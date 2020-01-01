Rockton Lions help families in need with Wimpy’s Fund

Wimpy’s Fund by the Rockton Lions is a community effort to help families in need during the holiday season, providing food baskets and presents.

Long before there was Wimpy’s Fund, there was Wimpy the police chief, Everett Vaughan. A generous character who often reached into his pockets to help needy families. Vaughan served as police chief in Rockton from 1977 to 1981 and was a police officer before that time. Officer Vaughn was given the nickname Wimpy, which derived from the cartoon character in Popeye who would walk the streets carrying a sandwich board. “He’d be there helping the children cross the street every morning and afternoon, and he’d notice certain children didn’t have gloves, hats, even socks,” said Jack Stewart, a former Rockton police officer who worked for Everett “Wimpy” Vaughan. “He’d take the mothers of those families shopping and buy the kids clothing, groceries, and one gift for each child,” he said. “He’d use money out of his own pocket.” But the giving did not stop there. His wife Betty wanted to go a step further by providing Christmas dinner for the families and soon they were providing toys also. As area residents heard of his kind heart they began giving Wimpy money to buy gifts and food for the families in need. Since that time Wimpy’s Fund has grown to serve the Roscoe, Rockton, South Beloit, Harrison, and Shirland communities.

He passed away in 1997 after suffering a stroke that left him unable to communicate. Stewart was Wimpy’s friend until the end of his life, and is proud to carry on his mission. For the proud dads, Stewart would open his home for them to pick up the items secretly at his house on their way home from work. Stewart said, “We would stand in the garage and cry like babies.”

Rockton Lions Club began overseeing the collections and distribution of food, toys, and clothing after Wimpys passing. A very special thank you goes out to Charlotte Larrison, Jack Stewart, Paul Cannell, and now, Tami Verstraete, for keeping the tradition

During the Christmas season each year dozens of volunteers wrap presents, and distribute them along with food baskets to families in the area. If you wish to contribute to Wimpy’s Fund, you can deposit donations directly at First National Bank Macktown, or mail them to Rockton Lions Club P.O. Box 90, Rockton Ill. 61072. Please designate these finds specifically for Wimpy’s Fund.

The Rockton Lions Club is once again hosting their annual Wimpy’s Fund Auction on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.. All proceeds will benefit Wimpy’s Fund. This year will be a bit different due to COVID restrictions. Items are available to view online on our mobile app: m.silentauctionpro.com/createlogin.php?fwd=olbSignUp&groupId=914. Bidding will be all online.

To learn how to sign up, view this video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=yleJp0H1oac

Anyone who has bid in the past can login with their past login credentials. We will soon post info on pick up of items. They will also be doing a wine pull on Dec. 5.