4-H Recognition Awards handed out in a drive-thru ceremony

“We did our 4-H Recognition Award program a bit differently this year due to COVID-19,” said Extension Program Director Melissa Irwin. “We had a drive-thru award pick up with a photo booth and each family came one at a time.

“The awards that all start with the name ‘Outstanding’ are based on an award application where the 4-H’ers list information about what they have done with their projects, leadership, community service and also activities in other organizations. They also write a story about their overall 4-H experience. They compete against others in their age group and a panel of volunteer judges select one or two winners in each category.”

–Outstanding First Year Member: Samantha Small; award donated by the Blasingame Family

-Outstanding Junior Members: Jenna Baumann and Megan Walberg; award donated by the Boone County Fair Association

-Outstanding Pre-Teen Members: Willard Rozanas and Jacob Salzman; award donated by Kevin and Mary Brubach

-Outstanding Mid-Teen Members: Emma Cordray and Evelyn Rudy; award donated by Boone County Pamona Grange

-Outstanding 4-H’ers of the Year: Zach Morrow and Devon Page; award donated by Prairie Grange

“The Donald & Betty Paulson Memorial Award is based on the above and is limited to youth age 15 through 18.”

-Donald & Betty Paulson Memorial Award: Hannah Beran and Carl Rozanas; award donated by the Paulson Family

“The ‘I Dare You Award’ is also based on the award application as above, but the youth also submit references from two adults that they have worked with. The emphasis on this award is on leadership and citizenship that they have demonstrated within the 4-H program.

-I Dare You Award: Allyson Aves, Sophia Mirabal, and Nickole Ryan; award donated by the U of I (University of Illinois) Extension Office

“Next, are the officer awards – ‘Historian’ is based on a scrapbook they turn in, ‘Secretary’ on a book they turn in with all the minutes from their club as well as attendance, and ‘Treasurer’ is based on the required accounting bookwork and receipts as well as the yearly financial audit that are turned in.”

-Outstanding Historian: Cole Charlesworth; award donated by the Boone County 4-H Federation

-Secretary of the Year:

Junior: Madelynn Kolthoff

Senior: Taylor Paulson

Awards donated by Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau

–Treasurer of the Year: Hannah Beran; award donated by Solutions Bank

“The next group of awards is based on the award application as well, but in these award areas they focus on a specific project and write a story about what they did over the past year in a specific 4-H project. There are judges and winners in each category selected,” Irwin said. “The Illinois 4-H Experience Award, Illinois 4-H Recognition Award Medals, and Illinois 4-H State award winners are all based on applications from the state level that youth fill out and submit. These youth are all receiving state level awards. The awards are all based on the activities they have done, leadership they have demonstrated, and community service projects they participated in.

-Outstanding Beef Exhibitor Awards, Ages 12-14: Sara Reininger; award donated by Boone County 4-H Beef Committee

-Beef Scholarship: Emma Richardson; award donated by Boone County 4-H Beef Committee

-Clothing & Textiles Award: Samantha Small; award donated by Sunshine Stitches

-Outstanding Dairy Exhibitor Awards, Ages 15-18: Allyson Aves; award donated by Merry Milk Maids

-Illinois Holstein Friesian Awards: Allyson Aves and Justin Irwin; award donated by Illinois Holstein Friesian Association

Dog Awards:

-Ages 8-13: William Ellingson

-Ages 14-18: Savannah Mirabal

Awards donated by Tim & Kris Hall

Food & Nutrition Awards:

-Ages 8-13: Jacob Salzman

-Ages 14-18: Justin Irwin

Awards donated by Prairie Grange

Outstanding Horse Exhibitors:

-Ages 8-11: William Ellingson and Lydia Ward

-Ages 12-14: Paige Steurer

-Ages 15-18: Sophia Mirabal

Awards donated by Northern Lights Horse Promoters

Most Improved Youth in Equine Division:

-Novice: Lydia Ward

-Junior: Paige Steurer

-Senior: Sophia Mirabal

Awards donated by Northern Lights Horse Promoters

-Judy Lee Memorial Award: Elinor Ellingson; award donated by Rob Lee

-Phyllis VanBrocklin Award: Savannah Mirabal; award donated by Alice VanBrocklin

-Horse Scholarship: Genevieve Ellingson; award donated by Northern Lights Horse Promoters

-Photography Award, Ages 14-18: Carl Rozanas; award donated by LeRoy Grange

-Poultry Award: Zach Morrow; award donated by Al & Darlene Henninger

-Public Presentation Award: Savannah Mirabal; award donated by Lisa Grady Memorial

-Rabbit Award, Ages 8-13: Jenna Baumann; award donated by County Clovers 4-H Club

-Ron Tinberg Robotics Memorial Award: Nickole Ryan; award donated by Flaming Monkeys 4-H Club

–Outstanding Sheep Exhibitor Awards:

-Ages 8-11: Megan Walberg

-Ages 12-14: Tanna Brody

-Ages 15-18:Zach Morrow

Awards donated by Boone County 4-H Sheep Committee and Illinois Wool & Fiber Mill

-Outstanding Swine Exhibitor Awards, Ages 8-13: Julia Rudy and Natalie Shott; awards donated by Webb Farm, The Bob Lyford Family, and Beaver Valley Clippers 4-H Club

-Veterinary Science Award: Abigail Kolthoff; award donated by Dr. Ann Johnson, D.V.M.

-Visual Arts Award:

-Ages 8-13: Willard Rozanas

-Ages 14-18: Elinor Ellingson

Awards donated by Jayne Melssen and The Complete Sheep Shoppe

“The Experience Award offers recognition for members who participate in activities and events. There are four dimensions: participation, community service, leadership, and project learning. Your award level is determined by how many experiences you do in each area.”

• Bronze Clover Award: Complete at least one experience in each of the four dimensions.

• Silver Clover Award: Complete at least two experiences in each of the four dimensions; at least two of those experiences must be at the County level or beyond.

-Silver Clover Award winners are: Bradan Diskin, Devon Page, Gwyneth Squires, and Emma Walberg.

• Gold Clover Award: Complete four experiences in each of the four dimensions; at least two of those experiences must be beyond the County level.

-Gold Clover Award winners are: Justin Irwin, Savannah Mirabal, and Sophia Mirabal.

• Diamond Clover Award: Complete six or more experiences in one dimension; at least four of those experiences must be beyond the County level.

• Emerald Clover Award: Complete eight or more experiences in one dimension; at least four of those experiences must be beyond the County level plus at least two must be at the State or National level.

-Winners of the Emerald Clover Award are: Carl Rozanas and Willard Rozanas.

• *Diamond and Emerald Awards applications are sent to the State 4-H Office for further review and will be awarded to members during a State 4-H banquet in the spring of 2021.

Illinois 4-H Recognition Award Medals were donated by the Friends of Illinois 4-H Foundation.

Categories include: Communications, Community Service, Leadership, Personal Growth, and Project Mastery. 4-H Members 15 years of age are eligible. Each county is allotted a limited number of pins to present for its county award recipients.

-Communication Recognition Award was presented to Sophia Mirabal.

-Community Service Recognition Award was presented to Devon Page and Carl Rozanas.

-Project Mastery Recognition Award was presented to:

Allyson Aves – Dairy

Hannah Beran – Photography

Zach Morrow – Sheep

Nickole Ryan – Robotics

Emma Walberg – Sheep

Illinois 4-H State Award Winners:

-Hannah Beran – State Award Winner, Personal Growth

-Genevieve Ellingson – State Award Winner, Personal Growth

-Abigail Rozanas – State Award Winner, Community Service

-Carl Rozanas – State Award Winner, Community Service

“The Boone County Project Honor Pins are awarded to youth who successfully complete an application in the award area. If they score the minimum points they receive this award.” Awards are sponsored by Boone County 4-H Federation. (*denotes certificate winner)

Boone County Project Honor Pins:

Anthony Acevedo – Achievement

Allyson Aves – Achievement*, Dairy*

Abagail Baumann – Achievement*, Clothing & Textiles*, Food & Nutrition*, Horticulture*, Rabbits*, Visual Arts*

Jenna Baumann – Achievement*, Clothing & Textiles*, Food & Nutrition*, Rabbits*, Visual Arts*

Hannah Beran – Achievement*, Food & Nutrition*, Photography/Video*, Visual Arts*

Tanna Brody – Achievement*, Food & Nutrition*, Sheep*, Small Pets*

Lars Carlson – Achievement*

Emma Cordray – Achievement*, Citizenship, Leadership,

Bradan Diskin – Poultry*

Elinor Ellingson – Dogs, Horses*, Visual Arts*

Genevieve Ellingson – Horses*

William Ellingson – Achievement*, Dogs*, Horses*

Brooke Glander – Achievement*, Sheep*, Visual Arts

Paige Glander – Home Environment, Sheep*

Daniel Ibeling – Achievement*, Swine*

Hope Ibeling – Achievement*, Rabbits*, Swine*

Justin Irwin – Achievement*, Dairy*, Food & Nutrition*, Leadership*, Poultry, Public Speaking*

Abigail Kolthoff -Veterinary Science

Emmanuel Lopez – Visual Arts

Michelle Lopez – Cultural Engagement

Sara Lopez – Achievement

Savannah Mirabal – Achievement*, Clothing & Textiles, Dogs*, Horses*, Leadership, Public Speaking,

Sophia Mirabal – Achievement*, Clothing & Textiles, Horses*, Leadership*, Performing Arts, Public Speaking*

Jennifer Moreira – Achievement

David Moreno – Achievement

Zach Morrow – Achievement*, Poultry, Sheep*

Devon Page – Achievement*, Swine*

Sara Reininger – Beef*

Jennifer Rivas – Achievement

Carl Rozanas Achievement*, Community Service, Photography/Video, Woodworking

Willard Rozanas – Achievement*, Community Service, Visual Arts*

Evelyn Rudy – Photography/Video*

Julia Rudy – Swine

J.T. Ryan – Sheep*

Max Ryan – Sheep

Nickole Ryan – Achievement*, Technology & Engineering, Sheep*

Jacob Salzman – Achievement*, Dogs*, Food & Nutrition*, Photography/Video*

Emily Schell – Rabbits*

Natalie Shott – Swine

Samantha Small – Achievement, Clothing & Textiles

Paige Steurer – Horses

Jocelyn Terrazas – Cultural Engagement

Salvador Terrazas – Aerospace

Emma Walberg – Achievement*, Sheep*

Megan Walberg – Achievement*, Sheep*

Owen Walberg – Achievement*, Sheep*, Woodworking*

Lydia Ward – Achievement*, Dogs, Horses*

Baltaza Zepeda – Achievement

“The adult volunteer awards are based strictly on the number of years they have served.”

Adult Volunteer Service Awards:

One year of service: Vicki Donley, Abigail Hopkins, Denise Mohar, Abigail Rozanas, Corina Steiner

Five years of service: Holly Charlesworth, Jennifer Kolthoff, Vincent MacFadden, Danielle Mirabal, Jackie Nelson, Jack Ryan, Marilyn Ryan

Ten years of service: Lindsey Olson, Trevor Olson

Fifteen years of service: Donna Burlo, Scot Sell

Twenty-five years of service: Becky Peters, Sue Raupp

Sixty years of service: Robert Lyford

Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame:

Robert Walberg; award donated by Illinois 4-H Foundation

Krieg-Manring 4-H Angel Award:

Alice VanBrocklin; award donated by Krieg & Manring Families in memory of Victor and Mildred Krieg and Helen Manring