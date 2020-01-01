Vintage Shop Hop brings treasure-hunters out for a day of fun and shopping

By Jean Seegers

Shoppers from as far away as northern Wisconsin and southern Illinois grabbed their maps and list of vintage shops and boutiques and headed out for a shopping trip through the country-side, Friday Oct. 2 and Saturday Oct. 3.

Previously, the Vintage Shop Hop was an annual event, but has now become a spring and fall shopping extravaganza.

The event was founded by Roscoe resident Ann Campos, and has grown every year. Over 360 shoppers supported small businesses and joined friends in day-tripping through the countryside in search of unique boutique and vintage items. Several shops in the South Beloit, Roscoe and Rockton area participated in this year’s Vintage Shop Hop.

Christmas at the Farm- Tinsel Tickets 2020, is coming up Nov. 6. The holiday shopping event takes place at Meyers Canine Colony 10985 Main St. in Roscoe. Information is available at Christmas at the Farm Tinsel Tickets 2020 on Facebook.com.