Byron Bank awards $21,000 in grants through the Targeted Impact Fund

“Byron Bank is proud to once again partner with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago to award local agencies $21,000 in grants through the Targeted Impact Fund.

“When Byron Bank found out there was another round of relief, we didn’t hesitate to jump on board,” says Byron Bank President Brent Baker. “Byron Bank’s priority is to help our communities during this uncertain time.

“The Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago is offering the Targeted Impact fund to communities in order to provide members with grants to support relief efforts for populations hardest-hit by COVID-19 as well as to promote equity and opportunity for communities of color. $6,000 was awarded to HomeStart and $5,000 to Habitat for Humanity Boone County, Habitat for Humanity Ogle County, and Serenity Hospice and Home.

“Byron Bank is proud to help in the recovery of our communities and will continue to work with those experiencing financial hardship due to the current environment,” Baker said.

The Byron Bank presented the check to Habitat for Humanity of Boone County on Thursday, Oct. 29.

“This house is our veteran build and our second house this year,” said Habitat for Humanity of Boone County Executive Director Kim Mickey. “We started it in September and the family will be moving in on Nov. 1. We have had so many volunteers from the American Legion, the VFW, and Byron Bank – more than ever before. They have really helped to propel this project forward.

“Our next build will be in the spring for Jacqueline Davis and her family. Come April, we will be looking for volunteers and donations to help us.”

To volunteer with Habitat for Humanity of Boone County, call 815-980-6247. Donations may be addressed to: Habitat for Humanity of Boone County, P.O. Box 1222, Belvidere, Ill. 61008.