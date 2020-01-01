Julia Hull Library shares news

Need to use a computer? Public computers will be available in 45-minute time-slots, by appointment only. For your safety, all computers and computer areas will be disinfected after each use. To reserve a computer, please call 815-645-8611.

Register for a Library Card

Do you, or someone you know, live in our District and need a library card? Apply online in 4 easy steps: 1) Take a selfie; 2) Take a picture of your driver’s license; 3) Take a picture of a current utility bill (name and address must match DL); and 4) Email everything, along with a telephone number, to librarycurbside@mail.meridian223.org.

A Song & A Story

Join us every Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Facebook live for a thematic song, story and craft! It’s the perfect light and refreshing delight for your little one. Call the library to reserve a craft for your child, or use the form on our website: juliahull.org/curbside-pickup-request. While supplies last.

Fun Day Monday: Mystery Pumpkin Painting Party

School’s out for the day! Join us online for some creative play! On Monday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m., we’re having a pumpkin painting party with a twist! Kids will receive a mystery grab bag of craft supplies, join Miss Kelly on Zoom, and together we’ll create a pumpkin masterpiece out of our mystery materials. Please supply your own pumpkin. Ages 2-9. Call the library, stop by, or use the Curbside Pickup Form on our website to register and receive your surprise supplies!

Adult Craft: Fall Votives

Candle season is here! On Monday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. on Zoom, we’ll learn easy and inexpensive transfer techniques to create unique Autumn-inspired votive candles. Supply kits available at the library upon registration. Email Joanna at jkluever@mail.meridian223.org to register for a link to the class. Adults only.

Pajama Storytime

Join Miss Kelly on Zoom for interactive books, rhymes, and songs, Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Wear your pjs, and bring a cuddle buddy. Always the second Tuesday of the month. Email khaas@mail.meridian223.org, or FB message us for a link to the program.

Craft Bomb!

We love a good surprise! Adult crafters: this one’s for you. At random, we’ll announce a Craft Bomb and a date. On that date, we’ll post an instructional video of a simple craft to our Facebook and Instagram feeds. When it drops, adults can reserve an accompanying kit to take and make at home…while supplies last. Our first Craft Bomb? Thursday, Oct. 15!

Young Critics Book Club: She Made a Monster: How Mary Shelley Created Frankenstein

Join Sarah on Zoom, Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m., for a fun, interactive discussion, and hands-on activity all about the woman who wrote the story Frankenstein! Call the library, or stop by, to register and pick up book and activity kit: 815-645-8611. Ages 7-9.

Teen Trivia: Halloween Edition

Teens: join your friends on Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 3 p.m. to test your knowledge of all things Fall and Halloween, from tasty to terrifying! Costumes welcome and encouraged! Email Kelly at khaas@mail.meridian223.org for a Zoom invitation to the event! Ages 13-18.

Tween Reads: Killer Style: How Fashion Has Injured, Maimed, & Murdered Through History

Join Zoey on Zoom, Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. for a discussion and activity for this month’s intriguing (true!) selection you won’t soon forget! Call the library, or stop by to register reserve your book and kit. Ages 10-12.

A Midcentury Christmas with Leslie Goddard

Christmas in America from the 1940s through the 1960s meant aluminum trees, department store Santas, and cartoon specials on TV. Every kid in the suburbs had to have an Easy-Bake Oven, a G.I. Joe, or a Slinky. The coolest houses had rotating color wheels for their trees. On Monday, Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m., historian Leslie Goddard will explore this optimistic era in a new illustrated lecture, using photographs, advertisements, greeting cards, and catalogs to explore why this era was a turning point for how we celebrate the holidays. Via Zoom. Email Joanna at jkluever@mail.meridian223.org to register.