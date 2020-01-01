New Mike McNett Memorial Shelter at Bald Hill Prairie Preserve

The Byron Forest Preserve District is proud to announce that they have recently completed the Mike McNett Memorial Picnic Shelter at their Bald Hill Prairie Preserve located at 5502 N. Silver Creek Road in Mt. Morris. The shelter was made possible by the funds provided by the Mike McNett Memorial Fund and the McNett family. Pictured are Todd Tucker, Executive Director, Byron Forest Preserve District, Molly McNett, Judy McNett and Dan Libman.

Mike McNett grew up just south of the Bald Hill Prairie Preserve and spent a great deal of his youth at this beautiful site. He passed away in July of 2018 at the age of 80. Mike graduated from Mt. Morris High School in 1955 and spent his career as a teacher, counselor and coach in Oregon schools retiring in 1992.

The new McNett Shelter is located a short distance west of the Bald Hill Prairie Preserve parking area and offers spectacular views of the preserve. The site is open for drop-in use year round from dawn until dusk. For more information regarding the 380-acre Bald Hill Prairie Preserve or any of the other eight Byron Forest Preserve District preserves call 815-234-8535, extension 200.