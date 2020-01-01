American Legion receives gifts of flag, AED; recognizes members

By Marianne Mueller

REPORTER

On Monday evening, Aug. 10 the Rockton American Legion Post #332 received special gifts and recognized members who have made a real difference at the Legion; both in the past year and in more recent years.

Post Commander Jim Griffin welcomed everyone to the regular meeting of the Legion. The night was one to remember; filled with many beautiful moments and memories to last a lifetime.

The first highlight of the evening was a gift generously given to the Legion from Rich and Mary Lewis. Both shared in this presentation.

“It is our pleasure to present this flag and plaque to the Rockton American, Post #332. This flag was flown at the US Ammunitions Depot in Afghanistan and aboard a ‘Ghost Rider’ gunship while supporting US Special Operation Forces in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

“The flag and plaque were sent by my cousin USMC Force Recon Marine Rex Lewis in honor of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, so that we may live the American way. God Bless the USA and Thank you to the entire fine Americans of Post #332,” Rich said.

Griffin presented Jim Balsley, Tim Galvin, Stephen Preston and Larry Margus with framed certificates in gratitude and recognition of 50 years of membership. Mr. Galvin has served as Sergeant-at Arms in the Legion. Mr. Preston’s mother Letha was well known as a member of the Rockton American Legion Ladies Auxiliary for many years.

Griffin gave examples of different occasions where someone went into cardiac arrest and CPR had to be done. Griffin is a CPR instructor at Beloit Hospital. After hearing about these situations, four individuals teamed up and jumped into action. After coming together Dennis and Leola Mowry, Cheryl Wells and Delores Thompson donated a total of $2,500 to provide an AED to the American Legion. Each was recognized for this useful and much needed gift.

The final portion of presentations stirred emotions as Duane (also known as “Hot Rod”) Thompson was fondly remembered before his family accepted the “Commander’s Appreciation Award from Commander Griffin.

“My father had passed away when I was younger. When I met, he and I instantly hit it off, and I always thought of him as a father figure,” Griffin said. “Though he passed away this past January, I have chosen to name him as the recipient of this award for all of his years of dedicated service to the Legion and for all of his hard work he did over the years. He and his family always helped at the corn boil every year. He served as Commander for one year and was Commander of the Rifle Squad for over twenty plus years. Mr. Thompson was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #332. He was a Veteran who served with the Marine Corps from 1960-1966.

Griffin presented Thompson’s wife Dolores, (Dee) with a stunning plaque complete with words “Commander’s Appreciation Award, Duane “Hot Rod” Thompson, Delores “Dee” Thompson and family, for years of dedicated service to our post, American Legion Post #332.”

On the right side of the words sits a very nice photo of Mr. Thompson.

Established on Oct. 13, 1932 The Rockton American Legions mission is stated as “The nation’s largest wartime Veterans service organization. The Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in communities while advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security and continued devotion to fellow service members and veterans.

The Walter Graham American Legion Post 332 serves year round. Various branches of the post make up a true family tree.

The sons of the Legion each have a father, or grandfather who have served our country.

The Riders are the motorcycle hub who generates the most funds. They donate money to help Veterans and support the food pantry by purchasing Christmas gifts to give to children who would not otherwise receive them. Riders do rides, and benefits such as Operation USA.

Legionnaires, Sons of the Legion, the Riders and the ladies Auxiliary give back million dollars per year to honor the legacy; helping kids go on to college who have lost a parent killed in action, or who are on active duty combat.

The Ladies Auxiliary is a service support to our military veterans and families on active duty.

The Legion gives out yearly scholarships to deserving Hononegah High School seniors. Extra scholarships are awarded in the amount of $1,000 to those in their junior or senior year of a nursing program. Part of the money raised for scholarships is earned through meat raffles on Sunday afternoons or Wednesday nights.

Students may also participate in the Legions essay program about our Government. Recipients from Illinois have won Nationals twice.

Anyone who has any immediate family that has served our country is welcome to join the American Legion. Annual dues are paid after approval is given. Eligible members also may qualify to receive emergency funds covering up to $3,000 in expenses.

Members and supporters of the Rockton American Legion are truly one large family as proven by the presentations given to the Legion and its members last Monday night.