Harlem graduate Tanner Elliott named as Prestigious Statewide Student Laureate by the Lincoln Academy of Illinois

Rockford University, the region’s leading private four-year institution, announced recently that senior Tanner Elliott was named as a Lincoln Academy Student Laureate, a prestigious honor awarded to only 55 students in the state.

The honor is bestowed by The Lincoln Academy of Illinois to the most noteworthy senior from each of the participating Illinois colleges and universities. Each fall, an outstanding senior from each of the four-year degree-granting institutions of higher learning in Illinois is awarded the Abraham Lincoln Civic Engagement Award.

In the spirit of Lincoln, Student Laureates are honored for their leadership and service in the pursuit of the betterment of humanity and for overall excellence in curricular and extracurricular activities. Student Laureates are selected by their individual schools.

Elliott is finishing up his four years at Rockford University with a major in Criminal Justice and a minor in Religious Studies. He hopes to pursue a career in law enforcement with the national park service.

role parallels his passion for the outdoors and conserving wildlife. As a dedicated Boy Scout, Elliott earned the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout. Within and outside of the Boy Scouts of America program, he participated in and led numerous initiatives for the environment deeply rooted in his sense of service. He is a Harlem High School graduate who always planned to stay local for college.

“Our region has so much to offer and I wanted to participate in a university and community both on and off campus,” said Elliott, who serves as President of Rockford University’s Student Government Association. “Combining my love for the Rockford area with a higher education experience has allowed me to not just learn but live my dream. It is an incredible opportunity for anyone.”

“We are immensely proud of Tanner’s accomplishments both at Rockford University and throughout our community,” said Dr. Eric Fulcomer, President, Rockford University. “His leadership and service to his fellow students and his dedication to his academic studies make him well deserving of the honor of Student Laureate.”

The ceremony to recognize the Student Laureates of The Lincoln Academy, which is historically held every fall at the Old State Capitol State Historic Site in Springfield, was held virtually this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. It can be viewed at https://thelincolnacademyofillinois.org/

All Student Laureates receive a letter and certificate of merit signed by the President of the Lincoln Academy, Governor J. B. Pritzker, as well as a Lincoln medallion, a challenge coin, and a $500 check.