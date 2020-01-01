More than $4.4 million to local communities through Exelon Generation Employee Giving Campaign

The communities where Exelon Generation employees live and work will receive more than $4.4 million to support critical needs, thanks to the nuclear power plant employees and the Exelon Foundation.

The nuclear power plant employees pledged more than $2.9 million to over 2,000 different charities in their surrounding communities this year. And for every dollar employees pledged, the Exelon Foundation donated 50 cents to their local United Way, bringing the total donation to more than $4.4 million.

At Byron Generating Station, the nuclear power plant employees pledged more than $147,000 to 128 charities during this year’s Employee Giving Campaign. Organizations supported include Northern Illinois Food Bank, Miss Carly’s and Carpenter’s Place of Rockford, Rock River Center, HOPE of Ogle County, Boy Scouts Blackhawk Area Council and Village of Progress.

“Having a strong community partner like Exelon Generation is very important for many non-profits in Northern Illinois and beyond,” said Linda Sandquist, Vice President of United Way of Rock River Valley.

“Throughout the year and now into the holiday season, the volunteerism and generosity of the employees at Byron Station allows many families in the area to access vital support and services they require.”

“This has been a challenging year for many, and our nuclear power plant employees answered the call for help, giving to charities and causes that mean the most to them,” said Bryan Hanson, Exelon chief generation officer.

“Our people have strong bonds with the communities that surround our nuclear plants. Their generosity will bring resources to organizations that need them, along with hope and relief for the people who rely on them.”

Exelon Generation employees have a long-standing tradition of supporting their communities, not just with their dollars, but also with their time. While the coronavirus pandemic limited several in-person opportunities, many nuclear power plant employees participated in virtual events.

At Byron Station, employees volunteered nearly 600 hours working with Northern Illinois community organizations. Through Nov. 30, 2020, Exelon Generation employees had volunteered more than 24,000 hours with charitable organizations in their communities.

That’s equal to more than two-and-a-half years’ time. Projects included virtual walks, virtual food drives, and creating cards for kids in the hospital, among many others.