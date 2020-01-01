Opportunity to support FFA: Program that prepares students for vibrant futures

Through Illinois FFA, students develop skills and confidence to help them succeed in their agricultural careers and throughout their life. The FFA Mission: FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

Approximately, 30,000 Illinois students are enrolled in more than 346 quality agriculture education programs preparing them for future careers in the agriculture, food, fiber, fuel and natural resource industry.

A majority of these students, 20,671 of them have also chosen to be a part of FFA, Illinois’ largest Career and Technical Student Organization. The support of the Illinois Foundation FFA is a vital part of the equation that makes a significant difference in the lives and the experiences of all FFA members. The Foundation is seeking your help now to continue to positively impact students.

The Durand FFA Chapter is partnering with the Illinois Foundation FFA, business owners, caring individuals, sponsoring committee volunteers, and agriculture teachers to conduct a statewide collection drive to support the leadership, career development and recognition programs of FFA at the chapter, section, district and state levels. The 2020 – 2021 goal for the collection drive is $325,000.

Illinois Foundation FFA funding directly supports the future of the Illinois Association FFA and its members through support to local chapters and its members for leadership conferences, leadership camp, Supervised Agriculture Experience grants, plaques and monetary awards for Proficiency Awards, travel stipends and scholarships for students to pursue additional education. In addition, it provides financial support to the State FFA Convention, State Officers, career development events and State FFA Degrees.

The Illinois Foundation FFA is one of the oldest, continuously operating 501(c)3 nonprofit FFA Foundations in the United States. Wouldn’t it be great to add your name to this legacy of support for students by providing a tax-deductible contribution this year to support this great cause?

To support the FFA programs that prepare tomorrow’s agricultural leaders, food producers, food processors and natural resources stewards through the Illinois Foundation FFA please send your contribution to: Durand FFA, 200 W South St., Durand, IL 61024.

Contributions may be made payable to the Illinois Foundation FFA; or by making an online donation at secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=00bede.

Last year, the Durand FFA was able to contribute over $3,000 to the Illinois Foundation FFA thanks to the support of many local businesses and groups. Please contact Emily Newcomer, Durand Agriculture Educator & FFA Advisor, at enewcomer@cusd322.org or 815-248-2171 if you have any questions.

About the FFA

The Illinois Association FFA is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. To learn more about the FFA visit www.ilaged.org.

About Illinois Foundation FFA

Illinois Foundation FFA engages industry, education, government, foundations and individuals in securing funds to support quality agricultural education/FFA programs in Illinois. To learn how you can become involved link to www.ilaged.org.