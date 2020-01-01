Byron Bank supports Meridian School District with PPE, remote learning

As the school year began for the Meridian School District, reimagining education was essential in order to create what was necessary for students in both remote and in-person hybrid learning.

Before the year began, Byron Bank stepped right in to offer assistance to the district. Thankfully, Samantha Ciaccio reached out to the district without hesitation. She worked together with Deana Simpson, the principal at Monroe Center Grade school, to search for the needs of both students and teachers.

Byron Bank was able to bring to the district 13 webcams for teachers across the district as well as Stillman Valley Cardinal PPE for both adults and youth. Brent Baker and Samantha Ciaccio both surprised teachers with this incredible special delivery last week. The webcams have already been sent to all buildings and are being utilized by teachers across the district.

“Byron Bank is a proud supporter of our community school districts, and we normally start the school year off with a school supply drive, but COVID-19 led us to a different plan of attack,” said Byron Bank President, Brent Baker.

“With more eLearning and technology required this year, Byron Bank reached out to each district to see what their biggest need would be. We were happy to provide the Meridian School District with webcams to ensure they were prepared for the 2020-2021 school year.”

When presented with a webcam, Mrs. Porter, one of Monroe Center’s special education teachers excitedly remarked, “Getting these webcams helps us connect with our students who aren’t with us in person.

“Being able to see their faces makes our day, and the cardinal PPE will help us show support for our district and help provide a sense of security with a bit of cardinal pride for our students and staff.”

“This is challenging work, certainly, but our teachers and staff have done incredible things for students in the past and will continue to do so. I’m so proud of what the district is doing and the help from Byron Bank only made it better.

“It’s really great to see the versatility that the webcams offer the teachers, and it’s wonderful that they can allow the students to visually obtain more of what a typical classroom experience would be in a virtual setting,” explained Mrs. Simpson when asked.

The District would like to express their thanks and appreciation to Byron Bank for their efforts and donation for our students and teachers. This certainly makes what we’re doing in this unique year even more possible.