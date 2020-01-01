Final exam on 2020 set by Pec School Board

By Christopher Johnson

COVID-19’s impact is one that leaders within the Pecatonica School District have learned to work through and now a final exam on first semester success sits waiting to be taken.

Even as students within District 321 prepare for their own reviews of knowledge gained during the oddest semester in recognizable history, the school system gets its chance to see how it did on its own mid-term report.

Educators and administrators had to adapt. Classrooms were closed to outside attendance then they were partially opened, and then opened for full consideration based on the specific need of each student.

Many parents worked with their students on a home and away schedule during the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year and mostly success was reported, as far as staying on track with the duties requested.

A few exceptions to complete success surfaced, but were overcome as the first half began to close. The loss of regular social interaction was one of the challenges District 321 had limited control over.

Each students specific situation was taken into account as district instructors used new skills to teach in person and online. If a situation occurred, which required immediate public notice, a plan was put into action. A plan that has been in place since day one in August.

How everything came together is one of the many things Trustees with District 321 get to reflect upon during its Monday, Dec. 21 get together at 7pm. Student exams begin on Friday, Dec. 18 and run through Tuesday, Dec. 22.

If a societal health concern arose at one of the district school structures this semester, a notification was sent out by Superintendent Bill Faller.

“When a confirmed case of COVID-19 occurs, we will notify all parents and staff in the impacted building, or buildings.”

On Thursday, Dec. 3, parents received another notice from officials with the Pecatonica School District, in accordance to previously established standards, according to the Superintendent.

“This communication is to inform you that one individual has tested positive at Pecatonica Middle School. The individual is currently in isolation at home.”

In Faller’s communication it is explained what steps have to be followed, based on current guidelines issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health and Winnebago County Health Department.

This first semester has seen multiple occurrences where notices needed to be sent to parents and district employees. The outlook is that more notices could be pending, given the current statistical situation.

As of this past weekend, over 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the IDPH with 290 lives lost as of this past Saturday, Dec. 3.

In the 61063 zip code, 229 positive returns have been received with well over 2000 tests administered, according to officials with the village of Pecatonica.

If residents of District 321 want additional information or current COVID-19 guidelines, they are encouraged to log on to pecschools.com or through the Illinois Department of Public Health website, dph.illinois.gov.