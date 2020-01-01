FFA supports students

submitted photo The Gazette

On Monday, Aug. 31, the Durand FFA presented the Durand Elementary School with five backpacks full of supplies as part of the Illinois Foundation FFA’s Day of Service Project. As part of the 92nd Annual Illinois FFA Convention, the Durand FFA purchased school supplies for five Durand Elementary students. The Illinois FFA Has Your Back Project tasked every FFA in the state to provide supplies for students in their districts. Shown here, Reporter, Rachel Proctor, presenting Durand Elementary Principal, Mrs. Rufener, with one of the backpacks.