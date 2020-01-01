Trick-or-Treating in Loves Park, Machesney Park

The City of Loves Park is planning for trick-or-treating festivities to carry-on this year with a number of guidelines that are intended to ensure your safety and minimize the risks of spreading the Coronavirus.

Loves Park’s Trick or treating hours are Saturday, Oct. 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Machesney Park’s Trick or Treat hours are Saturday, Oct. 31, 4 to 7 p.m.

Trick-or-Treating Guidelines:

Anyone participating in trick-or-treating, including those passing out candy, should maintain 6-feet of social distance and wear proper face coverings.

Anyone who has tested positive or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or someone who isn’t feeling well should not be a part of in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters.

Consider leaving commercially wrapped candy (spaced apart) on a tray for the children to take with proper social distancing from the candy giver.

Please trick-or-treat in groups with household members only.

Candy collected during trick-or-treating should not be eaten until after handwashing and/or sanitizing. Even though children may be walking through your neighborhoods, residents are not obligated to give-out candy. Anyone who is not comfortable doing so, can simply leave their front porch light off and/or keep their front door closed.

Ideas for alternatives to trick-or-treating:

Here’s a list of safe, low-risk ways you can celebrate Halloween:

Carve, paint, or decorate pumpkins with members of your household and display them in your front windows or on your porch/steps.

Carve or decorate pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends.

Decorate your house, apartment, or living space.

Have a virtual Halloween costume contest using Facetime or Zoom.

Watch scary movies with people in your household/family.

Buy some candy and put together a scavenger hunt trick-or-treat search with yourhousehold members in or around your home rather than going house to house.

Host an outdoor, open-air costume parade for 10 or fewer people where everyone is masked and distanced more than 6 feet apart.

Host or attend a costume party outdoors where protective masks are used and people can remain more than 6 feet apart.

Visit a pumpkin patch or an orchard where everyone dresses in costumes and masks, making sure to maintain proper distancing and use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples.We know that COVID-19 has put a damper on many things this year, but you can still havea good time this Halloween and minimize the potential for exposure by following theserules and guidelines.For additional guidelines for Trick or Treat, Trunk or Treat, or other HalloweenActivities, please visithttp://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/halloween-guidance. Happy Halloween!