Boone County Board members thanked for their service

By Bob Balgemann

Four Boone County Board members who attended their last monthly meeting Nov. 18 were thanked for their years of service to the community by board Chairman Karl Johnson and Sheriff Dave Ernest.

They were District 1 board members Marshall Newhouse and Denny Ellingson; District 2 board member Bernard O’Malley and District 3 board member Carl Larson. Also commended was former District 3 board member Jessica Muellner, who was not there after having resigned 12 days before the Nov. 3 general election, to become the new county supervisor of assessments.

In all, seven of the 12 board members were elected Nov. 3. Two of them were holdover members, Ryan Curry in District 2 and Bill J. Robertson in District 3. They had been appointed earlier this year to replace board members Cathy Ward (District 2) and Brad Stark (District 3), respectively, who resigned before the expiration of their terms.

Robertson was chosen to fill out the remaining two years of Stark’s term. All the others won four-year terms.

Johnson started by saying those who never had served on the county board really didn’t know how much time it took, the dedication a member had to have, to be willing to spend time away from family and to put up with, sometimes, people throwing things at them to go with the abuse and frustration.

“Many times it’s not having whole control over how things turn out, issues the state puts on you,” he added. “The frustration level can be high.”

Despite all that, he said, “We still need good people to fill these positions and to run for boards like this. At the local level, you can really make a good difference to your community.”

Recognitions

That being said, he began the recognitions with Newhouse, the longest-serving member of the board, holding office from 2001-12, taking four years off and then returning in 2016.

“Your expertise and knowledge in so many areas has been helpful,” Johnson said. With that he presented the board member with a Certificate of Appreciation.

Two-term board member Ellingson was next with the chairman saying, “Mr. Ellingson, your desire never to not share your opinion, to give a different opinion on some instances, or to help support the group’s opinion has certainly been appreciated. It’s not easy doing this, especially being part of the planning and zoning board for a few years and leading that board can be a real headache. I know I was once asked to lead that board and said I wasn’t interested. Denny, thank you very much!” He, too, received a Certificate of Appreciation as did the other two departing board members.

To O’Malley, Johnson said, “When you left practice I’m sure you thought, ‘I’m just going to kick back and play golf all the time.’ Somehow we roped you into this and now this commitment and the board is because of that. We appreciate your hard work and dedication to being part of this, and helping steer the future of Boone County. Thank you very much.”

Larson is one of the younger board member and the chairman pointed that out, saying, “You’ve got a young family, which makes it even tougher. When you have small children to tend to, your taking time to be part of the community and give back is well appreciated. Thank you very, very much for your years of service.”

Johnson closed by referencing former board member Muellner. “She’s not here and she wouldn’t be getting this (certificate) if things hadn’t turned out a little different,” he said. “But I think she likes the way things turned out.”

He continued, “Jessica, if you’re on the (telephone) line, thank you for your years of service and dedication, and willingness to stand up and banter back and forth sometimes. I think the whole time I’ve been chairman that the board has done an excellent job of having discussions, of having disagreements and working through issues. But it’s never gotten personal. I think that’s amazing. It takes everyone to be involved and I think at the end of the day, everyone respects each other and respects the opinions. Thank you, Jessica, for your years of service.”

Sheriff’s view

Ernest was at the meeting to talk about unveiling the county’s new emergency management agency (EMA) air truck the following day. But first he had a few words for the outgoing board members.

“For all of you guys, whether you agree or disagree and I probably couldn’t say this with a lot of the past board members, I truly believe all of you voted in what you believe was best for our community,” he said. “You didn’t vote ‘yes’ because someone else voted ‘no,’ which is extremely refreshing. I do appreciate all five of you.

“There’s going to be a lot of pressure for the new people coming in because that’s a hard thing to do. We need people who are going to do what’s right, at the end of the day, and represent their people. So don’t get wrapped up in personalities. Just do the right thing.”