Elev815 spotlights HD Jameson House, Perfectly Seasoned Catering

By Jean Seegers

REPORTER

Recently, not-for-profit organization Elev815 extended an invitation to members, families and friends to join them in a tour of the HD Jameson House in Rockton on Thursday evening, Aug. 27. Several dozen visitors had the opportunity to tour the stately home and sample tasty treats in the carriage house, courtesy of Perfectly Seasoned Catering.

Jameson House, over-looking the Rock River, sits on 3 ½ acres at 900 North Prairie St. in Rockton.

Jeff and Leanne Wright purchased the property a few years ago from Chicago couple Andy and Pam McGann who used it as a second home. “The McGann’s put $200,000 into renovating the property but were seldom there. It sat empty for three years until we purchased it,” Jeff said.

The Wrights opened for business last November, but had to shut down due to the Corona Virus. “We re-opened in May, and are booked solid through September.” Jeff said.

Advertised as “A Little Piece of Heaven in Rockton,” the beautifully restored home sleeps eight people, has modern bathrooms, modern kitchen, and authentically reproduced living room and dining room. The home provides an overnight escape or an intimate event venue for up to 50 guests.

Contact Jeff or Leanne Wright at hdjamesonhouse@gmail.com, www.airbnb.com/riin/3652922 I or call 815-986-4045,

Matt and Erin Bedow, owners of Perfectly Seasoned Catering for All Occasions provided appetizers and refreshments for visitors in the near-by Jameson Carriage House.

The Bedows have been in the catering business since November. After a slow start, due to the Corona Virus, they are now providing catering services for all types and sizes of events, including parties, weddings and family reunions. The business headquarters is located in Main Street Square, at 5344 Williams Dr. in Roscoe. “We also have cooking classes and take-home dinners,” Erin said. “Once a week, on Wednesdays, we feature a take-out meal. The meal for the week is listed on our Facebook page on the previous Friday.”

Each week, only one entrée is available. “Customers can call in their order and stop by to pick it up.”

More information is available at www.perfectlyseasonedcatering.com, info@perfectlyseasonedcatering.com, on the Perfectly Seasoned Facebook page, or call 815-242-7744.

Elev815 is a volunteer organization that focuses on supporting small businesses in the area and promoting educational opportunities through scholarships for students.

Each month the organization spotlights one of two businesses in the area. Elev815 members and area community members are invited to tour the facilities and learn the inside stories and histories of the businesses.