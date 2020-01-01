Race for Championship begins for Winnebago

By Christopher Johnson

Season one of four is coming to a close for student athletes at Winnebago High School. Fall Championships will soon be earned by the best teams, which were actually able to take to the fields in August.

Because of the influence of Covid-19 and the fear of loss of containment, many student athletes who typically suited up for practice for games in August were told they would have to wait until sometime in 2021 to play.

Eventually, that sometime became mid-February 2021, with football games and volleyball matches scheduled to be underway in March.

For students who still want to get involved with winter sports or activities, it appears that chance still remains in place. No changes have been made to modify the remaining three-sport season schedule according to the most recent information available through the IHSA.

Fall sports began honoring champions on Sat. Oct. 17 as the IHSA Class 1A, 2A and 3A Golf Sectionals final rounds were posted. Other champions are still to be posted.

Up next on the limited fall schedule is getting Cross Country Champions named. Winnebago is waiting to get its chance to take to the Regional field this weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, the Lady Indians head out on the road as they seek to claim the title of Top of Class again. They will open action in the Cross Country State Championship Tournament along with 17 other teams.

The Lady Indians compete against runners from Byron, Stillman Valley and Durand-Pecatonica in the Oregon Regional, which sends its best runners and teams with the best times on to Seneca for the 1A Sectional, Saturday. Oct 31.

On the boys side, Winnebago’s post-season destination is the same as their Lady Indians counterparts. They will be in the field in the Oregon 1A Regional, Saturday, Oct. 24.

The actual starting time is a question mark though, with completion of the girl’s flights needed before the boys’ teams can begin. Noon was an estimated demarcation point.

The boys team shares a field of familiar competition too. Runners from Rockford-Our Lady of the Sacred Heart along with 16 other Big Northern and NUIC teams will all be competing for the right to move on to Seneca and the Sectional Title.

In mid-November, winter games are scheduled to begin and are scheduled to be held through the first two months of the new year. Practice is scheduled to pick-up in early November.

The 2020-2021 winter sports schedule will most closely reflect previous sports calendars, in relation to how student athletes and the community work around the influence of Covid19 this school year.

After completion of winter play, a revised spring schedule will feature the inclusion of football games and volleyball matches beginning in February. Spring games are expected to be played in March 2021.

The summer sports season, which includes softball and baseball, closes the forced-modified four-season IHSA sports calendar this year.

Games have been scheduled to be played into late June 2021, with practice beginning in early May.