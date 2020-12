Volunteers from the Pecatonica Community Food Pantry handed out 113 Holiday Baskets to area residents in need on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Those on hand were (L-R) Mark Highland, Janis Anderson, Jackie Moyer, Lonny Davison, Jen Davison, Char Knutti, John Moyer and Ron Anderson. Altogether the pantry has over two dozen volunteers who help out each month.