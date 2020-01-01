2020 Ogle 4-H Fair Award Winners

Beef Department

In July, Ogle County 4-H staff with guidance from the State 4-H office hosted the 2020 Ogle County 4-H Virtual Fair. Despite unusual circumstances for this year’s show, we were excited to give our 4-H members the opportunity to display their hard work.

All participants were encouraged to upload either photos or videos for a judge to review. To view the results, photos, and videos, please visit the public viewing site at https://fairentry.com/Fair/Results/14015.

Champion Angus Calf – Ayden Alderks, Monroe Center

Champion Angus Early Summer Heifer – Bode Martin, Oregon

Champion Angus Spring Yearling Heifer – Ayden Alderks, Monroe Center

Champion Angus Junior Yearling Heifer – Allissa Martin, Oregon

Champion Angus Cow/Calf – Ayden Alderks, Monroe Center

Champion Angus Female – Alissa Martin, Oregon

Reserve Champion Angus Female – Bode Martin, Oregon

Champion Hereford Spring Yearling Heifer – Kade Boatman, Rockford

Champion Hereford Junior Yearling Heifer – Kendall Boatman, Rockford

Reserve Champion Hereford Junior Yearling Heifer – Megan Hagemann, Mount Morris

Champion Hereford Female – Kendall Boatman, Rockford

Reserve Champion Hereford Female -Kade Boatman, Rockford

Champion Shorthorn Cow/Calf – Robbie Thurow, Davis Junction

Champion Shorthorn Female – Robbie Thurow, Davis Junction

Champion AOB Calf – Casey Besse, Freeport

Champion AOB Early Summer Heifer – Max Thurow, Davis Junction

Champion AOB Spring Yearling Heifer – Casey Besse, Freeport

Reserve Champion AOB Spring Yearling Heifer – Bode Martin, Oregon

Champion AOB Female – Casey Besse, Freeport

Reserve Champion AOB Female – Casey Besse, Freeport

Champion Crossbred Calf – Lacie Williams, Leaf River

Champion Crossbred Spring Yearling Heifer – Casey Besse, Freeport

Reserve Champion Crossbred Spring Yearling Heifer – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris

Champion Crossbred Cow/Calf – Lacie Williams, Leaf River

Champion Crossbred Female – Casey Besse, Freeport

Reserve Champion Crossbred Female – Lacie Williams, Leaf River

Champion Bred & Owned Heifer – Casey Besse, Freeport

Reserve Champion Bred & Owned Heifer – Casey Besse, Freeport

Champion Production Cow/Calf – Robbie Thurow, Davis Junction

Reserve Champion Production Cow/Calf – Ayden Alderks, Monroe Center

Grand Champion Female Overall – Kendall Boatman, Rockford

Reserve Grand Champion Female Overall – Casey Besse, Freeport

Champion Light Weight Angus Steer – Bode Martin, Oregon

Champion Medium Weight Angus Steer – Robbie Thurow, Davis Junction

Reserve Champion Medium Weight Angus Steer – Allissa Martin, Oregon

Champion Heavy Weight Angus Steer – Brandon Whelan, Byron

Champion Angus Steer – Bode Martin, Oregon

Reserve Champion Angus Steer – Brandon Whelan, Monroe Center

Champion Light Weight Hereford Steer – Megan Hagemann, Mount Morris

Reserve Champion Lightweight Hereford Steer – Emily Buttel, Leaf River

Champion Hereford Steer – Megan Hagemann, Mount Morris

Reserve Champion Hereford Steer – Emily Buttel, Leaf River

Champion Light Weight Shorthorn Steer – Allissa Martin, Oregon

Reserve Champion Lightweight Shorthorn Steer – Jared Glendenning, Oregon

Champion Shorthorn Steer – Allissa Martin, Oregon

Reserve Champion Shorthorn Steer – Jared Glendenning, Oregon

Champion Light Weight AOB Steer – Alayna Swanson, Oregon

Reserve Champion Light Weight AOB Steer – Emma Thurow, Davis Junction

Champion Medium Weight AOB Steer – Brandon Whelan, Monroe Center

Reserve Champion Medium Weight AOB Steer – Evan Kosick, Leaf River

Champion Heavy Weight AOB Steer – Casey Besse, Freeport

Reserve Champion Heavy Weight AOB Steer – Jackson Glendenning, Oregon

Champion AOB Steer – Casey Besse, Freeport

Reserve Champion AOB Steer – Alayna Swanson, Oregon

Champion Light Weight Market Heifer – Lacie Williams, Leaf River

Champion Market Heifer – Lacie Williams, Leaf River

Champion Light Weight Crossbred Market Steer – Brandon Albano, Polo

Reserve Champion Light Weight Crossbred Market Steer – Robbie Thurow, Davis Junction

Champion Medium Weight Crossbred Market Steer – Boone Alderks, Chana

Reserve Champion Medium Weight Crossbred Market Steer – Brandon Albano, Polo

Champion Heavy Weight Crossbred Market Steer – Cooper Alderks, Chana

Reserve Champion Heavy Weight Crossbred Market Steer – Wyatt Swanson, Oregon

Champion Crossbred Market Steer – Cooper Alderks, Chana

Reserve Champion Crossbred Market Steer – Boone Alderks, Chana

Champion Light Weight Bred & Owned Steers All Breed – Alayna Swanson, Oregon

Reserve Champion Light Weight Bred & Owned Steers All Breeds – Allissa Martin, Oregon

Champion Medium Weight Bred & Owned Steers All Breeds – Casey Besse, Freeport

Champion Bred & Owned Steers All Breeds – Casey Besse, Freeport

Reserve Champion Bred & Owned Steers All Breeds – Alayna Swanson, Oregon

Grand Champion Market Beef – Cooper Alderks, Chana

Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef – Casey Besse, Freeport

Rate of Gain and Quality Beef 2000 (1st) – Brandon Albano, Polo

(2nd) Lucas Thurow, Davis Junction

(3rd) Brandon Whelan, Monroe Center

(4th) Joseph Thurow, Davis Junction

(5th) Brandon Albano, Polo

(6th) Allissa Martin, Oregon

(7th) Bode Martin, Oregon

(8th) Robbie Thurow, Davis Junction

(9th) Wyatt Swanson, Oregon

(10th) Brandon Albano, Polo

Champion Jr. Bucket Calf – John Glendenning, Oregon

Dairy Department

Champion Purebred Female – Lacie Williams, Leaf River

Reserve Champion Purebred Female – Lacie Williams, Leaf River

Champion Grade Female – Lacie Williams, Leaf River

Reserve Champion Grade Female – Lacie Williams, Leaf River

Supreme Champion Female Overall Breeds – Lacie Williams, Leaf River

Reserve Supreme Champion Female Overall Breeds – Lacie Williams, Leaf River

Clothing Department

Sewing Classes

Top of Class: STEAM Clothing 1 – Sewn Clothing Exhibit – Sophia Stein, Rochelle

Top of Class STEAM Clothing 2 – Sewn Clothing Exhibit – Cheyenne Somers, Lindenwood

Top of Class STEAM Clothing 3 – Sewn Clothing Exhibit – Sarah-Beth Haenitsch, Dixon

Grand Champion Sewn Clothing Exhibit – Sophia Stein, Rochelle

Reserve Grand Champion Sewn Clothing Exhibit – Sarah-Beth Haenitsch, Dixon

Top of Class: STEAM Clothing 2 – Sewn Non-Clothing Exhibit – Jenna Heller, Dixon

Grand Champion Sewn Non-Clothing Exhibit – Jenna Heller, Dixon

Exhibit Building Master List

Aerospace

Top of Class Model Rocketry Exhibit – Maxx Wiltfang, Leaf River

Top of Class Aerospace Display – Bryan Immel, Oregon

Grand Champion Aerospace Exhibit – Bryan Immel, Oregon

Reserve Grand Champion Aerospace Exhibit – Maxx Wiltfang, Leaf River

Animal Science:

Top of Class Beef Study Exhibit – Elizabeth Kennedy, Davis Junction

Top of Class Cat Study Exhibit – Jenna Heller, Dixon

Top of Class Dog Study Exhibit – Lillian Kennedy, Davis Junction

Top of Class Goat Study Exhibit – AJ Hinrichs, Oregon

Top of Class Guinea Pig Study Exhibit – Joya Katner, Polo

Top of Class Horse & Pony Study Exhibit – Anne Kennedy, Davis Junction

Top of Class Poultry Study Exhibit – AJ Hinrichs, Oregon

Top of Class Rabbit Study Exhibit – Lillian Kennedy, Davis Junction

Grand Champion Animal Science Exhibit – Lillian Kennedy, Davis Junction

Reserve Grand Champion Animal Science Exhibit – AJ Hinrichs, Oregon

Child Development

Top of Class Child Development 1 – Katelyn Bowers, Oregon

Civic Engagement

Top of Class Civic Engagement I Exhibit – Lauren Carlson, Byron

Top of Class Service Learning I Exhibit – Gracie Prose, Oregon

Grand Champion Citizenship Exhibit – Gracie Prose, Oregon

Reserve Grand Champion Citizenship Exhibit – Lauren Carlson, Byron

Communications

Top of Class Creative Writing Exhibit – Lizzy Armbruster, Polo

Top of Class Communications I Exhibit – Gracie Prose, Oregon

Grand Champion Communications Exhibit – Gracie Prose, Oregon

Reserve Grand Champion Communications Exhibit – Lizzy Armbruster, Polo

Computer Science

Top of Class Intermediate Visual Programming – David Wehler, Mount Morris

Top of Class Advanced Visual Programming – Abigail Wehler, Mount Morris

Grand Champion Computer Science Exhibit – Abigail Wehler, Mount Morris

Reserve Grand Champion Computer Science Exhibit – David Wehler, Mount Morris

Crops

Top of Class Corn Exhibit – Grady Poliska, Davis Junction

Grand Champion Crops Exhibit – Grady Poliska, Davis Junction

Electricity

Top of Class Electricity I Exhibit – Preston Taylor, Kings

Grand Champion Electricity Exhibit – Preston Taylor, Kings

Entomology

Top of Class Entomology I Exhibit – Jacob Hickman, Byron

Grand Champion Entomology Exhibit – Jacob Hickman, Byron

Exploratory

Top of Class Collectibles Exhibit – Andrew Hickman, Byron

Grand Champion Exploratory Exhibit – Andrew Hickman, Byron

Floriculture

Top of Class Floriculture A Exhibit – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Top of Class Floriculture B Exhibit – Katlyn Miller, Mount Morris

Top of Class Floriculture Display – Lauren Carlson, Byron

Grand Champion Floriculture Exhibit – Lauren Carlson, Byron

Reserve Grand Champion Floriculture Exhibit – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Geology

Top of Class Geology Rock Hounds I Exhibit – Dylon Timmer, Baileyville

Top of Class Geology Rock Hounds II Exhibit – Annie Timmer, Baileyville

Grand Champion Geology Exhibit – Annie Timmer, Baileyville

Reserve Grand Champion Geology Exhibit – Dylon Timmer, Baileyville

Health

Top of Class Health 2: Staying Healthy Exhibit – Gracie Prose, Oregon

Grand Champion Health Exhibit – Gracie Prose, Oregon

Intercultural

Top of Class Passport to the World Exhibit – Josie Pals, Leaf River

Grand Champion Intercultural Exhibit – Josie Pals, Leaf River

Reserve Grand Champion Intercultural Exhibit – Isaac Akins, Polo

Interior Design

Top of Class Design Decisions Intermediate Exhibit – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Grand Champion Interior Design Exhibit – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Leadership

Top of Class Leadership I Exhibit – Eli Lotz, Oregon

Top of Class Leadership II Exhibit – Gracie Prose, Oregon

Grand Champion Leadership Exhibit – Gracie Prose, Oregon

Reserve Grand Champion Leaderships Exhibit – Eli Lotz, Oregon

Nature: Fishing & Wildlife

Top of Class Wildlife Level 2 – Isaiah Akins, Polo

Grand Champion Fishing & Wildlife Exhibit – Isaiah Akins, Polo

Photography

Top of Class Photography 1 Exhibit – Hannah Harvey, Forreston

Top of Class Photography 2 Exhibit – R. G. Hough, Mount Morris

Top of Class Photography 3 Exhibit – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Top of Class Photo Editing Exhibit – Katelyn Bowers, Oregon

Grand Champion Photography Exhibit – R. G. Hough, Mount Morris

Reserve Grand Champion Photography Exhibit – Hannah Harvey, Forreston

Theatre Arts

Top of Class Theatre Arts 1 Exhibit – Abigail Wehler, Mount Morris

Grand Champion Theatre Arts Exhibit – Abigail Wehler, Mount Morris

Vegetable Gardening

Top of Class Vegetable Display – Lillian Kennedy, Davis Junction

Top of Class Vegetable Plate – Lauren Carlson, Byron

Top of Class Vegetable Gardening Display – Lillian Kennedy, Davis Junction

Grand Champion Vegetable Gardening Exhibit – Lillian Kennedy, Davis Junction

Reserve Grand Champion Vegetable Gardening Exhibit – Lauren Carlson, Byron

Veterinary Science

Top of Class Veterinary Science – Natalie Johnson, Forreston,

Grand Champion Veterinary Science Exhibit – Natalie Johnson, Forreston

Reserve Grand Champion Veterinary Science Exhibit – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Visual Arts

Champ. Orig. Chalk/Carbon/Pigment: Canvas/Paper Glass Exhibit – Reylee Katner, Polo

Res. Champ. Orig. Chalk/Carbon/Pigment: Canvas/Paper/Glass Exhibit: – Annie Timmer, Baileyville

Champion Original Clay Exhibit – Trinity Beran, Dixon

Reserve Champion Original Clay Exhibit – Andrew Hickman, Byron

Champion Original Fiber Exhibit – Aubrey Janoski, Davis Junction

Reserve Champion Original Fiber Exhibit – Abigail Wehler, Mount Morris

Champion Original Glass/Plastic Exhibit – Clare Montavon, Davis Junction

Champion Heritage Arts Exhibit – Alyssa Leary, Oregon

Reserve Champion Heritage Arts Exhibit – Lillian Kennedy, Davis Junction

Champion Original Leather Exhibit – Lillian Kennedy, Davis Junction

Reserve Champion Original Leather Exhibit – Aubrey Janoski, Davis Junction

Champion Original Metal Exhibit – Grant Johnson, Forreston

Champion Original Paper Exhibit – Lena Janoski, Davis Junction

Reserve Champion Original Paper Exhibit – Makayla Williams, Stillman Valley

Top of Class Scrapbooking, Beginner Level – Kaitlyn Adams, Stillman Valley

Grand Champion Scrapbooking Exhibit – Kaitlyn Adams, Stillman Valley

Reserve Grand Champion Scrapbooking Exhibit – Faith Adams, Rochelle

Champion Original 3D Design/Mixed Media Exhibit – Bryan Immel, Oregon

Reserve Champion Original 3D Design/Mixed Media Exhibit – AJ Hinrichs, Oregon\

Champion Original Wood Exhibit – Aubrey Janoski, Davis Junction

Top of Class Non-original Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Exhibit – Lillian Kennedy, Davis Junction

Top of Class Non-original Fiber Exhibit – Anne Kennedy, Davis Junction

Top of Class Non-original Nature Exhibit – Clara Millard, Rochelle

Top of Class Non-original Wood Exhibit – Zakkary West, Mount Morris

Grand Champion Non-Original Visual Arts Exhibit – Lillian Kennedy, Davis Junction

Reserve Grand Champion Non-Original Visual Arts Exhibit -Clara Millard, Rochelle

Top of Class Food Decorating, Beginning – Josie Pals, Leaf River

Top of Class Food Decorating, Intermediate – Lauren Carlson, Byron

Grand Champion Food Decorating Exhibit – Lauren Carlson, Byron

Reserve Grand Champion Food Decorating Exhibit – Josie Pals, Leaf River

Welding

Top of Class Welding Exhibit – Emma Hunderman, Stillman Valley

Grand Champion Welding Exhibit – Emma Hunderman, Stillman Valley

Reserve Grand Champion Welding Exhibit – Kyle Beckman, Davis Junction

Woodworking

Top of Class Woodworking 1 Exhibit – Cassidy Vincent, Rochelle

Top of Class Woodworking 2 Exhibit – Lauren Carlson, Byron

Grand Champion Woodworking Exhibit – Lauren Carlson, Byron

Reserve Grand Champion Woodworking Exhibit – Cassidy Vincent, Rochelle

Foods Department

Cooking

Champion 4-H Cooking 101, Marshmallow Bars Exhibit – Grady Poliska, Davis Junction

Reserve Champion 4-H Cooking 101, Marshmallow Bars Exhibit – Sophia Stein, Rochelle

Champion 4-H Cooking 101, Cookies Exhibit – Keira Armbruster, Polo

Reserve Champion 4-H Cooking 101, Cookies Exhibit – James Tunink, Leaf River

Champion 4-H Cooking 101, Coffee Cake Exhibit – Adrien Booker, Byron

Champion 4-H Cooking 201, Cheese Muffins Exhibit – Alexandria Cassens, Byron

Reserve Champion 4-H Cooking 201, Cheese Muffins Exhibit – Rosalyn Goldstick, Byron

Champion 4-H Cooking 201, Nut Bread Exhibit – Alexandria Cassens, Byron

Reserve Champion 4-H Cooking 201, Nut Bread Exhibit – Faith Adams, Rochelle

Champion 4-H Cooking 201, Scones Exhibit – Lydia Sherburne, Byron

Reserve Champion 4-H Cooking 201, Scones Exhibit – Taylor Mackenzie, Kings

Champion 4-H Cooking 301, Dinner Rolls Exhibit – Lauren Carlson, Byron

Reserve Champion 4-H Cooking 301, Dinner Rolls Exhibit – Alexandria Cassens, Byron

Champion 4-H Cooking 301, Tea Ring Exhibit – Alexandria Cassens, Byron

Reserve Champion 4-H Cooking 301, Tea Ring Exhibit – Keira Armbruster, Polo

Champion 4-H Cooking 301, Sweet Rolls Exhibit – Kathryn Snow, Oregon

Reserve Champion 4-H Cooking 301, Sweet Rolls Exhibit – Alexandria Cassens, Byron

Champion 4-H Cooking 301, Cake Exhibit – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Reserve Champion 4-H Cooking 301, Cake Exhibit – Abigail Wehler, Mount Morris

Champion 4-H Cooking 401, Focaccia Bread Rolls Exhibit – Maggie Eden, Byron

Reserve Champion 4-H Cooking 401, Focaccia Bread Exhibit – Lauren Carlson, Byron

Champion 4-H Cooking 401, Pie Shell Exhibit -Alexandria Cassens, Byron

Reserve Champion 4-H Cooking 401, Pie Shell Exhibit – Maggie Eden, Byron

Champion 4-H Cooking 401, Golden Sponge Cake Exhibit – Lauren Carlson, Byron

Reserve Champion 4-H Cooking 401, Golden Sponge Cake Exhibit – Nicholas Cassens, Byron

Champion 4-H Cooking 401, French Bread Exhibit – Maggie Eden, Byron

Food Science

Grand Champion Food Science Exhibit – Lydia Sherburne, Byron

Sports Nutrition

Grand Champion Sports Nutrition Exhibit – Faith Marquardt, Oregon

Food Preservation

Top of Class Food Preservation Jams, Jellies & Preserves Exhibit – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Top of Class Food Preservation Combination Exhibit – Lauren Carlson, Byron

Grand Champion Food Preservation Exhibit – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Reserve Grand Champion Food Preservation Exhibit – Lauren Carlson, Byron