Winnebago Schools ready for Monday open

By Christopher Johnson

REPORTER

Residents in the village of Winnebago have adjusted to a new way of managing every day life, just as others across the nation have, because of COVID-19.

It has impacted shopping habits, socialization practices and general summer celebrations. Sales tax dollars are down and many business saw huge quarterly losses.

Fears of how things have gone the past few months extends to the fall now and school districts are bracing for the start of a very different year.

With an emphasis being pushed towards safety first, mask use continues to receive a lot of discussion. Social distancing and limiting the number of individuals in a gathering have also received due focus.

The spread of COVID-19 has made its mark, which still remains a present resident in Winnebago County and across the State of Illinois, according to officials.

Because of the many changes required through Executive Action by Governor JB Pritzker, and with numbers of contractions of Covid19 rising to its highest level since late May, school districts gave parents the choice to set up remote learning, or in class learning at campus, with modifications in place.

Because of the consensus of many health experts and support through various County Health Departments, It was determined that masks should be worn in public, that will mean at school too in many districts.

It was explained that face coverings do help those around you, even if you yourself may not receive the same benefit as those you are protecting.

In a digital post through the District 323 website, Winnebago Superintendent John Schwuchow explained that he knows parents have faced a lot of different situations, with kids being at home. It’s taken them a lot of effort and a lot has been asked of them.

“We would like to share that we remain appreciative of your patience, effort and support through these times.”

The work on figuring out the rest of the early problems the District could face are being discussed, Schwuchow explained.

“In the coming weeks, our Building Principals will be providing additional information regarding in person and remote class lists and schedules.”

The Superintendent said the online post also featured information for parents on some of the things their students may need for the first semester schedule.

“We have updated supply lists for our remote learners, along with information on beginning of the year activities.”

The current 2020-2021 school calendar features a student start date of Monday, Aug. 31 across District 323.

Teachers, administrators and staff will be at the various campuses a week earlier in preparatory fashion. Institute Days, In-Service Days and Remote Planning Days are scheduled the final full week of the month of August.

Parents with questions are encouraged to contact the Winnebago Schools District Office either online, at winnebagoschools.org, or on the phone during regular business hours, 815-335-2456.