2020 Ogle County 4-H Fair award winners

GOAT DEPARTMENT

In July, Ogle County 4-H staff with guidance from the State 4-H office hosted the 2020 Ogle County 4-H Virtual Fair. Despite unusual circumstances for this year’s show, we were excited to give our 4-H members the opportunity to display their hard work. All participants were encouraged to upload either photos or videos for a judge to review. To view the results, photos, and videos, please visit the public viewing site at fairentry.com/Fair/Results/14015.

DAIRY GOATS

Champion Junior Kid – Sawyer Stockton, Rochelle

Champion Intermediate Kid – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris

Champion Senior Kid – Lacie Williams, Leaf River

Champion Dry Yearling – Under 2 years – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris

Reserve Champion Dry Yearling – Under 2 years – Ashley Williams, Leaf River

Grand Champion Dairy Dry Doe – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris

Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Dry Doe – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris

Champion Milker – 2 years & under 3 – Aylivia Griffin-Danekas, Polo

Reserve Champion Milker – 2 years & under 3 – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris

Champion Milker – 3 years & under 5 years – Sawyer Stockton, Rochelle

Reserve Champion Milker – 3 years & under 5 years – Braden Rogers, Chana

Grand Champion Dairy Milking Doe – Sawyer Stockton, Rochelle

Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Milking Doe – Braden Rogers, Chana

Champion Dairy Goat Wether – Lacie Williams, Leaf River

Reserve Champion Dairy Goat Wether – Braden Rogers, Chana

Champion Pet Dairy Goat – Ashley Williams, Leaf River

Reserve Champion Pet Dairy Goat – Lacie Williams, Leaf River

MEAT GOATS

Champion Jr. Kid, 0-6 months – Katelyn Rockwood, Polo

Reserve Champion Jr. Kid, 0–6 months – Ashley Williams, Leaf River

Champion Sr. Kid, 7 – 12 months – Katelyn Rockwood, Polo

Grand Champion Meat Goat Kid – Katelyn Rockwood, Polo

Reserve Grand Champion Meat Goat Kid – Katelyn Rockwood, Polo

Champion Doe, 1 year & under 2 – Brooke Ewald, Byron

Reserve Champion, 1 year & under 2 – Katelyn Rockwood, Polo

Champion Doe, 2 years & under 3 – Brooke Ewald, Byron

Reserve Champion 2 years & under 3 – Aylivia Griffin-Danekas, Polo

Champion Doe, 3 years and older – Katelyn Rockwood, Polo

Grand Champion Meat Goat Doe -Brooke Ewald, Byron

Reserve Grand Champion Meat Goat Doe – Brooke Ewald, Byron

Champion Meat Goat Wether – Brooke Ewald, Byron

Reserve Champion Meat Goat Wether – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris

PYGMY GOATS

Champion Jr. Doe Kid – 0-3 months – Kyra Rimstidt, Rochelle

Champion Intermediate Doe Kid – 3-6 months – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris

Champion Sr. Doe Kid – 6-12 months – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris

Grand Champion Pygmy Doe Kid – Kyra Rimstidt, Rochelle

Reserve Grand Champion Pygmy Doe Kid Evan Kosick, Mount Morris

Champion Jr. Doe – 1-2 years old – Kyra Rimstidt, Rochelle

Reserve Champion Jr. Doe – 1-2 years old – Hayden Harvey, Forreston

Champion Intermediate Doe – 2-3 years old – Brooke Ewald, Byron

Reserve Champion Intermediate Doe -2-3 years old – Kyra Rimstidt, Rochelle

Champion Sr. Doe – 3 years & older – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris

Reserve Champion Sr. Doe – 3 years & older – Kyra Rimstidt, Rochelle

Grand Champion Pygmy Doe – Brooke Ewald, Byron

Reserve Grand Champion Pygmy Doe – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris

Champion Weather 1 year & under – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris

Reserve Champion Wether 1 year & under – Kyra Rimstidt, Rochelle

Champion Weather over 1 year – Allissa Martin, Oregon

Reserve Champion Wether over 1 year – Kyra Rimstidt, Rochelle

Grand Champion Pygmy Goat Wether – Allissa Martin, Oregon

Reserve Grand Champion Pygmy Goat Wether – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris

Grand Champion AOB Doe Kid (1 year and under) – Lena Janoski, Davis Junction

Reserve Grand Champion AOB Doe Kid (1 year and under) – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris

Champion AOB Doe (1-2 years) – Sawyer Stockton, Rochelle

Reserve Champion AOB Doe (1-2 years) – Amber Henson, Dixon

Champion AOB Sr. Doe (3 years & older) – Braden Rogers, Chana

Reserve Champion AOB Sr. Doe (3 years & older) – Sawyer Stockton, Rochelle

Grand Champion AOB Doe – Sawyer Stockton, Rochelle

Reserve Grand Champion Pygmy AOB Doe – Braden Rogers, Chana

Champion AOB Wethers (1 year & under) – Lena Janoski, Davis Junction

Reserve Champion AOB Wethers (1 year & under)… – Braden Rogers, Chana

Champion AOB Wethers (over 1 year) – Alissa Martin, Oregon

Reserve Champion Wethers (over 1 year) – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Grand Champion AOB Weather – Alissa Martin, Oregon Reserve Grand Champion AOB Weather – Lena Janoski, Davis Junction

Champion Pet Pygmy Goat – Alissa Martin, Oregon

Reserve Champion Pet Pygmy Goat – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris

Champion AOB Pet Pygmy Goat – Lena Janoski, Davis Junction

Reserve Champion AOB Pet Pygmy Goat – Braden Rogers, Chana

HORSE DEPARTMENT

Champion Stock Type Horse at Halter (Horses 14 & under) – Cassidy Vincent, Rochelle

Grand Champion Horse at Halter – Cassidy Vincent, Rochelle

Champion Junior English Pleasure (8-13) – Cassidy Vincent, Rochelle

Champion Junior Western Pleasure (8-13) – Cassidy Vincent, Rochelle

Junior Grand Champion Performance Horsemanship – Cassidy Vincent, Rochelle

Junior Performance High Point – Cassidy Vincent, Rochelle

QUALITY MEATS DEPARTMENT

Champion Beef Carcass – Allissa Martin, Oregon

Reserve Champion Beef Carcass – Brandon Albano, Polo

Champion Goat Carcass – Alexander Williams, Leaf River

Reserve Champion Goat Carcass – Lacie Williams, Leaf River

Champion Lamb Carcass – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Reserve Champion Lamb Carcass – Brooke Ewald, Byron

Champion Pork Carcass – Levi Eden, Oregon

Reserve Champion Pork Carcass – Kaden Lingbeck, Leaf River

BEEF DEPARTMENT

Champion Angus Calf – Ayden Alderks, Monroe Center

Champion Angus Early Summer Heifer – Bode Martin, Oregon

Champion Angus Spring Yearling Heifer – Ayden Alderks, Monroe Center

Champion Angus Junior Yearling Heifer – Allissa Martin, Oregon

Champion Angus Cow/Calf – Ayden Alderks, Monroe Center

Champion Angus Female – Alissa Martin, Oregon

Reserve Champion Angus Female – Bode Martin, Oregon

Champion Hereford Spring Yearling Heifer – Kade Boatman, Rockford

Champion Hereford Junior Yearling Heifer -Kendall Boatman, Rockford

Reserve Champion Hereford Junior Yearling Heifer – Megan Hagemann, Mount Morris

Champion Hereford Female – Kendall Boatman, Rockford

Reserve Champion Hereford – Female Kade Boatman, Rockford

Champion Shorthorn Cow/Calf – Robbie Thurow, Davis Junction

Champion Shorthorn Female – Robbie Thurow, Davis Junction

Champion AOB Calf – Casey Besse, Freeport

Champion AOB Early Summer Heifer – Max Thurow, Davis Junction

Champion AOB Spring Yearling Heifer – Casey Besse, Freeport

Reserve Champion AOB Spring Yearling Heifer – Bode Martin, Oregon

Champion AOB Female – Casey Besse, Freeport

Reserve Champion AOB Female – Casey Besse, Freeport

Champion Crossbred Calf – Lacie Williams, Leaf River

Champion Crossbred Spring Yearling Heifer – Casey Besse, Freeport

Reserve Champion Crossbred Spring Yearling Heifer – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris

Champion Crossbred Cow/Calf – Lacie Williams, Leaf River

Champion Crossbred Female – Casey Besse, Freeport

Reserve Champion Crossbred Female – Lacie Williams, Leaf River

Champion Bred & Owned Heifer – Casey Besse, Freeport

Reserve Champion Bred & Owned Heifer -Casey Besse, Freeport

Champion Production Cow/Calf – Robbie Thurow, Davis Junction

Reserve Champion Production Cow/Calf – Ayden Alderks, Monroe Center

Grand Champion Female Overall – Kendall Boatman, Rockford

Reserve Grand Champion Female Overall – Casey Besse, Freeport

Champion Light Weight Angus Steer – Bode Martin, Oregon

Champion Medium Weight Angus Steer – Robbie Thurow, Davis Junction

Reserve Champion Medium Weight Angus Steer – Allissa Martin, Oregon

Champion Heavy Weight Angus Steer – Brandon Whelan, Byron

Champion Angus Steer – Bode Martin, Oregon

Reserve Champion Angus Steer – Brandon Whelan, Monroe Center

Champion Light Weight Hereford Steer – Megan Hagemann, Mount Morris

Reserve Champion Lightweight Hereford Steer – Emily Buttel, Leaf River

Champion Hereford Steer – Megan Hagemann, Mount Morris

Reserve Champion Hereford Steer – Emily Buttel, Leaf River

Champion Light Weight Shorthorn Steer – Allissa Martin, Oregon

Reserve Champion Lightweight Shorthorn Steer – Jared Glendenning, Oregon

Champion Shorthorn Steer – Allissa Martin, Oregon

Reserve Champion Shorthorn Steer – Jared Glendenning, Oregon

Champion Light Weight AOB Steer – Alayna Swanson, Oregon

Reserve Champion Light Weight AOB Steer – Emma Thurow, Davis Junction

Champion Medium Weight AOB Steer – Brandon Whelan, Monroe Center

Reserve Champion Medium Weight AOB Steer – Evan Kosick, Leaf River

Champion Heavy Weight AOB Steer – Casey Besse, Freeport

Reserve Champion Heavy Weight AOB Steer – Jackson Glendenning, Oregon

Champion AOB Steer – Casey Besse, Freeport

Reserve Champion AOB Steer – Alayna Swanson, Oregon

Champion Light Weight Market Heifer – Lacie Williams, Leaf River

Champion Market Heifer – Lacie Williams, Leaf River

Champion Light Weight Crossbred Market Steer – Brandon Albano, Polo

Reserve Champion Light Weight Crossbred Market Steer – Robbie Thurow, Davis Junction

Champion Medium Weight Crossbred Market Steer – Boone Alderks, Chana

Reserve Champion Medium Weight Crossbred Market Steer – Brandon Albano, Polo

Champion Heavy Weight Crossbred Market Steer – Cooper Alderks, Chana

Reserve Champion Heavy Weight Crossbred Market Steer – Wyatt Swanson, Oregon

Champion Crossbred Market Steer – Cooper Alderks, Chana

Reserve Champion Crossbred Market Steer – Boone Alderks, Chana

Champion Light Weight Bred & Owned Steers All Breed – Alayna Swanson, Oregon

Reserve Champion Light Weight Bred & Owned Steers All Breeds – Allissa Martin, Oregon

Champion Medium Weight Bred & Owned Steers All Breeds – Casey Besse, Freeport

Champion Bred & Owned Steers All Breeds – Casey Besse, Freeport

Reserve Champion Bred & Owned Steers All Breeds – Alayna Swanson, Oregon

Grand Champion Market Beef – Cooper Alderks, Chana

Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef – Casey Besse, Freeport

Rate of Gain and Quality Beef 2000 (1st) – Brandon Albano, Polo

(2nd) Lucas Thurow, Davis Junction

(3rd) Brandon Whelan, Monroe Center

(4th) Joseph Thurow, Davis Junction

(5th) Brandon Albano, Polo

(6th) Allissa Martin, Oregon

(7th) Bode Martin, Oregon

(8th) Robbie Thurow, Davis Junction

(9th) Wyatt Swanson, Oregon

(10th) Brandon Albano, Polo

Champion Jr. Bucket Calf – John Glendenning, Oregon

RABBIT DEPARTMENT

Champion Market Pen – Aylivia Griffin-Danekas, Polo

Reserve Champion Market Pen – Alexander Williams, Leaf River

Champion Single Fryer – Aylivia Griffin-Danekas, Polo

Reserve Champion Single Fryer – Alexander Williams, Leaf River

Champion Production Class – Mason Zabran, Byron

Top of Class Jr. Doe Meat Breed – Emma Hunderman, Stillman Valley

Top of Class Jr. Buck Meat Breed – Emma Hunderman, Stillman Valley

Top of Class Sr. Doe Meat Breed – Aylivia Griffin-Danekas, Polo

Top of Class Sr. Buck Meat Breed – Kyle Beckman, Davis Junction

Grand Champion Meat Pen – Aylivia Griffin-Danekas, Polo

Reserve Grand Champion Meat Pen – Emma Hunderman, Stillman Valley

Top of Class Jr. Doe Mini Rex, Rex – Aylivia Griffin-Danekas, Polo

Top of Class Sr. Doe Mini Rex, Rex – Aylivia Griffin-Danekas, Polo

Top of Class Sr. Buck Mini Rex, Rex – Alexander Williams, Leaf River

Top of Class Jr. Doe All Other Breeds – Mason Zabran, Byron

Top of Class Jr. Buck All Other Breeds – Mason Zabran, Byron

Top of Class Sr. Doe All Other Breeds – Mason Zabran, Byron

Top of Class Sr. Buck All Other Breeds -Mason Zabran, Byron

Top of Class Sr. Doe Lop – Mason Zabran, Byron

Top of Class Sr. Buck Lop – Mason Zabran, Byron

Grand Champion Fancy Rabbit – Mason Zabran, Byron

Reserve Grand Champion Fancy Rabbit – Aylivia Griffin-Danekas, Polo

Top of Class Jr. Doe Crossbred – Mason Zabran, Byron

Top of Class Jr. Buck Crossbred – Mason Zabran, Byron

Top of Class Sr. Doe Crossbred – Alexander Williams, Leaf River

Top of Class Sr. Buck Crossbred – Brooke Hammond, Oregon

Grand Champion Crossbred Rabbit – Brooke Hammond, Oregon

Reserve Grand Champion Crossbred Rabbit – Mason Zabran, Byron

Champion Sr. Pet Bunny Class – Cassie Pals, Leaf River

Reserve Champion Sr. Pet Bunny Class – Josie Pals, Leaf River

Champion Costume Class – Xanna Armbruster, Polo

Best of Show – Mason Zabran, Byron

Best of Show – Opposite Sex – Aylivia Griffin-Danekas, Polo

SHEEP DEPARTMENT

BREEDING CLASSES

Champion Southdown Senior Ewe Lamb – Garrett Hackbarth, Lindenwood

Reserve Champion Southdown Senior Ewe Lamb – Garrett Hackbarth, Lindenwood

Champion Southdown Junior Ewe Lamb – Jacob Hackbarth, Lindenwood

Champion Southdown Yearling Ewe – Garett Hackbarth, Lindenwood

Reserve Champion Southdown Yearling Ewe – Jacob Hackbarth, Lindenwood

Champion Southdown Ram Lamb – Garrett Hackbarth, Lindenwood

Reserve Champion Southdown Ram – Brooke Ewald, Byron

Champion Other Purebred Senior Ewe Lamb – Meat Breed – Brooke Ewald, Byro

Champion Other Purebred Junior Ewe Lamb – Meat Breed – Brooke Ewald, Byron

Champion Other Purebred Yearling Ewe – Meat Breed – Brooke Ewald, Byron

Champion Other Purebred Ram Lamb – Meat Breed – Brooke Ewald, Byron

Champion Other Purebred Junior Ewe Lamb – Wool Breed – Aubrey Janoski, Davis Junction

Reserve Champion Other Purebred Junior Ewe Lamb – Wool Breed – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Champion Other Purebred Ram Lamb – Wool Breed – Aubrey Janoski, Davis Junction

Reserve Champion Other Purebred Ram Lamb – Wool Breed – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Grand Champion Ewe Lamb – Garrett Hackbarth, Lindenwood

Reserve Grand Champion Ewe Lamb – Jacob Hackbarth, Lindenwood

Grand Champion Yearling Ewe – Garrett Hackbarth, Lindenwood

Reserve Grand Champion Yearling Ewe – Jacob Hackbarth, Lindenwood

Grand Champion Ram Lamb – Garrett Hackbarth, Lindenwood

Reserve Grand Champion Ram Lamb – Brooke Ewald, Byron

COMMERCIAL CLASSES

Champion Commercial Senior Ewe Lamb – Brooke Ewald, Byron

Champion Commercial Yearling Ewe – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Reserve Champion Commercial Yearling Ewe – Brooke Ewald, Byron

Grand Champion Commercial Ewe – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Ewe – Brooke Ewald, Byron

MARKET LAMB CLASSES

Champion Light Weight Southdown Market Lamb – Brooke Ewald, Byron

Champion Heavy Weight Southdown Market Lamb – Aubrey Janoski, Davis Junction

Champion Light Weight Hampshire Market Lamb – Brooke Ewald, Byron

Champion Heavy Weight Hampshire Market Lamb – Blakelynn Swanson, Stillman Valley

Champion Light Weight Crossbred Market Lamb – Brooke Ewald, Byron

Champion Heavy Weight Crossbred Market Lamb – Blakelynn Swanson, Stillman Valley

Champion Blackface Market Lamb – Blakelynn Swanson, Stillman Valley

Reserve Champion Blackface Market Lamb – Blakelynn Swanson, Stillman Valley

Champion Whiteface Market Lamb – Aubrey Janoski, Davis Junction

Grand Champion Overall Female – Garrett Hackbarth, Lindenwood

Reserve Grand Champion Overall Female – Jacob Hackbarth, Lindenwood

Grand Champion Overall Market Lamb – Blakelynn Swanson, Stillman Valley

Reserve Grand Champion Overall Market Lamb – Blakelynn Swanson, Stillman Valley

SWINE DEPARTMENT

Champion Market Gilt – Class 1 – Tyler Hall, Monroe Center

Reserve Champion Market Gilt – Class 1 – Hannah Seaworth, Lindenwood

Champion Market Gilt – Class 2 – Gwen Hall, Monroe Center

Reserve Champion Market Gilt – Class 2 – Eralynn Wiltfang, Leaf River

Champion Market Gilt – Class 3 – Casey Besse, Freeport

Reserve Champion Market Gilt – Class 3 – Boone Alderks, Chana

Grand Champion Market Gilt – Tyler Hall, Monroe Center

Reserve Grand Champion Market Gilt – Gwen Hall, Monroe Center

Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt – Dark AOB (Berk) – Adrianne Hall, Monroe Center

Reserve Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt – Dark AOB (Berk) – Ayden Alderks, Monroe Center

Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt – Dark AOB (Spot, Poland, Tamworth) – Tyler Hall, Monroe Center

Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt – Duroc – Grady Poliska, Davis Junction

Reserve Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt – Duroc – Adrianne Hall, Monroe Center

Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt – Hampshire – Eralynn Wiltfang, Leaf River

Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt – White AOB (Chester, Landrace) – Ayden Alderks, Monroe Center

Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt – Yorkshire – Gwen Hall, Monroe Center

Reserve Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt – Yorkshire – Max Thurow, Davis Junction

Grand Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt – Adrianne Hall, Monroe Center

Reserve Grand Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt – Tyler Hall, Monroe Center

Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt – Class 1 – Adrianne Hall, Monroe Center

Reserve Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt – Class 1 – Hannah Seaworth, Lindenwood

Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt – Class 2 – Grady Poliska, Davis Junction

Reserve Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt – Class 2 – Brooke Ewald, Byron

Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt – Class 3 – Grady Poliska, Davis Junction

Reserve Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt – Class 3 – Tyler Hall, Monroe Center

Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt – Class 4 – Casey Besse, Freeport

Reserve Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt – Class 4 – Liberty Hayes, Kings

Grand Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt – Adrianne Hall, Monroe Center

Reserve Grand Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt – Grady Poliska, Davis Junction

Champion Market Barrow – Class 1 – Tyler Hall, Monroe Center

Reserve Champion Market Barrow – Class 1 – Boone Alderks, Chana

Champion Market Barrow – Class 2 – Lexi Lichty, Monroe Center

Reserve Champion Market Barrow – Class 2 – Hannah Seaworth, Lindenwood

Champion Market Barrow – Class 3 – Luke Lichty, Monroe Center

Reserve Champion Market Barrow – Class 3 – Hannah Seaworth, Lindenwood

Champion Market Barrow – Class 4 – Adrianne Hall, Monroe Center

Reserve Champion Market Barrow – Class 4 – Grady Poliska, Davis Junction

Champion Market Barrow – Class 5 – Casey Besse, Freeport

Reserve Champion Market Barrow – Class 5 – Casey Besse, Freeport

Grand Champion Market Barrow – Adrianne Hall, Monroe Center

Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow – Grady Poliska, Davis Junction

Champion Purebred Barrow – Dark AOB (Berk) – Adrianne Hall, Monroe Center

Reserve Champion Purebred Barrow – Dark AOB (Berk) – Maxx Wiltfang, Leaf River

Champion Purebred Barrow – Dark AOB (Spot, Poland, Tamworth) – Grady Poliska, Davis Junction

Reserve Champion Purebred Barrow – Dark AOB (Spot, Poland, Tamworth) – Tyler Hall, Monroe Center

Champion Purebred Barrow – Duroc – Tyler Hall, Monroe Center

Reserve Champion Purebred Barrow – Duroc – Ayden Alderks, Monroe Center

Champion Purebred Barrow – White AOB (Chester, Landrace) – Gwen Hall, Monroe Center

Champion Purebred Barrow – Yorkshire – Casey Besse, Freeport

Grand Champion Purebred Barrow – Grady Poliska, Davis Junction

Reserve Grand Champion Purebred Barrow – Adrianne Hall, Monroe Center

Grand Supreme Hog – Adrianne Hall, Monroe Center

POULTRY DEPARTMENT

Large Fowl Classes

Top of Class American Hen Kate Costello, Stillman Valley

Top of Class American Cock – Logan Armbruster, Polo

Top of Class American Pullet – Alexander Williams, Leaf River

Top of Class American Cockerel – Brooke Hammond, Oregon

Grand Champion American – Logan Armbruster, Polo

Reserve Grand Champion American – Alexander Williams, Leaf River

Top of Class Asiatic Hen – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Top of Class Asiatic Cock – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Top of Class Asiatic Pullet – Emma Hunderman, Stillman Valley

Top of Class Asiatic Cockerel – Josie Hammond, Oregon

Grand Champion Asiatic – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Reserve Grand Champion Asiatic – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Top of Class English Hen – Levi Eden, Oregon

Top of Class English Pullet – Emma Hunderman, Stillman Valley

Grand Champion English – Levi Eden, Oregon

Reserve Grand Champion English – Emma Hunderman, Stillman Valley

Top of Class Mediterranean Pullet – Kate Costello, Stillman Valley

Grand Champion Mediterranean – Kate Costello, Stillman Valley

Top of Class Continental Hen – Levi Eden, Oregon

Top of Class Continental Pullet – Grey Haenitsch, Dixon

Grand Champion Continental – Levi Eden, Oregon

Reserve Grand Champion Continental – Grey Haenitsch, Dixon

Bantam Classes

Top of Class All Other Bantam Hen – Levi Eden, Oregon

Top of Class All Other Bantam Cockerel – Tristin Williams, Stillman Valley

Grand Champion All Other Bantam – Tristin Williams, Stillman Valley

Reserve Grand Champion All Other Bantam – Levi Eden, Oregon

Top of Class Feather Legged Bantam Hen – Aubrey Janoski, Davis Junction

Top of Class Feather Legged Bantam Cock – Aubrey Janoski, Davis Junction

Top of Class Feather Legged Bantam Pullet – Aubrey Janoski, Davis Junction

Grand Champion Feather Legged Bantam – Aubrey Janoski, Davis Junction

Reserve Grand Champion Feather Legged Bantam – Aubrey Janoski, Davis Junction

Egg Production & Meat Pen Classes

Top of Class Production/Commercial/Hybrid Female – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Top of Class Production Pen of 3 – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Grand Champion Production Pen – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Reserve Grand Champion Production Pen – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Top of Class Broiler/Fryer Pen of 3 – Alexander Williams, Leaf River

Top of Class Roaster Market Pen of 3 – Alexander Williams, Leaf River

Grand Champion Meat Pen – Alexander Williams, Leaf River

Reserve Grand Champion Meat Pen – Alexander Williams, Leaf River

Duck Classes

Top of Class Heavy Weight Old Hen – Isaac Charbonneau, Leaf River

Top of Class Heavy Weight Young Hen – Isaac Charbonneau, Leaf River

Top of Class Medium Weight Young Drake – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Top of Class Light Weight Old Hen – Isaac Charbonneau, Leaf River

Top of Class Light Weight Young Hen – Isaac Charbonneau, Leaf River

Top of Class Bantam Ducks Old Drake – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Top of Class Bantam Ducks Young Hen – Alexander Williams, Leaf River

Top of Class Bantam Ducks Young Drake – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Grand Champion Duck – Isaac Charbonneau, Leaf River

Reserve Grand Champion Duck – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Geese Classes

Top of Class Medium Weight Young Hen – Alexander Williams, Leaf River

Top of Class Light Weight Old Gander – Alexander Williams, Leaf River

Grand Champion Goose – Alexander Williams, Leaf River

Reserve Grand Champion Goose – Alexander Williams, Leaf River

Turkey Classes

Top of Class Turkey Young Hen – Alexander Williams, Leaf River

Top of Class Turkey Young Tom – Alexander Williams, Leaf River

Grand Champion Turkey – Alexander Williams, Leaf River

Reserve Grand Champion Turkey -Alexander Williams, Leaf River

Champion Pair of Other Fowl – Alexander Williams, Leaf River

Reserve Champion Pair of Other Fowl – Mason Zabran, Byron

Champion Backyard Bird – Alexander Williams, Leaf River

Champion Backyard Bird – Levi Eden, Oregon

Top of Class White Chicken Eggs – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Top of Class Brown Chicken Eggs – Lucas Armbruster, Polo

Top of Class All Other Eggs – Logan Armbruster, Polo

Grand Champion Egg Exhibit – Samantha Bowers, Oregon

Reserve Grand Champion Egg Exhibit – Lucas Armbruster, Polo

Best of Show -Aubrey Janoski, Davis Junction