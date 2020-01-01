Otter Creek Historical provides history of fires in Durand

Durand has the first volunteer fire department in the state of Illinois supported by taxes. Formed in the 1920s, it was the result of several fires that severely impacted the business district.

In January 1895 on a Sunday afternoon someone discovered a fire in the meat market. It took a while to rouse enough people to form a bucket brigade. Ringing the church bells helped summon people from the nearby countryside to help fight the fire. Eventually they abandoned trying to put out the fire in favor of trying to save the contents of endangered buildings.

The Steves block which adjoined Heide’s store on the south, being built of stone did not take fire, however, the outside stairway leading to the upper story living quarters burned.

All the pleading of the people for Mr. Steves to leave his living room had no effect and he sat quietly reading during all the excitement. The True building housed Mrs. True’s millinery store and also served as the living quarters for the aged couple.

It and the post office building were new. It took a little over an hour for the entire row of buildings to be reduced to ruins. The estimated loss was $30,000.

Comments on the fire in the news were that there was plenty of water in the well but no way of utilizing it. The pump in the well threw a stream somewhat resembling a soda fountain.

The tank on the tower, of course, was empty and the watering tanks were frozen. Postal Money Orders and money were saved but now were missing. Two tramps came into town Sunday and did good service at the fire. Marshall Shorb gave them lodging and a good breakfast the next morning. When the fire cooled down many people helped themselves to roast pork of which there was a good supply.

In February 1900 the Randall Brothers Stable burned. Mrs. Randall discovered the fire about 4:00 p.m. Her husband was in North Dakota on business. She called to neighbors for help and then entered the burning building to try to save the 18 coach and draft horses.

She managed to free two horses and one escaped by itself, though its mane and tail and a blanket covering it were on fire. Fifteen horses and much valuable equipment including buggies, harnesses and feed were lost with an estimated value of $5,000. It was insured for $1,000.

In 1904 the Norton Hotel (closed since 1897), the Graham elevator and an implement shop at the south end of the square were destroyed by fire at an estimated loss of $70,000.

In December 1912 the same block that burned in 1895 was again destroyed by fire. This time it started in a church room and was fought by a bucket brigade.

By this time Durand had firefighting equipment in the form of chemical tanks mounted on light wheels and was stored under the band stand in the center park. They also had a gasoline engine pumper that was used. All the available equipment was used, but to no avail. The estimated loss was $20,000.

In 1923 fire destroyed the band stand and the fire wagon.

In November 1925 the hardware store formerly owned by J.C. Van Sickle but recently purchased by Floyd Hartman and Frank Haggerty caught fire.

The fire spread rapidly and Dr. Lin’s office and the Methodist Church burned to the ground also. The heat of the fire was so great that the usual bucket brigade was of little use. It was feared the entire business district was doomed.

A call was sent to Rockford for aid and they sent 40 men and equipment. They arrived in 45 minutes despite bad snow. Dynamite was acquired from Shirland and the church was dynamited to keep the flames close to the ground.

The fire was finally brought under control, but not before it had damaged much of Mrs. Crowder’s house. The need for fire equipment became apparent and as a result a volunteer fire department was organized. Dr. T.H. Young worked for two years raising enough money to fund purchases of equipment.

When the Durand Volunteer Fire Department was organized there was no money to operate with, so after many meetings with city and state officials, Dr. Young promoted the Winnebago County Fire Protection District Number 1, the first in the state which had the power to tax.

In 1945 the Graham elevator burned to the ground. The entire building was ablaze before it was discovered and could not be saved. However, the fire was kept in check by the fire department and was not allowed to spread.