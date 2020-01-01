Jaylen Noud released from hospital after transplant

With the cost of a life-changing transplant often exceeding $800,000, most transplant families are unable to shoulder that financial burden. The Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) is a national 501(c)3 charity dedicated to organizing and guiding communities in raising funds for transplant-related expenses.

In Winnebago and Pecatonica, volunteers are raising funds for COTA in honor of transplant patients like local teenager, Jaylen Noud.

Jaylen is the son of Nancy and Jeffrey Noud. Born in 2005, Jaylen was diagnosed with Pancreatitis. The transplant team at University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn., recommends a life-saving islet cell transplant. Winnebago and Pecatonica volunteers are raising $40,000 for COTA to assist with transplant-related expenses.

Volunteers are needed for this COTA community campaign. Individuals and groups interested in more information should contact Community Coordinator Bekki Neal at 815-275-4840 or bekki.neal@gmail.com. Transplant procedure costs range from $100,000 to more than $800,000.

Now that the transplant is complete, the family faces significant transplant-related expenses, including medication; transportation to and from the transplant center; lodging; and expenses while parents are out of work and often living with the hospitalized child far from home.

These out-of-pocket expenses add up to tens of thousands of dollars annually for transplant families with lifetime totals often exceeding $1,000,000. In cases where a shortfall exists, COTA helps bridge the financial gap.

Jaylen’s family has asked for assistance from the Children’s Organ Transplant Association. One hundred percent of all funds raised for COTA in honor of patients assist with transplant-related expenses. Contributions may be sent to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association, 2501West COTA Drive, Bloomington, Indiana, 47403.

Checks should be made payable to COTA with “In Honor of Jaylens Battle” written on the memo line. Secure credit card gifts are accepted online at www.COTAforJaylensBattle.com, 2501 West COTA Dr., Bloomington, Ind., 47403.

Update:

Jaylen was discharged from the hospital last Wednesday, and the family is now back at the Ronald McDonald House.

“This is a great accomplishment for Jaylen,” said Jeffrey Noud on Facebook. “We are super proud of him and his determination. We still have a long road ahead of us. Even though we are discharged from the hospital, all of Jaylen’s medications and feeds will still need to stay on course, which means Nancy and I will be Jaylen’s nurses for the next couple of days, and then it will all be Nancy since I’m heading back to work on Monday. (He’s already told me that I’m a sucky nurse! LOL)

“Jaylen gets feeds and blood sugar checks every four hours, along with a variety of medications at 4 a.m., 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 6 p.m., 8 p.m., and midnight. Please pray for rest, patience, healing, rest, more patience, healing, rest, and more rest.”