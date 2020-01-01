Pecatonica parents notified of COVID-19 case at elementary school

On Thursday, Oct. 1, Superintendent Bill Faller said on a Facebook post, “When a confirmed case of COVID-19 occurs we will notify all parents and staff in the impacted building(s). This communication is to inform you that one individual has tested positive at Pecatonica Elementary. The individual is currently in isolation at home.

“The individual is not scheduled to return to school until cleared by the Winnebago County Health Department to do so. The school is currently working with the Winnebago County Health Department to identify those in close contact with this individual.

“Close contact is defined by the Center for Disease Control as someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic clients, two days prior to positive specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated.

“Based on the health department’s contact investigation, anyone identified to have been in close contact will also quarantine at home. If additional close contacts are identified as part of the investigation, the health department will reach out and provide appropriate guidance.

“We continue to work proactively to keep students and staff safe by following Winnebago County Health Department (WCHD), Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

“We encourage everyone to practice social distancing, wear a face covering when in public, frequently wash hands and hard surfaces, and stay home if they are ill or experiencing any COVID symptoms. The health and safety of our students and staff is our highest priority.”