Shop with a Kid in its 28th year

By Anne Eickstadt

EDITOR

Better known as “Shop with a Cop,” this event has become far more than that. The police and sheriff’s departments, and the Belvidere Fire and the Boone County Fire Departments participate as well. They all had the opportunity to Shop with a Kid.

Numerous kids joined law enforcement officers and firefighters for this event. This year’s kids were paired up with a LEO or FF buddy and allotted an amount of money to spend on their family members for Christmas. Then the fun began.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, everyone gathered between 7:30 and 8 a.m. at the Belvidere Walmart, 2101 Gateway Center Drive. After the buddies conferred, they scattered around the store and each child had the opportunity to pick out gifts. The adult buddy steered the child in the right direction and kept them on track although was up to the child as to who they wanted to shop for and what they wanted to buy. The buddies had until 9 a.m. to find just the right presents. When they were satisfied with their choices, they brought their gifts to volunteers in the Garden Center of the store who wrapped the presents for them.

By the end of the event, the gifts were ready for the holiday, the excited kids had had a wonderful time, and so had the LEO and FF personnel who were able to help the kids and make new friends. All of the participating first responders were volunteering their time to help out.

The program was originally established by Belvidere Police Officer John Coduto and his wife Pam, who was an employee at Kmart. The program was established there. It started small with 20 police officers.

As the program grew larger, the BPD and Sheriff’s Department added the Belvidere Fire Department and then the rural fire departments because hardships had fallen upon so many. This is one way they are able to give back to the community.

So many children were present for this event that law enforcement and fire department officers shopped with a kid, checked out their purchases, and delivered the child to the wrappers in the Garden Center before going back to the line to help another child with their shopping. There was no lack of volunteer first responders, there were just many, many children who came out to shop with a hero. Walmart provided the location and checkers for the kids, Hallmark supplied the wrapping materials, and Crimestoppers purchased the gifts.