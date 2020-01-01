Roscoe Police Chief Jamie Evans welcomes new Deputy Chief Sam Hawley

Roscoe Police Chief Jamie Evans welcomed newly appointed Deputy Chief Sam Hawley following his virtual swearing-in ceremony during the Village meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Hawley replaces former Deputy Chief Derek Lee who retired Aug. 31, after 22 years with the department.

Hawley began his career as a patrol officer in 1998. Chief Evans and Lee were among the officers sworn in at that time.

Hawley began his career as a patrol officer. He became a corporal in 2003 and went on to become police detective off and on for the next seven years.

His wife Jennifer is the Supervisor of Investigations for the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) for Winnebago County. The couple are parents of two daughters: Olivia, 16, and Emily, 20. The family lives in Rockton.

Hawley grew up in Beloit and is a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He earned a degree in Police Science from Blackhawk Tech.

“I always wanted a career in some type of police work,” Hawley said. “I was pretty young when I joined Roscoe’s police department. I turned 21, two weeks before graduating from the police academy.”

He said police work runs in his family. His brother is a criminal investigator, working for the Department of Justice in Madison, Wis.

Hawley’s duties as Deputy Chief will be mostly administrative. He will also represent the police department at Police and Fire Commission meetings. “I think working as an officer as well as a detective gives me a good back ground for the work I will be doing.”

Hawley said he is looking forward to taking over where Lee left off, helping run the department, being involved with all aspects of police work, and working side by side with Chief Evans.