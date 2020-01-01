Machesney Park Mayoral Awards presentations

On Aug. 3 the Village of Machesney Park recognized residents Bev Kerby and Rose Bailey for their unselfish acts of kindness towards their community friends and neighbors. Between the two of them, they have made more than 600 protective face masks to help protect others from the COVID-19 virus. Because of the policies protecting the community from the virus, they were not able to attend the meeting to receive the awards. Instead, their Trustees visited their homes and personally presented the awards on behalf of the Village.

Trustee Jake Schmidt and his family visited Rose Bailey and presented her with the Community Service Award for the time she devoted to making face masks to protect individuals within our the Village. Trustee James Kidd had mentioned at the Board Meeting that he has known Mrs. Bailey for years. She has not only devoted time to making face masks during this crisis, but previously she has spent many hours knitting and crocheting hats, mittens, and scarves for less fortunate children in the Village.

Trustee Erick Beck visited Bev Kerby to present the Community Service Award. Trustee Beck said Bev and her deceased husband, Bob, have lived in the Village since 1959 and lived in the same house since 1963. She is retired from Barber Coleman on Windsor Road. She is a generous lady who is dedicated to Machesney Park and the safety of its residents.