Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Seek & Find Consignment

By Anne Eickstadt

On Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. a new resale shop opened its doors in Machesney Park. Dignitaries who made their way to 7507 N. 2nd St., Unit D in Machesney Park, included Village of Machesney Park Mayor Steve Johnson; the Parks Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tonya Lamia; Parks Chamber President Craig Carlson; James Richter, Community Development Director for Machesney Park; Steve McKeever of the Northwest Bank of Rockford; and 2020 Miss Teen Illinois Madison Hawn (2019 Young at Heart Senior Princess).

Tanya Lamia welcomed everyone to the event and introduced Mayor Johnson. He congratulated Seek & Find’s owner Chris Apgar for successfully opening her new store.

“Machesney Park is a young community that is experiencing rapid retail, commercial, and residential growth,” he said. “We’re happy to add Seek & Find Consignment to our shopping mecca that’s home to big box stores, smaller specialty retail outlets, and numerous national and local restaurants. The Village of Machesney Park is a family friendly community, and this family consignment store will be a great asset for our residents and visitors alike.”

He then introduced business owner Chris Apgar to speak to the attendees. She thanked everyone for coming out to celebrate. “I am so thankful and excited for the opportunity to open a store in the community I grew up in,” she said. “My family and I lived in central and southern Illinois for 20 years, but moved back here to our home town two years ago. I have missed all the unique consignment stores that were so prevalent in southern Illinois, so, with the help of my husband, family, and friends, I decided to open my own store.

“I am excited about the opportunity to offer reasonably priced items to our community and, in doing so, help my consigners make some money from their items as well.

“The location I chose has a lot of positive attributes. It’s pretty central to Machesney Park and Loves Park. N. 2nd Street has a lot of traffic flow and the building offers a lot of natural lighting. I am hoping that my business thrives here in the Parks and that it is a store that customers enjoy shopping at.

“I want to thank God for this opportunity and give God the glory for any success I have. I want to thank my husband for believing in me. I want to thank my sister Dana for all the hard work she has put in, working alongside me, and also my nieces. I want to thank my parents for all the support they have offered, relinquishing items from their garage and basement for us to use for store displays.

“Please stay and shop after the ceremony. We can allow six people in the store at a time.”

About Seek & Find Consignment

Seek & Find Consignment is a family consignment store that sells items in good condition on consignment, including clothing, shoes, purses, accessories, household goods, home decor, children’s items, and more.

Items are accepted by appointment. Consigners receive 50 percent of what their items sell for and get paid the following month. Most of whatever items that do not sell after the contracted period will be donated to local schools, churches, or charities.

Visit https://seekandfindconsignment.square.site for more information.

