Winnebago School District assists voters

By Christopher Johnson

In a little under two months, residents of Winnebago County will be asked to cast their ballots and elect those who will lead the region for the next two to four years.

Races involving local leadership positions, State House residency and Presidential declarations are all reasons voters need to fill out their ballots. At least that is what officials with District 323 are hoping to help occur.

In an effort to assist residents prepare to make their early November decisions, Winnebago School District is doing what it can to make sure each newly, legally-able voter can cast their ballots, according to information found on its public access site, winnebagoschools.org.

Some of the bigger concerns new resident’s face when it comes to voting involves confidence in the process, knowing where they are supposed to go to vote and, even more importantly, that their vote will count when they cast it.

Registering to vote becomes a motivating factor to newly able contemplatives and now there are ways for Winnebago residents to make sure they can get everything in order ahead of this year’s elections.

On its digital portal it was explained that a partnership had been forged with another local governmental entity.

“In cooperation with the Winnebago County Clerk, residents of District 323 will now be able to register to vote at the District Office or in the office of any of the District’s schools.”

It was advised that those new to the Winnebago school system or those that recently moved who need assistance registering to vote contact the nearest school.

An earlier decision made by the majority of Trustees with District 323 helped assure the registration option for new voters would materialize.

The Board typically meets on the third Monday of every month at 6pm in the Jean Mcnair Elementary School Library, unless holidays interfere.

Members previously met in regular session on Monday, Aug. 17 and were scheduled to gather Wednesday, Sept. 16. A list of Fiscal Year 2021 meeting dates is available online.

In its agreement to work with the Winnebago County Clerk’s office to assist in the voter registration process, many meetings had to be held with approval from multiple governmental oversight committees secured. It had to be done right, it was explained.

In the grander picture, it is the Winnebago County Clerk’s Office primary responsibility to protect the rights of all registered voters and those residents who wish to register to vote have the right to contact the Clerk’s office directly, if they preferred.

For additional information on upcoming meetings and other opportunities for citizens of District 323, residents are asked to log on to the online site.

Citizens who wish to address the Board of Education directly also have that right and can do so at any of the regularly scheduled monthly meetings.