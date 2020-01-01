Generous Feed the Need donations will help many hungry families

By Anne Eickstadt

EDITOR

“Due to COVID-19 concerns, we had a difficult time this year with finding locations for our officers and volunteers to collect food for our annual Christmas-time food drive,” said Belvidere Police Deputy Chief Matt Wallace. “We were unable to collect at certain sites and did not hold as many collection events as we normally would have scheduled. However, generous members of the community sought us out wherever we set up and donated anything from two cans of vegetables to pickup trucks loaded with canned foods. Others offered cash to put in our snowman cookie tin or checks for hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

“However, the situation did allow us to partner with different community groups. During the 2020 Feed the Need event, we have been able to collaborate with Empower Boone and will continue to partner with them to provide a pop-up market on Dec. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1045 Belvidere Road, Belvidere.

“Some of the churches we traditionally donate food to are unable to provide their usual meals to members of the community due to the pandemic restrictions although the number of people in need of food has grown even larger. We are delighted to be able to give food to the pantries that are still going strong and helping to feed members of the community who are being forced to deal with food insecurity during this Christmas season.

“We are grateful to our community for their generosity. This event could not happen without them. We would also like to thank our community partners for their cash donations to provide several pop-up food pantries for the community throughout the year.

“We are neighbors helping neighbors.”