Stroll on State event reimagined for 2020

Stroll on State is the Rockford region’s kick-off to the holiday season. The free community event in downtown Rockford has featured a tree-lighting, parade, fireworks, horse-drawn wagon rides, visits with Santa and so many more events and attractions.

This year, Stroll on State presents ‘A Merry & Bright Holiday,’ that features traditions and experiences including a variety of ways to engage from home, experience the Merry & Bright season responsibly, and explore locally in support of our small business community. Amidst the pandemic, we have expanded the reach of Stroll on State through Dec. 24 to help shine a light on our regional economy by blending safe, in-person activities with virtual experiences.

Support local

Enhancing civic pride and helping to spark economic development embodies the essence of Stroll on State’s creation in 2013, and there may be no better time or bigger moment than now for our community to help small businesses. Join us throughout the Merry & Bright season by shopping at local boutiques and galleries, dining out responsibly or ordering to-go meals at your favorite local restaurants or bar, and sharing the important message of taking care of our own.

Dasher Dash At-Home 5K

Fleet Feet Rockford and the RACVB are excited to bring back the Stroll on State Dasher Dash At-Home 5K. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s race is an at-home edition that gives each participant the flexibility to complete the run anytime before Dec. 24, compete for hometown pride and make your run/walk a bit more festive and fun by using the RACE JOY app free for the Dasher Dash. Those planning to be out of town can also participate, and packets can be mailed out for an additional fee. Sign up today at www.gorockford.com/stroll-on-state/dash.

Letters to Santa

Letters to Santa returns thanks to FurstStaffing & FurstProfessionals and has been expanded to include six drop-off locations around the region. To ensure you get a response from Santa, drop your letters off at any of the below locations before Monday, Dec. 7:

-FurstStaffing, 2580 Charles St. Rockford

-Rockford City Hall, 425 E. State St. (south side of building), Rockford

-Davis Park, Chestnut and Wyman Streets by the City Tree, Rockford

-Janenes Event Design Studio Social Café, 607 West State St. Studio B, Rockford

-Illinois Bank & Trust, 4571 Guilford Road, Rockford, OR 308 W. State St. Rockford

City Christmas Tree is at Davis Park

Decorations will be bigger and brighter this year, featuring Davis Park as another focal point of downtown décor and the new home of the official City Tree. The tree’s new location will be on the north lawn of Davis Park, where memories will be made and captured as part of a holiday backdrop that also adorns RACVB’s new ROCKFORD letters. Be sure to also head north to check out the River District Tree, walk along State Street to the Eddie Green Tree, take in all of the downtown lights and décor, and shop and eat local as you stroll and support the community at your own leisure. Be sure to visit your favorite shops, eateries and small businesses throughout the Merry & Bright season.

Engage with us on GoRockford social channels and the Stroll on State Facebook page, where we will feature opportunities for the community to come together virtually to celebration the season – and win some fun prizes along the way. Decorate your businesses, homes, and neighborhoods for Merriest and Brightest Lights community pride and get ready to engage via your favorite social channels. Follow the GoRockford and Stroll on State Facebook pages today and watch for more updates. Follow Stroll on State all year long on Facebook.