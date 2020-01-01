 

Pec Rotarians purchase materials for Pecatonica Public Library

Posted by / In The Gazette

SUBMITTED PHOTO The Gazette
Nord Swanstrom, Pecatonica Rotary Foundation Chairperson, and Penny Bryant Hunnicut, Rotarian and Pecatonica Library Director in front of library with some of the materials purchased with funds from the Pecatonica Rotary.

The Pecatonica Rotary Club recently partnered with the Pecatonica Library to provide new materials in support of youth literacy.  Club members Nord Swanstrom and Penny Bryant researched materials for youth and submitted a grant to the Rotary District to receive funds from the International Rotary Foundation to match the local contribution.

In all, $2,400 of audio books, interactive tablets and online reading program subscriptions were provided to the library through Rotary. Included in the materials is a subscription to READsquared, a premier online reading program. Twenty-four VOX Books were purchased for checkout by families, and 11 new tablets were provided.

“As a local service organization, we are pleased to be able to support our local library,” stated Nord Swanstrom. “We have been able to double our contribution through the grant through the Rotary Foundation, and will continue to look for ways to provide learning opportunities for local youth.”

Pecatonica Rotary meets the first and third Wednesday of each month.  For more information, please call Marilyn Wilke, President, at 708-508-1453.

For more information call Margaret Larson @ 815-238-1869

 
 
 
