Development surges in Machesney Park amidst pandemic

Retail, industrial and hospitality segments all seeing growth in 2020

Excavators working in front of Meijer along Route 173 prompted inquiries at Village Hall earlier this week.

“We’ve received a number of calls asking what is being built,” said Mayor Steve Johnson, who is proud to see new businesses development in Machesney Park, despite the effects of COVID-19.

“Attracting new jobs for area residents and places to shop is very important to our community,” said Mayor Johnson. Construction on Jiffy Lube’s new freestanding auto care facility and a number of other developments are drawing attention to Machesney Park, which is located along the north border of the Rockford region in northern Illinois. (See photo)

Mayor Johnson credits the development to an ongoing collaboration with the development community, as well as the Village’s culture of working as advocates for business. “We can’t facilitate development alone, it’s truly a joint effort with business that brings results to our community,” said Johnson. Construction is underway on a new Shopko Optical Center at the Gateway Shopping Center on Route 173,as well as immediately across the street on an Anytime Fitness at 1531 West Lane Road. The Shopko Optical replaces a Radio Shack, which brings the building at 1550 West Lane Road to full occupancy.

“Our retail occupancy rates for buildings within the Route 173 corridor are at about 99 percent,” said Acting Village Administrator and Community Development Director James Richter II.(See photos)

Richter noted that the Village is also enjoying development success beyond the retail sector. Hennig Inc. and Spider Company are putting the finishing touches on 255,000 square feet of industrial space and both projects were made possible as a result of Village support through tax increment financing and enterprise zone incentives. Additionally, Hennig, Inc.’s $20million, 125,000 square foot addition will support the company’s back-up generation enclosure division and create 60 jobs when complete.(See photos)

CQ+ Manufacturing Group, headquartered in Ohio, acquired a 48,000 square foot industrial building at 8155 Burden Road in July, 2020.The manufacturer of precision-machined components will hire 35 employees and plans to move into the building in the coming weeks.

“It says a lot about our community when we can attract businesses from out-of-state,” said Mayor Johnson, who admitted that the Village’s zero municipal property tax and low development fees helps to keep the cost of doing business to a minimum.

The Twisted Tulip Events and Banquets center at 7901 Burden Road obtained their certification of occupancy in July and has recently opened their doors for business. The 4,500 square-foot boutique banquet facility provides a contemporary and intimate setting for weddings, corporate events and other social gatherings.

Deb Muzzillo, who also owns Party Animalz Party Supply Shop, is elated to be open, though she can’t wait until the State’s occupancy restrictions for large events is lifted.

“The Village has been helpful through every step of the process and we’re excited to be open for business,” said Muzzillo. (See photos)

Ritchie Lane, the owner of Ritchie’s Smokin’ BBQ took a leap of faith when he opened his new restaurant during the pandemic. Lane said that even though he was nervous about opening a new restaurant, the Village was flexible and supportive of his efforts.

“It’s been a great experience working with the Village,” said Lane. Ritchie started in a temporary location selling BBQ sandwiches and cornbread from under a tent on Route 173 and N.2nd, and his new location at 7828 N. 2nd Street in Machesney Park’s downtown area has been busy with hungry customers.(See photo)

KC’s Burger Bar will be opening in Machesney Park in the coming weeks and will take over the Happy Wok at 6901 N. 2ndStreet. Owner Kevin Olson says that “KC’s will offer a burger commensurate with the kind you would find in a fine dining establishment but in a fast food atmosphere.

”The burger bar will have eight specialty burgers, in half-pound or quarter-pound options – all of which will be ground fresh every day. Customers can choose from any of the specialty burgers or they can ‘build their own’ with a variety of toppings.

Olson said that KC’s will also offer some top-quality breakfast sandwiches as well.(See photo)

Owner Ray Pfeil is currently working on constructing his newest gaming boutique at 1419 West Lane, facing North Alpine Road. The 1,300 square foot bar and slots spot is tucked behind Mod Pizza, who opened last year. On Monday, Aug. 17, First Midwest Group broke ground on their newest self-storage facility on 5.6 acres at the northeast corner of Route 173 and Mitchell Road. The development had been contemplated on Perryville Road, but was relocated due to concerns of the surrounding property owners.

“During the zoning review, both the Village and the developer recognized the concerns of the residents and took steps to relocate the development,” said Mayor Johnson. “Facilitating that type of cooperation is what we’re all about in Machesney Park,” said Johnson.(See photo) James Richter noted that Village has anon-going partnership with the Rockford Area Economic Development Council, and that they work with RAEDC and the State of Illinois to pursue businesses that will bring jobs to Machesney Park.

“Even though the pandemic has slowed development, we are still working hard to chase-down projects and jobs for Machesney Park,” said Richter. With all of the development going on in Machesney Park, it appears that their efforts are paying off.