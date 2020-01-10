Plans for exams set for Winnebago Schools

The Winnebago School District is attempting to operate as usual when it comes to encouraging students to seek out the reward of a hard semester’s work. For some seniors, that reward might mean not having to take the required final exams.

Semester exams and how they could be different this year are already being discussed in District 323. Figuring out the best method to move forward stays in the forefront. The “how to reward achieving seniors” is getting plenty of attention.

Winnebago School System Administrators recently renewed the policy allowing finals exam exemptions for students graduating in 2021.

It is a response to those achieving elevated standing in their field of required study. It is a type of reward offered to seniors and those who put in the needed effort.

The ability to forego a final exam can be a motivator and it is one of the reasons a threshold of a grade of 60% or better in the approved class has been placed as a watermark for qualifying students.

In a post through the District 323 website, it was explained that the rule only applies to those preparing to graduate after successful completion of studies in 2020-2021.

“Sophomores, juniors and freshmen are unable to exempt from any final exams during Final Exam Days.”

For non-graduating seniors, each student will be required to be in class the day of testing “and must remain there through the duration of the testing period” according to the District’s digital portal.

Parents who have questions about the early exempt policy are encouraged to log on to winnebagoschools.org or call the District Office.

For those who have questions about digital learning or find themselves still running into a little trouble navigating the district site, a tutorial has been set up online at winnebagoschools.org.

By clicking on links, ways to provide questions and receive answers regarding connectivity and parent-student-teacher interactions are available.

The site uses the weapons already in the hands of students across District 323, Google Chromebook, as its online access tool of choice. Parents who want a paper copy to help them in the process of understanding digital education can get it by clicking on a link on the district website.

A slideshow presentation has proven to be effective in guiding parents towards minor troubleshooting solutions such as muted audio or issues with the visual display.

Video and audio presentations are a part of the feature that helps parents keep informed as to what’s going on in school.

Outside of the school, athletes who were allowed to compete this fall are preparing to wind down their final days of the season. Fall is one of four sports seasons this year in Winnebago. The summer games take athlete activity into late June.

Those taking the course this week and next include the defending cross country State Champion Lady Indians and those hitting Ingersoll for their final rounds of golf ahead of Regional and State play, as students take their shots at mid-October play.