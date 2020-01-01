Holiday tree lit

The annual lighting of the Christmas Tree at the Machesney Town Center took place on Sunday, Nov. 22. The event was live streamed on Machesney Park’s Facebook page and on the Destination Machesney YouTube channel for anyone to enjoy. Mayor Johnson was joined by Santa and Mrs. Claus to kick-off the holidays with the illumination of the 30-foot tall tree. Letters for Santa containing wish lists can be dropped off at the Town Center on the evening of the tree lighting and at Machesney Park Village Hall thereafter until Dec. 2. Photos, information and details regarding these holiday events can be found on the Village’s Facebook or Twitter pages.