents and teachers. These on-site and virtual resources can supplement any history curriculum not just aerospace or automotive lessons. These resources are available to everyone.

“Many corporate executives fly in to the Poplar Grove Airport for easy access to the Chicagoland area and there is a waiting list for hangers.

About Vintage Wings & Wheels Museum

The Vintage Wings & Wheels Museum is a non-profit organization, with the Poplar Grove Aviation Education Association, dedicated to Pre-WWII transportation history. Located on the Poplar Grove Airport in northern Illinois, the Museum focuses on preserving history, and educating people – offering a variety of outreach programs to area grade schools, field trips, summer camps, lectures, and a scholarship program. For more information, visit www.poplargrovewingsandwheels.com.