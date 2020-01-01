Community overcomes COVID-19 problems to support toy drives

By Bob Balgemann

Reporter

The persistent coronavirus pandemic is in its ninth month and in some states, such as Illinois, its spread doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

With the deadly virus has come related financial difficulties that have affected thousands of people here, around the country and the world. But being the giving community that it is, residents in Machesney Park and Harlem Township have stepped up to make sure children in need have a Merry Christmas.

The village’s annual Toy Drive is winding down. New, unwrapped toys still may be dropped off at village hall, 300 Roosevelt Road, until Friday. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“This year more than ever, because of COVID-19, many people cannot provide toys for their children,” Mayor Steve Johnson said. “I know our community will step up like it has every year to make sure that families in need will have a Merry Christmas.”

He added, “Please remember that children can mail their letter to Santa and if they put their return address on the letter, Santa will answer it. The letter must be dropped off in our special Santa mailbox, donated by Lowe’s, at village hall by Dec. 21.”

This Toy Drive was started 11 years ago by then-Mayor Tom Strickland and continued by Mayor Jerry D. Bolin and now, by Mayor Johnson.

Helping Hands Food Pantry, at 7620 Elm Ave. in Machesney Park, has partnered with the village in the toy drive since 2009. The pantry opened in 2003, on the grounds of the North Park Church of Christ, remains there today and currently serves more than 400 families each month.

Toys soon will be distributed at the church.

Township drive

Harlem Township’s toy drive was started by Supervisor Doug Aurand when he was in office. He retired in 2011 and the effort has been continued by his replacement, Terri Knight.

Each year families are screened by township officials and determined if they are eligible to participate, in accordance with current criteria. Last year 21 parents, most of them single moms, shopped for their children in the township building at 819 Melbourne Ave., Machesney Park. Toys were displayed on tables according to age, from 0 to 13 years of age.

Toys that were left over were given to the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department for its annual collection, and that will be done again this year.

Eligible parents for the 2020 toy distribution signed up Dec. 1-3. They are scheduled to shop for their children in the township building on Dec. 14.

After Dec. 1-3, Supervisor Knight was joined by her husband, Chuck, Deputy Township Supervisor Dawn Frank and township Assessor John Vaiden in shopping for toys that ultimately were displayed in the meeting room of the township building. In addition, they went shopping at a grocery store for food to be given to participating families on toy distribution day, including hams, potatoes, vegetables and dessert.

“We anticipate giving out more food than in the past,” the supervisor said.

Of those giving money toward the purchase of toys for the drive, she said, “The donations have come in very nicely. In fact, they have increased and have come from unions, companies and citizens. All have been very generous this year.”