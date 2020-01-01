Alpaca Pines teaches ways to use the fiber from your alpaca

By Anne Eickstadt

EDITOR

Alpaca Pines in Poplar Grove is known for the alpacas they rescue and their fiber mill where they can process fiber of all kinds. True aficionados, however, visit the farm regularly to learn all about ways to handle and use the fiber. Alpaca Pines is currently offering classes in both spinning and drop spinning, knitting, and making felt rugs.

One upcoming class will be an introduction to Spinning using a Drop Spindle on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 1 until 3 p.m. The cost of $25 includes the lesson and 2 ounces of fiber to work with. The instructor has a wide range of education in the fiber arts. Spindles are available for purchase.

​Once a month, they hold an Alpaca Pines Farm Make-Along (MAL) Meet & Greet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. In 2020 Vicky Donley began the first annual Alpaca Pines LLC Farms and Fiber Mill Make-Along (MAL)! The Sip-n-Spin’s Tipsy Spinster will join us to help demonstrate our project crocheting a sampler Afghan. Stay tuned to each event page for updates, video demonstrations, and opportunities to learn in-person at Alpaca Pines Farm throughout the year. The next Make Along dates are Oct. 10, Nov. 7, and Dec. 5.

You can find previous sessions at the Sip-n-Spin Facebook page: www.facebook.com/thesipnspin.

The Sip-n-Spin YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UC9P5G68Bg0dp6LVIEBCA9zw.

Download the free pattern: “Red Heart Crochet Sampler Afghan” www.yarnspirations.com/red-heart-crochet-sampler-afghan/RHC0502-025308M.html.

More upcoming classes are:

–Spinning classes are now being offered with David from 2 Guys Yarn Company

Follow this link to register, www2guysyarn.com. You can also call the mill for more information. The cost per class is $100. The class is a one-day session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Class dates are Oct. 13, Nov. 17, and Dec. 15.

Design a felted rug

Cost is $125. Call for available dates. The rug will take two visits to the mill to complete. All materials are provided. A solid felted sheet will be made for the backing, core spun rug yarn will be used for the top of the rug. Natural colors are offered. Specific dyed colors will be extra. This project creates a one of a kind gift or a lovely addition to your home. Call the Mill to set up a time and date at 815-292-3222. You can also call to arrange a time for a tour through the mill and a meeting with the alpacas.

Alpaca Pines, 21756 Beaverton Road, Poplar Grove. You can also visit their website at www.alpacapines.com or visit their Facebook page.