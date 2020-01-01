2020 Ogle 4-H Fair Award Winners
Beef Department
In July, Ogle County 4-H staff with guidance from the State 4-H office hosted the 2020 Ogle County 4-H Virtual Fair. Despite unusual circumstances for this year’s show, we were excited to give our 4-H members the opportunity to display their hard work.
All participants were encouraged to upload either photos or videos for a judge to review. To view the results, photos, and videos, please visit the public viewing site at https://fairentry.com/Fair/Results/14015.
Champion Angus Calf – Ayden Alderks, Monroe Center
Champion Angus Early Summer Heifer – Bode Martin, Oregon
Champion Angus Spring Yearling Heifer – Ayden Alderks, Monroe Center
Champion Angus Junior Yearling Heifer – Allissa Martin, Oregon
Champion Angus Cow/Calf – Ayden Alderks, Monroe Center
Champion Angus Female – Alissa Martin, Oregon
Reserve Champion Angus Female – Bode Martin, Oregon
Champion Hereford Spring Yearling Heifer – Kade Boatman, Rockford
Champion Hereford Junior Yearling Heifer – Kendall Boatman, Rockford
Reserve Champion Hereford Junior Yearling Heifer – Megan Hagemann, Mount Morris
Champion Hereford Female – Kendall Boatman, Rockford
Reserve Champion Hereford Female -Kade Boatman, Rockford
Champion Shorthorn Cow/Calf – Robbie Thurow, Davis Junction
Champion Shorthorn Female – Robbie Thurow, Davis Junction
Champion AOB Calf – Casey Besse, Freeport
Champion AOB Early Summer Heifer – Max Thurow, Davis Junction
Champion AOB Spring Yearling Heifer – Casey Besse, Freeport
Reserve Champion AOB Spring Yearling Heifer – Bode Martin, Oregon
Champion AOB Female – Casey Besse, Freeport
Reserve Champion AOB Female – Casey Besse, Freeport
Champion Crossbred Calf – Lacie Williams, Leaf River
Champion Crossbred Spring Yearling Heifer – Casey Besse, Freeport
Reserve Champion Crossbred Spring Yearling Heifer – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris
Champion Crossbred Cow/Calf – Lacie Williams, Leaf River
Champion Crossbred Female – Casey Besse, Freeport
Reserve Champion Crossbred Female – Lacie Williams, Leaf River
Champion Bred & Owned Heifer – Casey Besse, Freeport
Reserve Champion Bred & Owned Heifer – Casey Besse, Freeport
Champion Production Cow/Calf – Robbie Thurow, Davis Junction
Reserve Champion Production Cow/Calf – Ayden Alderks, Monroe Center
Grand Champion Female Overall – Kendall Boatman, Rockford
Reserve Grand Champion Female Overall – Casey Besse, Freeport
Champion Light Weight Angus Steer – Bode Martin, Oregon
Champion Medium Weight Angus Steer – Robbie Thurow, Davis Junction
Reserve Champion Medium Weight Angus Steer – Allissa Martin, Oregon
Champion Heavy Weight Angus Steer – Brandon Whelan, Byron
Champion Angus Steer – Bode Martin, Oregon
Reserve Champion Angus Steer – Brandon Whelan, Monroe Center
Champion Light Weight Hereford Steer – Megan Hagemann, Mount Morris
Reserve Champion Lightweight Hereford Steer – Emily Buttel, Leaf River
Champion Hereford Steer – Megan Hagemann, Mount Morris
Reserve Champion Hereford Steer – Emily Buttel, Leaf River
Champion Light Weight Shorthorn Steer – Allissa Martin, Oregon
Reserve Champion Lightweight Shorthorn Steer – Jared Glendenning, Oregon
Champion Shorthorn Steer – Allissa Martin, Oregon
Reserve Champion Shorthorn Steer – Jared Glendenning, Oregon
Champion Light Weight AOB Steer – Alayna Swanson, Oregon
Reserve Champion Light Weight AOB Steer – Emma Thurow, Davis Junction
Champion Medium Weight AOB Steer – Brandon Whelan, Monroe Center
Reserve Champion Medium Weight AOB Steer – Evan Kosick, Leaf River
Champion Heavy Weight AOB Steer – Casey Besse, Freeport
Reserve Champion Heavy Weight AOB Steer – Jackson Glendenning, Oregon
Champion AOB Steer – Casey Besse, Freeport
Reserve Champion AOB Steer – Alayna Swanson, Oregon
Champion Light Weight Market Heifer – Lacie Williams, Leaf River
Champion Market Heifer – Lacie Williams, Leaf River
Champion Light Weight Crossbred Market Steer – Brandon Albano, Polo
Reserve Champion Light Weight Crossbred Market Steer – Robbie Thurow, Davis Junction
Champion Medium Weight Crossbred Market Steer – Boone Alderks, Chana
Reserve Champion Medium Weight Crossbred Market Steer – Brandon Albano, Polo
Champion Heavy Weight Crossbred Market Steer – Cooper Alderks, Chana
Reserve Champion Heavy Weight Crossbred Market Steer – Wyatt Swanson, Oregon
Champion Crossbred Market Steer – Cooper Alderks, Chana
Reserve Champion Crossbred Market Steer – Boone Alderks, Chana
Champion Light Weight Bred & Owned Steers All Breed – Alayna Swanson, Oregon
Reserve Champion Light Weight Bred & Owned Steers All Breeds – Allissa Martin, Oregon
Champion Medium Weight Bred & Owned Steers All Breeds – Casey Besse, Freeport
Champion Bred & Owned Steers All Breeds – Casey Besse, Freeport
Reserve Champion Bred & Owned Steers All Breeds – Alayna Swanson, Oregon
Grand Champion Market Beef – Cooper Alderks, Chana
Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef – Casey Besse, Freeport
Rate of Gain and Quality Beef 2000 (1st) – Brandon Albano, Polo
(2nd) Lucas Thurow, Davis Junction
(3rd) Brandon Whelan, Monroe Center
(4th) Joseph Thurow, Davis Junction
(5th) Brandon Albano, Polo
(6th) Allissa Martin, Oregon
(7th) Bode Martin, Oregon
(8th) Robbie Thurow, Davis Junction
(9th) Wyatt Swanson, Oregon
(10th) Brandon Albano, Polo
Champion Jr. Bucket Calf – John Glendenning, Oregon
Dairy Department
Champion Purebred Female – Lacie Williams, Leaf River
Reserve Champion Purebred Female – Lacie Williams, Leaf River
Champion Grade Female – Lacie Williams, Leaf River
Reserve Champion Grade Female – Lacie Williams, Leaf River
Supreme Champion Female Overall Breeds – Lacie Williams, Leaf River
Reserve Supreme Champion Female Overall Breeds – Lacie Williams, Leaf River
Clothing Department
In July, Ogle County 4-H staff with guidance from the State 4-H office hosted the 2020 Ogle County 4-H Virtual Fair. Despite unusual circumstances for this year’s show, we were excited to give our 4-H members the opportunity to display their hard work.
All participants were encouraged to upload either photos or videos for a judge to review. To view the results, photos, and videos, please visit the public viewing site at https://fairentry.com/Fair/Results/14015.
Sewing Classes
Top of Class: STEAM Clothing 1 – Sewn Clothing Exhibit – Sophia Stein, Rochelle
Top of Class STEAM Clothing 2 – Sewn Clothing Exhibit – Cheyenne Somers, Lindenwood
Top of Class STEAM Clothing 3 – Sewn Clothing Exhibit – Sarah-Beth Haenitsch, Dixon
Grand Champion Sewn Clothing Exhibit – Sophia Stein, Rochelle
Reserve Grand Champion Sewn Clothing Exhibit – Sarah-Beth Haenitsch, Dixon
Top of Class: STEAM Clothing 2 – Sewn Non-Clothing Exhibit – Jenna Heller, Dixon
Grand Champion Sewn Non-Clothing Exhibit – Jenna Heller, Dixon
Exhibit Building Master List
In July, Ogle County 4-H staff with guidance from the State 4-H office hosted the 2020 Ogle County 4-H Virtual Fair. Despite unusual circumstances for this year’s show, we were excited to give our 4-H members the opportunity to display their hard work.
All participants were encouraged to upload either photos or videos for a judge to review. To view the results, photos, and videos, please visit the public viewing site at https://fairentry.com/Fair/Results/14015.
Aerospace
Top of Class Model Rocketry Exhibit – Maxx Wiltfang, Leaf River
Top of Class Aerospace Display – Bryan Immel, Oregon
Grand Champion Aerospace Exhibit – Bryan Immel, Oregon
Reserve Grand Champion Aerospace Exhibit – Maxx Wiltfang, Leaf River
Animal Science:
Top of Class Beef Study Exhibit – Elizabeth Kennedy, Davis Junction
Top of Class Cat Study Exhibit – Jenna Heller, Dixon
Top of Class Dog Study Exhibit – Lillian Kennedy, Davis Junction
Top of Class Goat Study Exhibit – AJ Hinrichs, Oregon
Top of Class Guinea Pig Study Exhibit – Joya Katner, Polo
Top of Class Horse & Pony Study Exhibit – Anne Kennedy, Davis Junction
Top of Class Poultry Study Exhibit – AJ Hinrichs, Oregon
Top of Class Rabbit Study Exhibit – Lillian Kennedy, Davis Junction
Grand Champion Animal Science Exhibit – Lillian Kennedy, Davis Junction
Reserve Grand Champion Animal Science Exhibit – AJ Hinrichs, Oregon
Child Development
Top of Class Child Development 1 – Katelyn Bowers, Oregon
Civic Engagement
Top of Class Civic Engagement I Exhibit – Lauren Carlson, Byron
Top of Class Service Learning I Exhibit – Gracie Prose, Oregon
Grand Champion Citizenship Exhibit – Gracie Prose, Oregon
Reserve Grand Champion Citizenship Exhibit – Lauren Carlson, Byron
Communications
Top of Class Creative Writing Exhibit – Lizzy Armbruster, Polo
Top of Class Communications I Exhibit – Gracie Prose, Oregon
Grand Champion Communications Exhibit – Gracie Prose, Oregon
Reserve Grand Champion Communications Exhibit – Lizzy Armbruster, Polo
Computer Science
Top of Class Intermediate Visual Programming – David Wehler, Mount Morris
Top of Class Advanced Visual Programming – Abigail Wehler, Mount Morris
Grand Champion Computer Science Exhibit – Abigail Wehler, Mount Morris
Reserve Grand Champion Computer Science Exhibit – David Wehler, Mount Morris
Crops
Top of Class Corn Exhibit – Grady Poliska, Davis Junction
Grand Champion Crops Exhibit – Grady Poliska, Davis Junction
Electricity
Top of Class Electricity I Exhibit – Preston Taylor, Kings
Grand Champion Electricity Exhibit – Preston Taylor, Kings
Entomology
Top of Class Entomology I Exhibit – Jacob Hickman, Byron
Grand Champion Entomology Exhibit – Jacob Hickman, Byron
Exploratory
Top of Class Collectibles Exhibit – Andrew Hickman, Byron
Grand Champion Exploratory Exhibit – Andrew Hickman, Byron
Floriculture
Top of Class Floriculture A Exhibit – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Top of Class Floriculture B Exhibit – Katlyn Miller, Mount Morris
Top of Class Floriculture Display – Lauren Carlson, Byron
Grand Champion Floriculture Exhibit – Lauren Carlson, Byron
Reserve Grand Champion Floriculture Exhibit – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Geology
Top of Class Geology Rock Hounds I Exhibit – Dylon Timmer, Baileyville
Top of Class Geology Rock Hounds II Exhibit – Annie Timmer, Baileyville
Grand Champion Geology Exhibit – Annie Timmer, Baileyville
Reserve Grand Champion Geology Exhibit – Dylon Timmer, Baileyville
Health
Top of Class Health 2: Staying Healthy Exhibit – Gracie Prose, Oregon
Grand Champion Health Exhibit – Gracie Prose, Oregon
Intercultural
Top of Class Passport to the World Exhibit – Josie Pals, Leaf River
Grand Champion Intercultural Exhibit – Josie Pals, Leaf River
Reserve Grand Champion Intercultural Exhibit – Isaac Akins, Polo
Interior Design
Top of Class Design Decisions Intermediate Exhibit – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Grand Champion Interior Design Exhibit – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Leadership
Top of Class Leadership I Exhibit – Eli Lotz, Oregon
Top of Class Leadership II Exhibit – Gracie Prose, Oregon
Grand Champion Leadership Exhibit – Gracie Prose, Oregon
Reserve Grand Champion Leaderships Exhibit – Eli Lotz, Oregon
Nature: Fishing & Wildlife
Top of Class Wildlife Level 2 – Isaiah Akins, Polo
Grand Champion Fishing & Wildlife Exhibit – Isaiah Akins, Polo
Photography
Top of Class Photography 1 Exhibit – Hannah Harvey, Forreston
Top of Class Photography 2 Exhibit – R. G. Hough, Mount Morris
Top of Class Photography 3 Exhibit – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Top of Class Photo Editing Exhibit – Katelyn Bowers, Oregon
Grand Champion Photography Exhibit – R. G. Hough, Mount Morris
Reserve Grand Champion Photography Exhibit – Hannah Harvey, Forreston
Theatre Arts
Top of Class Theatre Arts 1 Exhibit – Abigail Wehler, Mount Morris
Grand Champion Theatre Arts Exhibit – Abigail Wehler, Mount Morris
Vegetable Gardening
Top of Class Vegetable Display – Lillian Kennedy, Davis Junction
Top of Class Vegetable Plate – Lauren Carlson, Byron
Top of Class Vegetable Gardening Display – Lillian Kennedy, Davis Junction
Grand Champion Vegetable Gardening Exhibit – Lillian Kennedy, Davis Junction
Reserve Grand Champion Vegetable Gardening Exhibit – Lauren Carlson, Byron
Veterinary Science
Top of Class Veterinary Science – Natalie Johnson, Forreston,
Grand Champion Veterinary Science Exhibit – Natalie Johnson, Forreston
Reserve Grand Champion Veterinary Science Exhibit – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Visual Arts
Champ. Orig. Chalk/Carbon/Pigment: Canvas/Paper Glass Exhibit – Reylee Katner, Polo
Res. Champ. Orig. Chalk/Carbon/Pigment: Canvas/Paper/Glass Exhibit: – Annie Timmer, Baileyville
Champion Original Clay Exhibit – Trinity Beran, Dixon
Reserve Champion Original Clay Exhibit – Andrew Hickman, Byron
Champion Original Fiber Exhibit – Aubrey Janoski, Davis Junction
Reserve Champion Original Fiber Exhibit – Abigail Wehler, Mount Morris
Champion Original Glass/Plastic Exhibit – Clare Montavon, Davis Junction
Champion Heritage Arts Exhibit – Alyssa Leary, Oregon
Reserve Champion Heritage Arts Exhibit – Lillian Kennedy, Davis Junction
Champion Original Leather Exhibit – Lillian Kennedy, Davis Junction
Reserve Champion Original Leather Exhibit – Aubrey Janoski, Davis Junction
Champion Original Metal Exhibit – Grant Johnson, Forreston
Champion Original Paper Exhibit – Lena Janoski, Davis Junction
Reserve Champion Original Paper Exhibit – Makayla Williams, Stillman Valley
Top of Class Scrapbooking, Beginner Level – Kaitlyn Adams, Stillman Valley
Grand Champion Scrapbooking Exhibit – Kaitlyn Adams, Stillman Valley
Reserve Grand Champion Scrapbooking Exhibit – Faith Adams, Rochelle
Champion Original 3D Design/Mixed Media Exhibit – Bryan Immel, Oregon
Reserve Champion Original 3D Design/Mixed Media Exhibit – AJ Hinrichs, Oregon\
Champion Original Wood Exhibit – Aubrey Janoski, Davis Junction
Top of Class Non-original Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Exhibit – Lillian Kennedy, Davis Junction
Top of Class Non-original Fiber Exhibit – Anne Kennedy, Davis Junction
Top of Class Non-original Nature Exhibit – Clara Millard, Rochelle
Top of Class Non-original Wood Exhibit – Zakkary West, Mount Morris
Grand Champion Non-Original Visual Arts Exhibit – Lillian Kennedy, Davis Junction
Reserve Grand Champion Non-Original Visual Arts Exhibit -Clara Millard, Rochelle
Top of Class Food Decorating, Beginning – Josie Pals, Leaf River
Top of Class Food Decorating, Intermediate – Lauren Carlson, Byron
Grand Champion Food Decorating Exhibit – Lauren Carlson, Byron
Reserve Grand Champion Food Decorating Exhibit – Josie Pals, Leaf River
Welding
Top of Class Welding Exhibit – Emma Hunderman, Stillman Valley
Grand Champion Welding Exhibit – Emma Hunderman, Stillman Valley
Reserve Grand Champion Welding Exhibit – Kyle Beckman, Davis Junction
Woodworking
Top of Class Woodworking 1 Exhibit – Cassidy Vincent, Rochelle
Top of Class Woodworking 2 Exhibit – Lauren Carlson, Byron
Grand Champion Woodworking Exhibit – Lauren Carlson, Byron
Reserve Grand Champion Woodworking Exhibit – Cassidy Vincent, Rochelle
Foods Department
In July, Ogle County 4-H staff with guidance from the State 4-H office hosted the 2020 Ogle County 4-H Virtual Fair. Despite unusual circumstances for this year’s show, we were excited to give our 4-H members the opportunity to display their hard work.
All participants were encouraged to upload either photos or videos for a judge to review. To view the results, photos, and videos, please visit the public viewing site at https://fairentry.com/Fair/Results/14015.
Cooking
Champion 4-H Cooking 101, Marshmallow Bars Exhibit – Grady Poliska, Davis Junction
Reserve Champion 4-H Cooking 101, Marshmallow Bars Exhibit – Sophia Stein, Rochelle
Champion 4-H Cooking 101, Cookies Exhibit – Keira Armbruster, Polo
Reserve Champion 4-H Cooking 101, Cookies Exhibit – James Tunink, Leaf River
Champion 4-H Cooking 101, Coffee Cake Exhibit – Adrien Booker, Byron
Champion 4-H Cooking 201, Cheese Muffins Exhibit – Alexandria Cassens, Byron
Reserve Champion 4-H Cooking 201, Cheese Muffins Exhibit – Rosalyn Goldstick, Byron
Champion 4-H Cooking 201, Nut Bread Exhibit – Alexandria Cassens, Byron
Reserve Champion 4-H Cooking 201, Nut Bread Exhibit – Faith Adams, Rochelle
Champion 4-H Cooking 201, Scones Exhibit – Lydia Sherburne, Byron
Reserve Champion 4-H Cooking 201, Scones Exhibit – Taylor Mackenzie, Kings
Champion 4-H Cooking 301, Dinner Rolls Exhibit – Lauren Carlson, Byron
Reserve Champion 4-H Cooking 301, Dinner Rolls Exhibit – Alexandria Cassens, Byron
Champion 4-H Cooking 301, Tea Ring Exhibit – Alexandria Cassens, Byron
Reserve Champion 4-H Cooking 301, Tea Ring Exhibit – Keira Armbruster, Polo
Champion 4-H Cooking 301, Sweet Rolls Exhibit – Kathryn Snow, Oregon
Reserve Champion 4-H Cooking 301, Sweet Rolls Exhibit – Alexandria Cassens, Byron
Champion 4-H Cooking 301, Cake Exhibit – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Reserve Champion 4-H Cooking 301, Cake Exhibit – Abigail Wehler, Mount Morris
Champion 4-H Cooking 401, Focaccia Bread Rolls Exhibit – Maggie Eden, Byron
Reserve Champion 4-H Cooking 401, Focaccia Bread Exhibit – Lauren Carlson, Byron
Champion 4-H Cooking 401, Pie Shell Exhibit -Alexandria Cassens, Byron
Reserve Champion 4-H Cooking 401, Pie Shell Exhibit – Maggie Eden, Byron
Champion 4-H Cooking 401, Golden Sponge Cake Exhibit – Lauren Carlson, Byron
Reserve Champion 4-H Cooking 401, Golden Sponge Cake Exhibit – Nicholas Cassens, Byron
Champion 4-H Cooking 401, French Bread Exhibit – Maggie Eden, Byron
Food Science
Grand Champion Food Science Exhibit – Lydia Sherburne, Byron
Sports Nutrition
Grand Champion Sports Nutrition Exhibit – Faith Marquardt, Oregon
Food Preservation
Top of Class Food Preservation Jams, Jellies & Preserves Exhibit – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Top of Class Food Preservation Combination Exhibit – Lauren Carlson, Byron
Grand Champion Food Preservation Exhibit – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Reserve Grand Champion Food Preservation Exhibit – Lauren Carlson, Byron