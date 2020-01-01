State Bank of Davis, Durand State Bank join forces for the good of our surrounding communities

State Bank of Davis and Durand State Bank are working together to provide much needed relief in the communities they serve. Each Bank applied and was awarded a $20,000 grant as part of the COVID-19 Relief Grant Program provided by Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. This grant provides recipient banks the opportunity to offer some relief to qualifying local Not-for-Profit organizations.

In the spirit of “Community Banking”, State Bank of Davis and Durand State Bank decided to partner together to distribute $40,000 to as many local non-profit organizations as possible during the pandemic crisis.

“What an opportunity for our two banks’ to support local organizations and our community members in a meaningful way. By working together along with our local non-profit organizations we are able to have a greater impact and reach more people who are in need during the uncertain times” says State Bank of Davis President Linda Heckert.

The banks will be working with the following Not-for-Profit organizations, offering assistance to those directly affected by COVID-19: Durand Ecumenical Council The Closet – Durand Faith Free Closet – Davis; ComEd gift cards to be distributed by pastors of local churches in the area and the Durand Ecumenical Council Gas Cards from six local gas stations to be distributed by Durand Ecumenical Council and Pastors of local churches

Pecatonica Food Pantry Faith Free Food Pantry CHOM (Children’s Hands on Museum) Freeport Hoo Haven.

Durand State Bank’s President, Kathy Sutherland says, ”I applaud our banks’ working relationship to partner our funds for a common goal: supporting our community’s needs. This is the definition of community banking! We are thankful for FHLB’s grant providing us the ability to support such organizations during this difficult time.”