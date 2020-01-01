Rockton to host limited Christmas Walk events

Friday, Dec. 4

Lighted Ddisplays at Settlers Park

Thanks to local businesses and organizations for stepping up and helping create local holiday cheer by decorating displays at Settlers Park. Walk the path to see festive lighted creations! The displays will remain lit evenings through Jan. 6.

Settlers Park, 150 E. Hawick St. 5 p.m.

Ugly Christmas Sweater Pub Crawl – Postponed until next year

The easiest pub crawl you’ll ever participate in… will be back again next year. Please still enjoy some delicious food from Rockton eateries – just wear your tacky Christmas sweater when picking it up?

Rockton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Rockton Lions Pancake Breakfast

$5 Adults, $3 Children12 years and under – All you can eat pancake, sausage & juice hosted by the Rockton Lions.

American Center (Legion), 221 W. Main St. 7 to 11 a.m.

Holiday gift wrapping fundraiser

Free gift wrapping with a donation to Wimpy’s Fund.

Downtown Rockton location TBD, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Photos with Santa. (Free!)

This year, Santa will be at the Settlers Park gazebo. Groups must stay socially distant while waiting in line and continue down the one-way path after pictures. Kids will be able to speak with Santa from a distance and take a quick picture with Santa.

Settlers Park, 150 E. Hawick St. Noon to 4 p.m.

Horse drawn carriage rides

The tradition continues. Horse drawn carriages will be at the Christmas walk in the afternoon. You can board your free ride at Sanctuary Spa on E. Hawick Street. Groups must social distance while waiting in line and use sanitizer before and after rides.

Settlers Park Noon to 4 p.m.

Letters to Santa

Sponsored by Edward Jones Financial Advisors Brenda Brugger. Come write a letter or drop one off to be delivered to Santa at Brenda’s office.

Edward Jones – Brenda Brugger, 167 Hawick St., Noon to 4 p.m.

Lighting of the Park – Postponed until next year

This traditional event is postponed until next year, but please still come and enjoy the lighted decorations at Village Green Park. Village Green Park, 100 E. Chapel St.

Lighted Christmas Parade – Postponed until next year

Join us next year for the return of the Lighted Parade down Main Street. This year, take a stroll along the walking paths at Settlers Park for lighted holiday displays created by local businesses and organizations.

Downtown Rockton

Rockton Lions Wimpy’s Fund Auction

Join the Rockton Lions Club in their biggest Wimpy’s Fund fundraiser all year. All proceeds go to purchasing Christmas dinners and presents for area families in need. Online this year – link coming.

Sunday, Dec. 6

Hot Cocoa Crawl

NEW! Hot Cocoa Crawl- Pick up your commemorative mug and fixings to enjoy several hot cocoa flavors at home this year. Family-friendly. $12/mug. Mugs must be purchased in advance by Tuesday, Nov. 24. Purchase Hot Cocoa Crawl Tickets Here

Village Hall, 110 E. Main St. Noon to 3 p.m.

Meet & Greet with Characters

Meet and greets with the Snow Princess and Snow Queen.

The Gem Shop, 110 W. Main St. 1 to 4 p.m.