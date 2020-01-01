Hometown Christmas activities COVID style

By Anne Eickstadt

EDITOR

The traditional Hometown Christmas parade could not be held this year on Friday, Dec. 4 with its usual State St. businesses remaining open late to hold special sales for shoppers or for the usual Christmas movie to be shown at the corner of S. State Street and Logan Avenue and the treats and munchies provided by the IOU Club at the Community Center Building. The Belvidere Fire Dept. did not open their doors to wrap presents, provide hot chocolate and provide space for various organizations to give away books and treats.

However, Belvidere was determined to provide Hometown Christmas activities anyway. The YMCA, 220 W. Locust St., couldn’t carry out its usual carnival and Santa pictures for Hometown Christmas, but they still wanted to celebrate the tradition. Beginning at 1 p.m. families could swing past the Belvidere Family YMCA to pick up fun-filled Grab & Go goodie bags loaded with crafts, trinkets, and fun activities, sponsored by the Cosmopolitan Club of Belvidere with the Boone County 4-H Flora Producers joining in to provide an awesome craft.

The community responded eagerly to join in and vehicles came through at a fairly steady pace. The 400 goodie bags available had been handed out by 4 p.m. Several restaurants provided food specials throughout the evening and food trucks set up outside Sips and Sprinkles for participants to fortify themselves against the cool of the night.

“We’re so happy that we can provide a fun activity for families,” said Jen Jacky, CEO of the Belvidere Family YMCA. “The Cosmo Club supplied the goodie bags and 4-H Flora Producers provided crafts for the goodie bags as well.”

From 4 to 9 p.m. the Skating Rink in Doty Park, 365 W. Locust St., was open for all skaters to enjoy time on the ice. There was a long waiting line to rent skates and as soon as a family returned their skates after their fun on the ice, there were eager skaters anxious to find out if the skates were the right size for them. Masks were required on the rink.

From 5 to 8 p.m., Belvidere Park, 1006 W. Lincoln Ave., not only had 21 lighted Christmas displays ready to view, they provided spaces for 21 local organizations and businesses to display more trees, lighted dioramas, a live nativity with a live choir singing hymns and carols, and hand out small gifts and sealed bags of goodies. Over 650 vehicles visited the displays and the Belvidere Park District handed out over 1000 goodie bags. In total, over 2,600 people participated in the event.

At 7 p.m. Mayor Mike Chamberlain with Nick – the Elf on the Shelf – and a small group of spectators broadcast the official lighting of the Belvidere Christmas Tree. Rev. Adam Reardon gave a blessing for the event and Audrey Reardon led the singing with her lovely voice.