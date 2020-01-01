Winnebago artist

submitted photo The Gazette

Braydon Letsinger (2019 Winnebago HS grad) won an art competition at Harding University in May. He reached out to his former art teacher in May to see if he could borrow an easel this summer and shared that he won a art contest. He has finished the pieces and they are amazing! In the end he painted 4 4×5 paintings. Braydon excelled in art in high school and fit 3 years of it in his full schedule. He is majoring in criminal justice and Spanish. Pictured here are the four paintings that won the art.