Pec Rotary donates masks to Prairie View

Pecatonica Rotary recently delivered 75 face shields to Prairie View Assisted Living Center in Winnebago. The face shields were produced as part of a project of the Rockford/Winnebago County-area Rotary Clubs, supported by a grant from the Rotary International Foundation. In all, 3,000 face shields were assembled and delivered to front line workers by members of various Rotary Clubs in the area. The Pecatonica Rotary Club was glad to be a part of the effort, contributing in both the production and delivery of shields. Shown here, Pecatonica Rotary President Marilyn Wilke (left) and Tammy Bargman, Executive Director of Prairie View Assisted Living Center.