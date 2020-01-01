Byron Public Library returns to curbside only services

Due to COVID-19 mitigations, book browsing will no longer be available at the Byron Library until further notice. Library staff will be available by email and telephone to answer questions or help you choose items to place on hold for curbside pickup. Virtual programming will continue, and supply kits can be picked up curbside.

Our hours will remain the same and the book drop is always open. If you wish to use the computers, please call ahead to make an appointment. In addition, we can provide notary services and help with your printing or faxing needs. For more information, make sure you visit our Facebook page and check out our website at byronlibrary.org for our wide array of online services and for our calendar of events.

Holiday hours

The Byron Public Library will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday. The Byron Public Library will be open from from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31 and closed on Jan. 1, 2021 for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. We wish all of our patrons a safe, healthy and happy holiday season!

Byron Public Library is fine free

Read more and worry less, for the Byron Library has gone fine free! How does it work? There will still be a due date for items checked out and returned to the Byron Library, but patrons will no longer be charged a fee for bringing materials back late. Just remember to bring your materials back, because you will receive a bill for items that are overdue by 21 days or more. As a bonus, we’ve also waived all of those old late fees. Start a new chapter at the Byron Library!

Curbside delivery

Curbside service is here to stay! Place your holds online at byronlibrary.org or call us at 815-234-5107. Not sure what you want? Call us for help! We will call or email you with a confirmation when your holds are ready to be picked up. Call us when you arrive at the library, and we will bring your items out to you. A receipt with your due dates will be included with your items.

Check out our eBooks!

While we can pull books for you to deliver curbside, our digital books are available 24/7! Check out Hoopla, Libby, Axis 360 and Biblioboard for free with your library card at http://byron.lib.il.us/resources/.

Share your story

Monday, Dec. 21

11 a.m. to Noon, via Zoom

Seniors are encouraged to join Beth as she provides monthly journal prompts. Reflect on and record your memories for future generations. There will be a designated time for seniors to share their stories with the group, if interested.

A journal will be provided to each registrant and will be available for pick up at the library any time after Friday, Dec. 18. Please visit Byron.evanced.info/signup or call 815-234-5107 to register. Zoom meeting ID will be emailed to registrants.

Choose a Word for 2021

Tuesday, Dec. 29

6 to 7 p.m., via Zoom

Instead of a New Year’s Resolution try something new: choose a word to focus on in 2021. Choosing a word with intention can encourage you to discover a life goal and give you direction. Join Beth as you ponder questions to encourage you in choosing your word.

After discovering your word, you will create a visual reminder. A list of potential words will be provided. Please visit Byron.evanced.info/signup or call 815-234-5107 to register. Zoom meeting ID will be emailed to registrants.

Visit the Byron Library Facebook page to keep up to date on library news and virtual programs. Be sure to also check out the Byron Library and Byron Library Teen Instagram pages.