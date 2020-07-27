2020 Ogle County 4-H Fair award winners
GOAT DEPARTMENT
In July, Ogle County 4-H staff with guidance from the State 4-H office hosted the 2020 Ogle County 4-H Virtual Fair. Despite unusual circumstances for this year’s show, we were excited to give our 4-H members the opportunity to display their hard work. All participants were encouraged to upload either photos or videos for a judge to review. To view the results, photos, and videos, please visit the public viewing site at fairentry.com/Fair/Results/14015.
DAIRY GOATS
Champion Junior Kid – Sawyer Stockton, Rochelle
Champion Intermediate Kid – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris
Champion Senior Kid – Lacie Williams, Leaf River
Champion Dry Yearling – Under 2 years – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris
Reserve Champion Dry Yearling – Under 2 years – Ashley Williams, Leaf River
Grand Champion Dairy Dry Doe – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris
Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Dry Doe – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris
Champion Milker – 2 years & under 3 – Aylivia Griffin-Danekas, Polo
Reserve Champion Milker – 2 years & under 3 – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris
Champion Milker – 3 years & under 5 years – Sawyer Stockton, Rochelle
Reserve Champion Milker – 3 years & under 5 years – Braden Rogers, Chana
Grand Champion Dairy Milking Doe – Sawyer Stockton, Rochelle
Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Milking Doe – Braden Rogers, Chana
Champion Dairy Goat Wether – Lacie Williams, Leaf River
Reserve Champion Dairy Goat Wether – Braden Rogers, Chana
Champion Pet Dairy Goat – Ashley Williams, Leaf River
Reserve Champion Pet Dairy Goat – Lacie Williams, Leaf River
MEAT GOATS
Champion Jr. Kid, 0-6 months – Katelyn Rockwood, Polo
Reserve Champion Jr. Kid, 0–6 months – Ashley Williams, Leaf River
Champion Sr. Kid, 7 – 12 months – Katelyn Rockwood, Polo
Grand Champion Meat Goat Kid – Katelyn Rockwood, Polo
Reserve Grand Champion Meat Goat Kid – Katelyn Rockwood, Polo
Champion Doe, 1 year & under 2 – Brooke Ewald, Byron
Reserve Champion, 1 year & under 2 – Katelyn Rockwood, Polo
Champion Doe, 2 years & under 3 – Brooke Ewald, Byron
Reserve Champion 2 years & under 3 – Aylivia Griffin-Danekas, Polo
Champion Doe, 3 years and older – Katelyn Rockwood, Polo
Grand Champion Meat Goat Doe -Brooke Ewald, Byron
Reserve Grand Champion Meat Goat Doe – Brooke Ewald, Byron
Champion Meat Goat Wether – Brooke Ewald, Byron
Reserve Champion Meat Goat Wether – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris
PYGMY GOATS
Champion Jr. Doe Kid – 0-3 months – Kyra Rimstidt, Rochelle
Champion Intermediate Doe Kid – 3-6 months – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris
Champion Sr. Doe Kid – 6-12 months – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris
Grand Champion Pygmy Doe Kid – Kyra Rimstidt, Rochelle
Reserve Grand Champion Pygmy Doe Kid Evan Kosick, Mount Morris
Champion Jr. Doe – 1-2 years old – Kyra Rimstidt, Rochelle
Reserve Champion Jr. Doe – 1-2 years old – Hayden Harvey, Forreston
Champion Intermediate Doe – 2-3 years old – Brooke Ewald, Byron
Reserve Champion Intermediate Doe -2-3 years old – Kyra Rimstidt, Rochelle
Champion Sr. Doe – 3 years & older – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris
Reserve Champion Sr. Doe – 3 years & older – Kyra Rimstidt, Rochelle
Grand Champion Pygmy Doe – Brooke Ewald, Byron
Reserve Grand Champion Pygmy Doe – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris
Champion Weather 1 year & under – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris
Reserve Champion Wether 1 year & under – Kyra Rimstidt, Rochelle
Champion Weather over 1 year – Allissa Martin, Oregon
Reserve Champion Wether over 1 year – Kyra Rimstidt, Rochelle
Grand Champion Pygmy Goat Wether – Allissa Martin, Oregon
Reserve Grand Champion Pygmy Goat Wether – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris
Grand Champion AOB Doe Kid (1 year and under) – Lena Janoski, Davis Junction
Reserve Grand Champion AOB Doe Kid (1 year and under) – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris
Champion AOB Doe (1-2 years) – Sawyer Stockton, Rochelle
Reserve Champion AOB Doe (1-2 years) – Amber Henson, Dixon
Champion AOB Sr. Doe (3 years & older) – Braden Rogers, Chana
Reserve Champion AOB Sr. Doe (3 years & older) – Sawyer Stockton, Rochelle
Grand Champion AOB Doe – Sawyer Stockton, Rochelle
Reserve Grand Champion Pygmy AOB Doe – Braden Rogers, Chana
Champion AOB Wethers (1 year & under) – Lena Janoski, Davis Junction
Reserve Champion AOB Wethers (1 year & under)… – Braden Rogers, Chana
Champion AOB Wethers (over 1 year) – Alissa Martin, Oregon
Reserve Champion Wethers (over 1 year) – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Grand Champion AOB Weather – Alissa Martin, Oregon Reserve Grand Champion AOB Weather – Lena Janoski, Davis Junction
Champion Pet Pygmy Goat – Alissa Martin, Oregon
Reserve Champion Pet Pygmy Goat – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris
Champion AOB Pet Pygmy Goat – Lena Janoski, Davis Junction
Reserve Champion AOB Pet Pygmy Goat – Braden Rogers, Chana
HORSE DEPARTMENT
Champion Stock Type Horse at Halter (Horses 14 & under) – Cassidy Vincent, Rochelle
Grand Champion Horse at Halter – Cassidy Vincent, Rochelle
Champion Junior English Pleasure (8-13) – Cassidy Vincent, Rochelle
Champion Junior Western Pleasure (8-13) – Cassidy Vincent, Rochelle
Junior Grand Champion Performance Horsemanship – Cassidy Vincent, Rochelle
Junior Performance High Point – Cassidy Vincent, Rochelle
QUALITY MEATS DEPARTMENT
Champion Beef Carcass – Allissa Martin, Oregon
Reserve Champion Beef Carcass – Brandon Albano, Polo
Champion Goat Carcass – Alexander Williams, Leaf River
Reserve Champion Goat Carcass – Lacie Williams, Leaf River
Champion Lamb Carcass – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Reserve Champion Lamb Carcass – Brooke Ewald, Byron
Champion Pork Carcass – Levi Eden, Oregon
Reserve Champion Pork Carcass – Kaden Lingbeck, Leaf River
BEEF DEPARTMENT
Champion Angus Calf – Ayden Alderks, Monroe Center
Champion Angus Early Summer Heifer – Bode Martin, Oregon
Champion Angus Spring Yearling Heifer – Ayden Alderks, Monroe Center
Champion Angus Junior Yearling Heifer – Allissa Martin, Oregon
Champion Angus Cow/Calf – Ayden Alderks, Monroe Center
Champion Angus Female – Alissa Martin, Oregon
Reserve Champion Angus Female – Bode Martin, Oregon
Champion Hereford Spring Yearling Heifer – Kade Boatman, Rockford
Champion Hereford Junior Yearling Heifer -Kendall Boatman, Rockford
Reserve Champion Hereford Junior Yearling Heifer – Megan Hagemann, Mount Morris
Champion Hereford Female – Kendall Boatman, Rockford
Reserve Champion Hereford – Female Kade Boatman, Rockford
Champion Shorthorn Cow/Calf – Robbie Thurow, Davis Junction
Champion Shorthorn Female – Robbie Thurow, Davis Junction
Champion AOB Calf – Casey Besse, Freeport
Champion AOB Early Summer Heifer – Max Thurow, Davis Junction
Champion AOB Spring Yearling Heifer – Casey Besse, Freeport
Reserve Champion AOB Spring Yearling Heifer – Bode Martin, Oregon
Champion AOB Female – Casey Besse, Freeport
Reserve Champion AOB Female – Casey Besse, Freeport
Champion Crossbred Calf – Lacie Williams, Leaf River
Champion Crossbred Spring Yearling Heifer – Casey Besse, Freeport
Reserve Champion Crossbred Spring Yearling Heifer – Evan Kosick, Mount Morris
Champion Crossbred Cow/Calf – Lacie Williams, Leaf River
Champion Crossbred Female – Casey Besse, Freeport
Reserve Champion Crossbred Female – Lacie Williams, Leaf River
Champion Bred & Owned Heifer – Casey Besse, Freeport
Reserve Champion Bred & Owned Heifer -Casey Besse, Freeport
Champion Production Cow/Calf – Robbie Thurow, Davis Junction
Reserve Champion Production Cow/Calf – Ayden Alderks, Monroe Center
Grand Champion Female Overall – Kendall Boatman, Rockford
Reserve Grand Champion Female Overall – Casey Besse, Freeport
Champion Light Weight Angus Steer – Bode Martin, Oregon
Champion Medium Weight Angus Steer – Robbie Thurow, Davis Junction
Reserve Champion Medium Weight Angus Steer – Allissa Martin, Oregon
Champion Heavy Weight Angus Steer – Brandon Whelan, Byron
Champion Angus Steer – Bode Martin, Oregon
Reserve Champion Angus Steer – Brandon Whelan, Monroe Center
Champion Light Weight Hereford Steer – Megan Hagemann, Mount Morris
Reserve Champion Lightweight Hereford Steer – Emily Buttel, Leaf River
Champion Hereford Steer – Megan Hagemann, Mount Morris
Reserve Champion Hereford Steer – Emily Buttel, Leaf River
Champion Light Weight Shorthorn Steer – Allissa Martin, Oregon
Reserve Champion Lightweight Shorthorn Steer – Jared Glendenning, Oregon
Champion Shorthorn Steer – Allissa Martin, Oregon
Reserve Champion Shorthorn Steer – Jared Glendenning, Oregon
Champion Light Weight AOB Steer – Alayna Swanson, Oregon
Reserve Champion Light Weight AOB Steer – Emma Thurow, Davis Junction
Champion Medium Weight AOB Steer – Brandon Whelan, Monroe Center
Reserve Champion Medium Weight AOB Steer – Evan Kosick, Leaf River
Champion Heavy Weight AOB Steer – Casey Besse, Freeport
Reserve Champion Heavy Weight AOB Steer – Jackson Glendenning, Oregon
Champion AOB Steer – Casey Besse, Freeport
Reserve Champion AOB Steer – Alayna Swanson, Oregon
Champion Light Weight Market Heifer – Lacie Williams, Leaf River
Champion Market Heifer – Lacie Williams, Leaf River
Champion Light Weight Crossbred Market Steer – Brandon Albano, Polo
Reserve Champion Light Weight Crossbred Market Steer – Robbie Thurow, Davis Junction
Champion Medium Weight Crossbred Market Steer – Boone Alderks, Chana
Reserve Champion Medium Weight Crossbred Market Steer – Brandon Albano, Polo
Champion Heavy Weight Crossbred Market Steer – Cooper Alderks, Chana
Reserve Champion Heavy Weight Crossbred Market Steer – Wyatt Swanson, Oregon
Champion Crossbred Market Steer – Cooper Alderks, Chana
Reserve Champion Crossbred Market Steer – Boone Alderks, Chana
Champion Light Weight Bred & Owned Steers All Breed – Alayna Swanson, Oregon
Reserve Champion Light Weight Bred & Owned Steers All Breeds – Allissa Martin, Oregon
Champion Medium Weight Bred & Owned Steers All Breeds – Casey Besse, Freeport
Champion Bred & Owned Steers All Breeds – Casey Besse, Freeport
Reserve Champion Bred & Owned Steers All Breeds – Alayna Swanson, Oregon
Grand Champion Market Beef – Cooper Alderks, Chana
Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef – Casey Besse, Freeport
Rate of Gain and Quality Beef 2000 (1st) – Brandon Albano, Polo
(2nd) Lucas Thurow, Davis Junction
(3rd) Brandon Whelan, Monroe Center
(4th) Joseph Thurow, Davis Junction
(5th) Brandon Albano, Polo
(6th) Allissa Martin, Oregon
(7th) Bode Martin, Oregon
(8th) Robbie Thurow, Davis Junction
(9th) Wyatt Swanson, Oregon
(10th) Brandon Albano, Polo
Champion Jr. Bucket Calf – John Glendenning, Oregon
RABBIT DEPARTMENT
Champion Market Pen – Aylivia Griffin-Danekas, Polo
Reserve Champion Market Pen – Alexander Williams, Leaf River
Champion Single Fryer – Aylivia Griffin-Danekas, Polo
Reserve Champion Single Fryer – Alexander Williams, Leaf River
Champion Production Class – Mason Zabran, Byron
Top of Class Jr. Doe Meat Breed – Emma Hunderman, Stillman Valley
Top of Class Jr. Buck Meat Breed – Emma Hunderman, Stillman Valley
Top of Class Sr. Doe Meat Breed – Aylivia Griffin-Danekas, Polo
Top of Class Sr. Buck Meat Breed – Kyle Beckman, Davis Junction
Grand Champion Meat Pen – Aylivia Griffin-Danekas, Polo
Reserve Grand Champion Meat Pen – Emma Hunderman, Stillman Valley
Top of Class Jr. Doe Mini Rex, Rex – Aylivia Griffin-Danekas, Polo
Top of Class Sr. Doe Mini Rex, Rex – Aylivia Griffin-Danekas, Polo
Top of Class Sr. Buck Mini Rex, Rex – Alexander Williams, Leaf River
Top of Class Jr. Doe All Other Breeds – Mason Zabran, Byron
Top of Class Jr. Buck All Other Breeds – Mason Zabran, Byron
Top of Class Sr. Doe All Other Breeds – Mason Zabran, Byron
Top of Class Sr. Buck All Other Breeds -Mason Zabran, Byron
Top of Class Sr. Doe Lop – Mason Zabran, Byron
Top of Class Sr. Buck Lop – Mason Zabran, Byron
Grand Champion Fancy Rabbit – Mason Zabran, Byron
Reserve Grand Champion Fancy Rabbit – Aylivia Griffin-Danekas, Polo
Top of Class Jr. Doe Crossbred – Mason Zabran, Byron
Top of Class Jr. Buck Crossbred – Mason Zabran, Byron
Top of Class Sr. Doe Crossbred – Alexander Williams, Leaf River
Top of Class Sr. Buck Crossbred – Brooke Hammond, Oregon
Grand Champion Crossbred Rabbit – Brooke Hammond, Oregon
Reserve Grand Champion Crossbred Rabbit – Mason Zabran, Byron
Champion Sr. Pet Bunny Class – Cassie Pals, Leaf River
Reserve Champion Sr. Pet Bunny Class – Josie Pals, Leaf River
Champion Costume Class – Xanna Armbruster, Polo
Best of Show – Mason Zabran, Byron
Best of Show – Opposite Sex – Aylivia Griffin-Danekas, Polo
SHEEP DEPARTMENT
BREEDING CLASSES
Champion Southdown Senior Ewe Lamb – Garrett Hackbarth, Lindenwood
Reserve Champion Southdown Senior Ewe Lamb – Garrett Hackbarth, Lindenwood
Champion Southdown Junior Ewe Lamb – Jacob Hackbarth, Lindenwood
Champion Southdown Yearling Ewe – Garett Hackbarth, Lindenwood
Reserve Champion Southdown Yearling Ewe – Jacob Hackbarth, Lindenwood
Champion Southdown Ram Lamb – Garrett Hackbarth, Lindenwood
Reserve Champion Southdown Ram – Brooke Ewald, Byron
Champion Other Purebred Senior Ewe Lamb – Meat Breed – Brooke Ewald, Byro
Champion Other Purebred Junior Ewe Lamb – Meat Breed – Brooke Ewald, Byron
Champion Other Purebred Yearling Ewe – Meat Breed – Brooke Ewald, Byron
Champion Other Purebred Ram Lamb – Meat Breed – Brooke Ewald, Byron
Champion Other Purebred Junior Ewe Lamb – Wool Breed – Aubrey Janoski, Davis Junction
Reserve Champion Other Purebred Junior Ewe Lamb – Wool Breed – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Champion Other Purebred Ram Lamb – Wool Breed – Aubrey Janoski, Davis Junction
Reserve Champion Other Purebred Ram Lamb – Wool Breed – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Grand Champion Ewe Lamb – Garrett Hackbarth, Lindenwood
Reserve Grand Champion Ewe Lamb – Jacob Hackbarth, Lindenwood
Grand Champion Yearling Ewe – Garrett Hackbarth, Lindenwood
Reserve Grand Champion Yearling Ewe – Jacob Hackbarth, Lindenwood
Grand Champion Ram Lamb – Garrett Hackbarth, Lindenwood
Reserve Grand Champion Ram Lamb – Brooke Ewald, Byron
COMMERCIAL CLASSES
Champion Commercial Senior Ewe Lamb – Brooke Ewald, Byron
Champion Commercial Yearling Ewe – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Reserve Champion Commercial Yearling Ewe – Brooke Ewald, Byron
Grand Champion Commercial Ewe – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Ewe – Brooke Ewald, Byron
MARKET LAMB CLASSES
Champion Light Weight Southdown Market Lamb – Brooke Ewald, Byron
Champion Heavy Weight Southdown Market Lamb – Aubrey Janoski, Davis Junction
Champion Light Weight Hampshire Market Lamb – Brooke Ewald, Byron
Champion Heavy Weight Hampshire Market Lamb – Blakelynn Swanson, Stillman Valley
Champion Light Weight Crossbred Market Lamb – Brooke Ewald, Byron
Champion Heavy Weight Crossbred Market Lamb – Blakelynn Swanson, Stillman Valley
Champion Blackface Market Lamb – Blakelynn Swanson, Stillman Valley
Reserve Champion Blackface Market Lamb – Blakelynn Swanson, Stillman Valley
Champion Whiteface Market Lamb – Aubrey Janoski, Davis Junction
Grand Champion Overall Female – Garrett Hackbarth, Lindenwood
Reserve Grand Champion Overall Female – Jacob Hackbarth, Lindenwood
Grand Champion Overall Market Lamb – Blakelynn Swanson, Stillman Valley
Reserve Grand Champion Overall Market Lamb – Blakelynn Swanson, Stillman Valley
SWINE DEPARTMENT
Champion Market Gilt – Class 1 – Tyler Hall, Monroe Center
Reserve Champion Market Gilt – Class 1 – Hannah Seaworth, Lindenwood
Champion Market Gilt – Class 2 – Gwen Hall, Monroe Center
Reserve Champion Market Gilt – Class 2 – Eralynn Wiltfang, Leaf River
Champion Market Gilt – Class 3 – Casey Besse, Freeport
Reserve Champion Market Gilt – Class 3 – Boone Alderks, Chana
Grand Champion Market Gilt – Tyler Hall, Monroe Center
Reserve Grand Champion Market Gilt – Gwen Hall, Monroe Center
Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt – Dark AOB (Berk) – Adrianne Hall, Monroe Center
Reserve Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt – Dark AOB (Berk) – Ayden Alderks, Monroe Center
Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt – Dark AOB (Spot, Poland, Tamworth) – Tyler Hall, Monroe Center
Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt – Duroc – Grady Poliska, Davis Junction
Reserve Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt – Duroc – Adrianne Hall, Monroe Center
Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt – Hampshire – Eralynn Wiltfang, Leaf River
Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt – White AOB (Chester, Landrace) – Ayden Alderks, Monroe Center
Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt – Yorkshire – Gwen Hall, Monroe Center
Reserve Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt – Yorkshire – Max Thurow, Davis Junction
Grand Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt – Adrianne Hall, Monroe Center
Reserve Grand Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt – Tyler Hall, Monroe Center
Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt – Class 1 – Adrianne Hall, Monroe Center
Reserve Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt – Class 1 – Hannah Seaworth, Lindenwood
Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt – Class 2 – Grady Poliska, Davis Junction
Reserve Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt – Class 2 – Brooke Ewald, Byron
Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt – Class 3 – Grady Poliska, Davis Junction
Reserve Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt – Class 3 – Tyler Hall, Monroe Center
Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt – Class 4 – Casey Besse, Freeport
Reserve Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt – Class 4 – Liberty Hayes, Kings
Grand Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt – Adrianne Hall, Monroe Center
Reserve Grand Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt – Grady Poliska, Davis Junction
Champion Market Barrow – Class 1 – Tyler Hall, Monroe Center
Reserve Champion Market Barrow – Class 1 – Boone Alderks, Chana
Champion Market Barrow – Class 2 – Lexi Lichty, Monroe Center
Reserve Champion Market Barrow – Class 2 – Hannah Seaworth, Lindenwood
Champion Market Barrow – Class 3 – Luke Lichty, Monroe Center
Reserve Champion Market Barrow – Class 3 – Hannah Seaworth, Lindenwood
Champion Market Barrow – Class 4 – Adrianne Hall, Monroe Center
Reserve Champion Market Barrow – Class 4 – Grady Poliska, Davis Junction
Champion Market Barrow – Class 5 – Casey Besse, Freeport
Reserve Champion Market Barrow – Class 5 – Casey Besse, Freeport
Grand Champion Market Barrow – Adrianne Hall, Monroe Center
Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow – Grady Poliska, Davis Junction
Champion Purebred Barrow – Dark AOB (Berk) – Adrianne Hall, Monroe Center
Reserve Champion Purebred Barrow – Dark AOB (Berk) – Maxx Wiltfang, Leaf River
Champion Purebred Barrow – Dark AOB (Spot, Poland, Tamworth) – Grady Poliska, Davis Junction
Reserve Champion Purebred Barrow – Dark AOB (Spot, Poland, Tamworth) – Tyler Hall, Monroe Center
Champion Purebred Barrow – Duroc – Tyler Hall, Monroe Center
Reserve Champion Purebred Barrow – Duroc – Ayden Alderks, Monroe Center
Champion Purebred Barrow – White AOB (Chester, Landrace) – Gwen Hall, Monroe Center
Champion Purebred Barrow – Yorkshire – Casey Besse, Freeport
Grand Champion Purebred Barrow – Grady Poliska, Davis Junction
Reserve Grand Champion Purebred Barrow – Adrianne Hall, Monroe Center
Grand Supreme Hog – Adrianne Hall, Monroe Center
POULTRY DEPARTMENT
Large Fowl Classes
Top of Class American Hen Kate Costello, Stillman Valley
Top of Class American Cock – Logan Armbruster, Polo
Top of Class American Pullet – Alexander Williams, Leaf River
Top of Class American Cockerel – Brooke Hammond, Oregon
Grand Champion American – Logan Armbruster, Polo
Reserve Grand Champion American – Alexander Williams, Leaf River
Top of Class Asiatic Hen – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Top of Class Asiatic Cock – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Top of Class Asiatic Pullet – Emma Hunderman, Stillman Valley
Top of Class Asiatic Cockerel – Josie Hammond, Oregon
Grand Champion Asiatic – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Reserve Grand Champion Asiatic – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Top of Class English Hen – Levi Eden, Oregon
Top of Class English Pullet – Emma Hunderman, Stillman Valley
Grand Champion English – Levi Eden, Oregon
Reserve Grand Champion English – Emma Hunderman, Stillman Valley
Top of Class Mediterranean Pullet – Kate Costello, Stillman Valley
Grand Champion Mediterranean – Kate Costello, Stillman Valley
Top of Class Continental Hen – Levi Eden, Oregon
Top of Class Continental Pullet – Grey Haenitsch, Dixon
Grand Champion Continental – Levi Eden, Oregon
Reserve Grand Champion Continental – Grey Haenitsch, Dixon
Bantam Classes
Top of Class All Other Bantam Hen – Levi Eden, Oregon
Top of Class All Other Bantam Cockerel – Tristin Williams, Stillman Valley
Grand Champion All Other Bantam – Tristin Williams, Stillman Valley
Reserve Grand Champion All Other Bantam – Levi Eden, Oregon
Top of Class Feather Legged Bantam Hen – Aubrey Janoski, Davis Junction
Top of Class Feather Legged Bantam Cock – Aubrey Janoski, Davis Junction
Top of Class Feather Legged Bantam Pullet – Aubrey Janoski, Davis Junction
Grand Champion Feather Legged Bantam – Aubrey Janoski, Davis Junction
Reserve Grand Champion Feather Legged Bantam – Aubrey Janoski, Davis Junction
Egg Production & Meat Pen Classes
Top of Class Production/Commercial/Hybrid Female – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Top of Class Production Pen of 3 – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Grand Champion Production Pen – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Reserve Grand Champion Production Pen – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Top of Class Broiler/Fryer Pen of 3 – Alexander Williams, Leaf River
Top of Class Roaster Market Pen of 3 – Alexander Williams, Leaf River
Grand Champion Meat Pen – Alexander Williams, Leaf River
Reserve Grand Champion Meat Pen – Alexander Williams, Leaf River
Duck Classes
Top of Class Heavy Weight Old Hen – Isaac Charbonneau, Leaf River
Top of Class Heavy Weight Young Hen – Isaac Charbonneau, Leaf River
Top of Class Medium Weight Young Drake – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Top of Class Light Weight Old Hen – Isaac Charbonneau, Leaf River
Top of Class Light Weight Young Hen – Isaac Charbonneau, Leaf River
Top of Class Bantam Ducks Old Drake – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Top of Class Bantam Ducks Young Hen – Alexander Williams, Leaf River
Top of Class Bantam Ducks Young Drake – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Grand Champion Duck – Isaac Charbonneau, Leaf River
Reserve Grand Champion Duck – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Geese Classes
Top of Class Medium Weight Young Hen – Alexander Williams, Leaf River
Top of Class Light Weight Old Gander – Alexander Williams, Leaf River
Grand Champion Goose – Alexander Williams, Leaf River
Reserve Grand Champion Goose – Alexander Williams, Leaf River
Turkey Classes
Top of Class Turkey Young Hen – Alexander Williams, Leaf River
Top of Class Turkey Young Tom – Alexander Williams, Leaf River
Grand Champion Turkey – Alexander Williams, Leaf River
Reserve Grand Champion Turkey -Alexander Williams, Leaf River
Champion Pair of Other Fowl – Alexander Williams, Leaf River
Reserve Champion Pair of Other Fowl – Mason Zabran, Byron
Champion Backyard Bird – Alexander Williams, Leaf River
Champion Backyard Bird – Levi Eden, Oregon
Top of Class White Chicken Eggs – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Top of Class Brown Chicken Eggs – Lucas Armbruster, Polo
Top of Class All Other Eggs – Logan Armbruster, Polo
Grand Champion Egg Exhibit – Samantha Bowers, Oregon
Reserve Grand Champion Egg Exhibit – Lucas Armbruster, Polo
Best of Show -Aubrey Janoski, Davis Junction