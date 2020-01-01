Winnebago collecting money to replace storm-ravaged flags

The Winnebago community has raised more than $1k to replace more than 150 American flags that were destroyed this month due to high winds.

“Flags Over Bago were all on display in advance of Veterans Day and the parade for the following morning,” Mary Gross wrote on the GoFundMe fundraiser. “90 percent of our 178 flags were completely destroyed & a total loss.”

If you are interested in learning more, please see the website listed below. You can also get in touch with Mary directly from the GoFundMe by clicking the ‘Contact’ button under her name below the campaign description.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit gf.me/v/c/fs8/flags-over-bago