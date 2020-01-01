Local Extension educator wins state Extension Award for Excellence

Peggy Doty, energy and environmental stewardship educator serving Boone, Dekalb and Ogle counties, was honored by University of Illinois Extension for dedicated and innovative work in natural resource education.

Doty received an Individual Extension Excellence Award in recognition of the research-based natural resource education she consistently delivers to youth of all ages throughout the state.

Doty’s passion resonates in her presentation as she helps translate science-based information in terms easily understood by all learners. Doty continually seeks new revenue streams to support her work while conserving annual grants. She has taught generations and says she looks forward to continuing her work teaching people about their role in the future of the environment.

Doty’s Extension career spans 21 years. Her prior awards include the Outstanding Alumnus Award from Northern Illinois University’s College of Education in recognition of contributions to the field of outdoor and environmental education.

Doty serves as co-chairperson for the DeKalb County Community Foundation’s Land Use committee and associate director on the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District Board.

About Illinois Extension

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.