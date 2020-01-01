Transplant organization asking for support to local teen

With the cost of a life-changing transplant often exceeding $800,000, most transplant families are unable to shoulder that financial burden. The Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) is a national 501(c)3 charity dedicated to organizing and guiding communities in raising funds for transplant-related expenses.

In Winnebago and Pecatonica, volunteers are raising funds for COTA in honor of transplant patients like local teenager, Jaylen Noud.

Jaylen is the son of Nancy and Jeffrey Noud. Born in 2005, Jaylen was diagnosed with Pancreatitis. The transplant team at University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn., recommends a life-saving islet cell transplant. Winnebago and Pecatonica volunteers are raising $40,000 for COTA to assist with transplant-related expenses.

Volunteers are needed for this COTA community campaign. Individuals and groups interested in more information should contact Community Coordinator Bekki Neal at 815-275-4840 or bekki.neal@gmail.com. Transplant procedure costs range from $100,000 to more than $800,000.

Once the transplant is complete, families face significant transplant-related expenses, including medication; transportation to and from the transplant center; lodging; and expenses while parents are out of work and often living with the hospitalized child far from home.

These out-of-pocket expenses add up to tens of thousands of dollars annually for transplant families with lifetime totals often exceeding $1,000,000. In cases where a shortfall exists, COTA helps bridge the financial gap.

Jaylen’s family has asked for assistance from the Children’s Organ Transplant Association. One hundred percent of all funds raised for COTA in honor of patients assist with transplant-related expenses. Contributions may be sent to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association, 2501West COTA Drive, Bloomington, Indiana, 47403.

Checks should be made payable to COTA with “In Honor of Jaylens Battle” written on the memo line. Secure credit card gifts are accepted online at www.COTAforJaylensBattle.com, 2501 West COTA Dr., Bloomington, Ind., 47403.