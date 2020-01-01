Ogle County announces November 2020 residential electronics collection event

The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department (OCSWMD) will be holding the final residential electronic recycling event of 2020 on Friday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the County Annex Building at 909 Pines Road in Oregon. Permits are required in advance for this event. There will be no December drop-off event. The first residential electronics recycling drop-off for 2021 is scheduled for Jan. 29, 2021.

To obtain a free permit, call the OCSWMD at 815-732-4020, or email the department at solidwaste@oglecounty.org. There are a limited number of permits available for this event, and the deadline to obtain a permit is noon on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Permits are valid on that day for any time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.; limit of one permit per household.

The advance permitting system was implemented, beginning in August 2020, in response to extremely long lines and safety issues at the June and July electronics collection events. Users of the program have expressed gratitude to the OCSWMD for the permit system, which has resulted in reduced wait times and a more efficient drop-off experience.

Items accepted at this event include all televisions, computers, computer monitors, computer hardware and cables, printers, FAX machines, copiers, scanners, video game consoles and equipment, DVD/ VCR’s, satellite and cable boxes, tablets, cell phones, laptops, radios, stereo equipment (no wood speakers), digital clocks, phone systems, holiday lights, rechargeable batteries, CFL bulbs, and printer cartridges. Residents are limited to seven (7) large items per permit.

Please remove all batteries from devices, discard the alkaline batteries, and recycle the rechargeable ones at the event.

For more information about these electronic recycling events, call the OCSWMD at the number above, visit the county website at www.oglecounty.org, or visit the OCSWMD on Facebook at Ogle County Solid Waste Management Dept.