Ogle County 4-H Achievement Day winners named
Ogle County 4-H’ers were recognized for excellence in 4-H project work at the recent county 4-H Achievement Celebration. A drive thru program was held Nov. 15 at the Ogle County Extension office. Despite the unusual circumstances, we were excited to give our 4-H members the opportunity to pick up their well-deserved awards and pose for a picture.
An unlimited number of awards are given to all 4-H’ers who obtain a score of 30 or greater on the blue County Project Honor Award Application (20 or greater for the 8-11 years old). 4-H’ers may only be recognized in one project area annually. The award consists of a plaque and silver/gold discs. (* indicates 1st time winner) This year’s winners are:
Gold
Immanuel Arellano – Visual Arts
Kade Boatman – Beef
Kendall Boatman – Beef
Katelyn Bowers – Child Development
Samantha Bowers – Floriculture
Lauren Carlson – Food & Nutrition
Alexandria Cassens – Food & Nutrition
Nicholas Cassens – Food & Nutrition
Aubrey Craig – Swine
Jackson Craig – Swine
Levi Eden – Swine
Maggie Eden – Food & Nutrition
Bruce Gehrke – Beef
Colton Gehrke – Beef
Renee Gehrke – Beef
Julia Heller – Public Presentations
*Andrew Hickman – Exploratory
Jacob Hickman – Entomology
A J Hinrichs – Welding
Anne Kennedy – Dogs
Elizabeth Kennedy – Beef
Lillian Kennedy – Vegetable Gardening
Kaden Lingbeck – Swine
Eli Lotz – Leadership
Bode Martin – Beef
Clare Montavon – Visual Arts
Cole Montavon – Woodworking
Gracie Prose – Communications
Braden Rogers – Dairy Goats
Lydia Sherburne – Food & Nutrition
*Joshua Snow – Food & Nutrition
*Kathryn Snow – Food & Nutrition
Dylon Timmer – Geology
Alexis Vaughn – Visual Arts
Veronica Vaughn – Dogs
Abigail Wehler – Food & Nutrition
David Wehler – Computer Science
Micah Wehler – Photography
Zakkary West – Visual Arts
Alexander Williams – Dairy Goats
Ashley Williams – Dairy Goats
Lacie Williams – Dairy Cattle
Silver
Faith Adams – Food & Nutrition
*Kaitlyn Adams – Visual Arts
Keira Armbruster – Food & Nutrition
*Adrien Booker – Food & Nutrition
Alex Booker – Photography
Alex Grygiel – Beef
Cian Grygiel – Beef
Grant Johnson – Visual Arts
Alyssa Leary – Visual Arts
Braden Leary – Visual Arts
Allissa Martin – Beef
Kaeden Motszko – Visual Arts
Sophia Stein – Clothing & Textiles
Annie Timmer – Visual Arts
Cassidy Vincent – Horse & Pony
Ogle County 4-H’ers between the ages of five and seven years old are known as Cloverbuds. Cloverbuds who obtain a score of 40 or above on the Cloverbud County Project Honor Award Application are recipients of the Cloverbud Project Honor award. This year’s Cloverbud winners are:
Cloverbud County Honor Winners
Nolan Adams, Delaney Byers, Harmony Coy, Luke Gehrke, Hunter Kremske, Justin Leary, Kinzleigh Miller, Alyse Rogers, Lily Smith, Michael Vaughn, Briannah West
A percentage of 4-H’ers were selected from among the silver and gold County Project Honor winners, in each of three age groups, to receive the Top 30 Award. This award is given to 4-H’ers for thoroughness of records; comprehensiveness of project coverage; appropriateness of goals set; learning documented; overall size and scope of 4-H experience; educational experiences, community service efforts, and leadership efforts in project areas; involvement in club and beyond; and record book organization and appearance enhancements.
Top 30 award winners
Faith Adams – Food & Nutrition
Kaitlyn Adams – Visual Arts
Immanuel Arellano – Visual Arts
Kendall Boatman – Beef
Lauren Carlson – Food & Nutrition
Alexandria Cassens – Food & Nutrition
Levi Eden – Swine
Maggie Eden – Food & Nutrition
Bruce Gehrke – Beef
Colton Gehrke – Beef
Andrew Hickman – Exploratory
Jacob Hickman – Entomology
AJ Hinrichs – Welding
Grant Johnson – Visual Arts
Lillian Kennedy – Vegetable Gardening
Alyssa Leary – Visual Arts
Kaden Lingbeck – Swine
Eli Lotz – Leadership
Clare Montavon – Visual Arts
Kaeden Motszko – Visual Arts
Gracie Prose – Communications
Lydia Sherburne – Food & Nutrition
Sophia Stein – Clothing & Textiles
Alexis Vaughn – Visual Arts
Abigail Wehler – Food & Nutrition
David Wehler – Computer Science
Zakkary West – Visual Arts
Alex Williams – Dairy Goats
Ashley Williams – Dairy Goats
Lacie Williams – Dairy Cattle
4-H is an informal youth education program conducted by University of Illinois Extension. U of I Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need reasonable accommodations to participate in 4-H, contact the Ogle County Extension staff at 815-732-2191.