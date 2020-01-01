Ogle County 4-H Achievement Day winners named

Ogle County 4-H’ers were recognized for excellence in 4-H project work at the recent county 4-H Achievement Celebration. A drive thru program was held Nov. 15 at the Ogle County Extension office. Despite the unusual circumstances, we were excited to give our 4-H members the opportunity to pick up their well-deserved awards and pose for a picture.

An unlimited number of awards are given to all 4-H’ers who obtain a score of 30 or greater on the blue County Project Honor Award Application (20 or greater for the 8-11 years old). 4-H’ers may only be recognized in one project area annually. The award consists of a plaque and silver/gold discs. (* indicates 1st time winner) This year’s winners are:

Gold

Immanuel Arellano – Visual Arts

Kade Boatman – Beef

Kendall Boatman – Beef

Katelyn Bowers – Child Development

Samantha Bowers – Floriculture

Lauren Carlson – Food & Nutrition

Alexandria Cassens – Food & Nutrition

Nicholas Cassens – Food & Nutrition

Aubrey Craig – Swine

Jackson Craig – Swine

Levi Eden – Swine

Maggie Eden – Food & Nutrition

Bruce Gehrke – Beef

Colton Gehrke – Beef

Renee Gehrke – Beef

Julia Heller – Public Presentations

*Andrew Hickman – Exploratory

Jacob Hickman – Entomology

A J Hinrichs – Welding

Anne Kennedy – Dogs

Elizabeth Kennedy – Beef

Lillian Kennedy – Vegetable Gardening

Kaden Lingbeck – Swine

Eli Lotz – Leadership

Bode Martin – Beef

Clare Montavon – Visual Arts

Cole Montavon – Woodworking

Gracie Prose – Communications

Braden Rogers – Dairy Goats

Lydia Sherburne – Food & Nutrition

*Joshua Snow – Food & Nutrition

*Kathryn Snow – Food & Nutrition

Dylon Timmer – Geology

Alexis Vaughn – Visual Arts

Veronica Vaughn – Dogs

Abigail Wehler – Food & Nutrition

David Wehler – Computer Science

Micah Wehler – Photography

Zakkary West – Visual Arts

Alexander Williams – Dairy Goats

Ashley Williams – Dairy Goats

Lacie Williams – Dairy Cattle

Silver

Faith Adams – Food & Nutrition

*Kaitlyn Adams – Visual Arts

Keira Armbruster – Food & Nutrition

*Adrien Booker – Food & Nutrition

Alex Booker – Photography

Alex Grygiel – Beef

Cian Grygiel – Beef

Grant Johnson – Visual Arts

Alyssa Leary – Visual Arts

Braden Leary – Visual Arts

Allissa Martin – Beef

Kaeden Motszko – Visual Arts

Sophia Stein – Clothing & Textiles

Annie Timmer – Visual Arts

Cassidy Vincent – Horse & Pony

Ogle County 4-H’ers between the ages of five and seven years old are known as Cloverbuds. Cloverbuds who obtain a score of 40 or above on the Cloverbud County Project Honor Award Application are recipients of the Cloverbud Project Honor award. This year’s Cloverbud winners are:

Cloverbud County Honor Winners

Nolan Adams, Delaney Byers, Harmony Coy, Luke Gehrke, Hunter Kremske, Justin Leary, Kinzleigh Miller, Alyse Rogers, Lily Smith, Michael Vaughn, Briannah West

A percentage of 4-H’ers were selected from among the silver and gold County Project Honor winners, in each of three age groups, to receive the Top 30 Award. This award is given to 4-H’ers for thoroughness of records; comprehensiveness of project coverage; appropriateness of goals set; learning documented; overall size and scope of 4-H experience; educational experiences, community service efforts, and leadership efforts in project areas; involvement in club and beyond; and record book organization and appearance enhancements.

Top 30 award winners

Faith Adams – Food & Nutrition

Kaitlyn Adams – Visual Arts

Immanuel Arellano – Visual Arts

Kendall Boatman – Beef

Lauren Carlson – Food & Nutrition

Alexandria Cassens – Food & Nutrition

Levi Eden – Swine

Maggie Eden – Food & Nutrition

Bruce Gehrke – Beef

Colton Gehrke – Beef

Andrew Hickman – Exploratory

Jacob Hickman – Entomology

AJ Hinrichs – Welding

Grant Johnson – Visual Arts

Lillian Kennedy – Vegetable Gardening

Alyssa Leary – Visual Arts

Kaden Lingbeck – Swine

Eli Lotz – Leadership

Clare Montavon – Visual Arts

Kaeden Motszko – Visual Arts

Gracie Prose – Communications

Lydia Sherburne – Food & Nutrition

Sophia Stein – Clothing & Textiles

Alexis Vaughn – Visual Arts

Abigail Wehler – Food & Nutrition

David Wehler – Computer Science

Zakkary West – Visual Arts

Alex Williams – Dairy Goats

Ashley Williams – Dairy Goats

Lacie Williams – Dairy Cattle

