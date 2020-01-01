Two popular Roscoe clothing stores closing

By Jean Seegers

The COVID pandemic has had a devastating effect on businesses in Illinois and throughout the country. Small businesses have taken an especially hard hit.

One of the local retail stores in the area that is being forced to close their doors is K.Paige, a women’s clothing store located in the iconic little white log cabin at 10684 Main St. in Roscoe.

The log cabin has been the home of many businesses throughout the years. Before owner Brooke Anderson purchased the building and opened for business in March, 2016, it was a popular coffee shop. It has also been occupied by insurance and real estate companies.

Five years ago, she painted the outside of the building white and turned the inside into a cozy, intimate boutique.

A few weeks ago, Anderson announced that she regretfully will be going out of business at the end of the month. Christmas Eve will be the shop’s final day.

Anderson is closing the doors with a heavy heart. “When I made the announcement, the amount of support I received was amazing,” Anderson said. “It literally brought tears to my eyes.”

However, shoppers will still be able to purchase clothing and accessories online after the store closes at K.Paige@kpaigeshop.com. Anderson and her helper Haley Steele will be taking orders, offering local shipping and will be available for private parties and pop-ups.

Anderson has had her hands full this year running her business, mothering her two children, working part time as a dental hygienist and dealing with the restrictions necessitated by COVID-19.

She is a huge proponent of shopping locally. “It’s important that people support local businesses and help each other, especially now.”

Anderson said there are a number of people interested in purchasing the store. “Right now, I am looking at several options.”

MeMe’s Upscale Consignment store is also going out of business. The re-sale shop has been in business for 12 years. Five of those years at the present location, 11447 Second St. in Roscoe.

The store caters to women looking to buy and sell gently used upscale clothing, shoes and accessories at reasonable prices.

Owner Sandy Taylor said she is not closing because of the COVID-19 virus. “Business is good,” she said.

“My husband is looking forward to me retiring. If the year 2020 has taught me anything, it’s that life is too short to not do what I want. However, I will definitely find something fun and different to do with my time.”

“I am in the process of letting my consigners know that I will be closing Feb. 1. They have the option to come pick up their items or donate them to a charity.”

Taylor said there has been interest in the store and she has been talking to prospective buyers.